Lake Worth Celebrates the 95th Birthday of 'One of the First to Test the Chinook Helicopter' & POW Veteran with a Parade

The Lake Worth, TX community celebrated one special veteran in honor of his 95th birthday. The town had a procession of eight squad cars, three fire trucks, and two ambulances in honor of his service and life.

95th Birthday lawn decoration Photo by Esmerelda LaLa Morales

Citizens of the Lake Worth community came together in a big way to celebrate a very special and humble veteran that served in the military for 25 years.

Lake Worth Celebrates Julian Pablo Morales's 95th Birthday

Ret. Staff Master Sergeant Julian Pablo Morales is a special man, a veteran with 95 years of life in the books, and he remains very humble, with seven daughters, 15 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren.

He says, "I’m not a hero, I just served my country." (Source: FOX 22 News)

Yet the truth is, despite what he says, he is a hero. That is why the town of Lake Worth all came together to celebrate and honor him on Wednesday, 7 December 2022. He was born on 7 December 1927, 95 years ago.

His daughter, Esmeralda "LaLa" Morales describes her father as "humble, honorable, respectable, and a family man who always puts his family first."

Ret. Staff Master Sergeant Julian Morales Military Service and Notable

During his 25 years of military service, Ret. Staff Master Sergeant Julian Pablo Morales had three tours in Vietnam, and one tour during the Korean War.

A young Julian Pablo Morales Photo by Esmeralda LaLa Morales

During the Korean War, Morales was captured by the enemy and tortured but was able to escape along with other servicemen from other military branches.

FOX 22 News reported Morales was "even one of the first to test the Chinook helicopter before the Army sent those models out to be used in Vietnam."

His daughter shared that Vietnam veterans were welcomed home, at that time, due to the unpopularity of the war at the time, but now "times have changed."

She said:

"People now appreciate our veterans because times have changed. They appreciate our military — and they should." -LaLa Morales (Source: FOX 22 News)

LaLa Morales also shared that her father "met President Richard Nixon during his presidency," and "flew with him into Washington." (Source: FOX 22 News)

The Idea for the Parade Came Together Quickly Thanks to the Mayor

The parade came as his daughter Lala was looking for a new way to celebrate her father's birthday.

She told Fox News, "After all these birthdays, we kind of run out of ideas."

As she was brainstorming ideas with her youngest sister, Lake Worth Mayor Walter Bowen "reached out to the family — unbeknownst to Morales — and asked to take part in the festivities." (Source: FOX 22 News)

That's when the parade came together after the mayor contacted the local police and fire stations, and the local news station. The mayor invited all military, past, and present, to come and be honored at the event.

He said:

"Anyone who has served or is serving, we want to celebrate them." -Mayor Walter Bowen (Source: FOX 22 News)

The Lake Worth Parade on Wednesday, 7 December 2022

FOX 22 News reported that a local news station arrived at the Morales residence on Wednesday, 7 December 2022, before the parade started. Ret. Staff Master Sergeant Julian Pablo Morales did not know at that moment that there was going to be a town parade to celebrate him.

Ret. Master Sergeant Julian Pablo Morales with wife, Anastasia Morales Photo by Esmeralda LaLa Morales

He put on his uniform for the news camera, and during the interview, his daughter LaLa then shared the next surprise about the parade. She led him outside, where eight squad cars, three fire trucks, and two ambulances were moving in a procession.

LaLa Morales said:

"He was excited to be able to be alive to see this and appreciate it." -LaLa Morales (Source: FOX 22 News)

Ret. Staff Master Sergeant Julian Pablo Morales was touched by the procession in his honor.

He said the following remarks:

"It was a very emotional day and I truly appreciate it." -Ret. Staff Sergeant Julian Pablo Morales (Source: FOX 22 News)

"I was completely surprised. And I thank the City of Lake Worth for honoring me." -Ret. Staff Sergeant Julian Pablo Morales (Source: FOX 22 News)

This was a truly special event to honor a deserving veteran and humble man on his 95th birthday.

Thank you to all those that have served and are serving this great country.

Source

Borchers, Sydney. "Texas Army vet surprised with town parade for his 95th birthday: ‘I’m not a hero, I just served my country’." FOX 22 News. 28 December 2022.