New York City, NY

Housing Works Nonprofit Opens the First Legal Marijuana Dispensary at 4:20 p.m. in New York City

Zack Love

On Thursday, 29 December 2022, Housing Works, the first licensed and legal marijuana dispensary opened its doors for business on East Eighth Street and Broadway, at the most appropriate time for the target market, 4:20 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rdJ2d_0jyEPDTK00
Weed at sunsetPhoto bymanish panghalonUnsplash

Recreational marijuana can now be legally purchased in New York City at Housing Works in the East Village.

There doesn't seem to be that much excitement, because everyone familiar with the subject already knows that marijuana has been sold illegally at various businesses in New York City for quite some time. This includes bodegas and convenience shops and stores.

The mayor and governor are forecasting green on paper, hoping that the new revenue starts to roll into the city and state budgets.

Unregulated Sales are Expected to Continue in New York City

Gothamist reported that "Mayor Eric Adams recently announced a crackdown on the multitude of bodegas and smoke shops selling unregulated marijuana products without a license, often with help from sandwich boards listing products and prices."

One convenience store worker, Ron, appears unfazed by the new legal dispensary. His convenience shop sells weed unlicensed.

He said:

"Either way you can get marijuana on each block you go on, so it’s going to be the same. You can access it everywhere. It’s just about quality." -Ron, Convenience store worker in East Village (Source: Gothamist)

To sell marijuana legally in New York City, a legal dispensary will have to pay a 13% sales tax on its product, which could mean that it will have a hard time competing with the prices of illegal marijuana dispensaries all over the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=053yZT_0jyEPDTK00
A partial shot from Housing Works window behind scaffoldingPhoto byCBS 2 News

This fact does not go unnoticed by the CEO of Housing Works, Charles King.

He said:

“Because we have to pay taxes in three different jurisdictions, we also have to charge more for our product than the illegal market does.” -Charles King, CEO of Housing Works (Source: Gothamist)

Illegal sales are expected to continue "as usual" until Mayor Eric Adams follows through with his "crackdown."

Gothamist reported that "business appeared to be thriving at several black market dispensaries this week, suggesting that the legal recreational weed enterprises will face continuing and unregulated competition."

How Do Prices at Housing Works Compare to Illegal Dispensaries?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lX5D1_0jyEPDTK00
Marijuana being weighed on a scalePhoto byBudding on Unsplash

Gothamist reported that prices at Housing Works "appear to be on par with shops in the area, with an eighth of an ounce of weed going for $20 to $35, which is on the cheaper end of what’s available at the illegal shops, and pre-rolled joints selling for $16 to $25."

Keep in mind that these prices are based on an opening day, and have not been averaged out over a period of time that looks at supply and demand and sustainable business pricing.

Governor Kathy Hochul is Banking on the Marijuana Licensing Fees

Marijuana Moment reported that "the governor's budget estimates that New York will generate more than $1.25 billion in marijuana revenue over the next six years."

That is under the assumption that they will rake in licensing fees from legal dispensaries.

The governor's budget forecasts the following estimates:

"For fiscal year 2023, the state is projected to collect $56 million in revenue, most of which will come in the form of licensing fees. From there, the yearly revenue estimates quickly increase as sales are expected to come online and expand: $95 million in 2024, $158 million in 2025, $245 million in 2026, $339 million in 2027 and $363 million in 2028." (Source: Marijuana Moment)

Time will tell if legal dispensaries will establish a solid foothold against a hidden market where illegal dispensaries operate freely.

Will there be a crackdown or just a bigger party?

Sources

Jaeger, Kyle. "New York Will Generate More Than $1.25 Billion In Marijuana Revenue Over Next Six Years, Governor’s Budget Estimates." Marijuana Moment. 19 January 2022.

Lewis, Caroline and Jake Offenhartz. "New York's first legal weed store opens Thursday and it faces lots of competition." Gothamist. 29 December 2022.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# legal weed# legal dispensaries# marijuana# recreational marijuana# East Village

Comments / 0

Published by

Zack writes news stories that impact local communities. He has a bachelor's degree from UAH and an MBA from the University of North Alabama.

Huntsville, AL
8320 followers

More from Zack Love

Houston, TX

13-Year-Old Autistic Teenager from Texas Gets to Meet Video Game Developer After Being 'Bullied & Beaten by Peers'

In a story that tugs on your heartstrings, a 13-year-old autistic teenager from Texas was "bullied and beaten" resulting in a broken wrist, and his arm is in a sling. This happened at the bus stop. His dream is to become a video game designer one day, and a reporter from CBS News helps him meet a local game developer in Houston.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

A Texas Mother Wants to See the Public School Record for 'Bullying' in Her Child's School District, & It Costs Over $7K

One mother is outraged after a Texas school district tries to charge her an astronomical fee to have data on bullying between the years 2015 and 2022. Her son has been a victim of ongoing bullying and she wants answers.

Read full story
160 comments
Lake Worth, TX

Lake Worth Celebrates the 95th Birthday of 'One of the First to Test the Chinook Helicopter' & POW Veteran with a Parade

The Lake Worth, TX community celebrated one special veteran in honor of his 95th birthday. The town had a procession of eight squad cars, three fire trucks, and two ambulances in honor of his service and life.

Read full story
1 comments
Erie County, NY

Good Samaritan 'Hero' Helps 10 Others Survive in NY Blizzard When No Locals Will Help, They Stay Overnight in School

One man is being hailed a hero after helping 10 or more strangers ranging in between their 20s to 70s that were stranded in their cars during the blizzard that went through Erie County, New York. After local residents would not house them overnight, they boarded up in a local school to survive the elements for the night.

Read full story
Summerton, SC

Positive Story: South Carolina Woman Overcomes Illnesses and Surgeries to Earn High School Diploma 22 Years Later, at 42

One incredible woman has had a lifetime of illnesses and surgeries, but despite the odds, she was not satisfied until she reached her goal of getting her high school diploma. Her story will encourage others never to give up, even when setbacks seem to stack the odds against them.

Read full story
3 comments

Two Boston Area Best Buy Stores Had Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Tablet Boxes Filled w/ Roofing Shingles & At Least One Sold

One family was very surprised on Christmas when gifts were being opened and the gift recipient thought she was getting a Microsoft Surface Pro 8 tablet, but when she opened the box, it was filled with roofing shingles. It turns out this was not an isolated incident. Read to find out more.

Read full story
122 comments
Seward, NE

Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to Help

A Seward High School student is treated badly by a Sodexo Food Service cafeteria worker in Seward, Nebraska. The employee took his lunch, threw it in the trash, and then yelled at him over a negative balance that was "a little over $20." This should have never happened.

Read full story
18 comments
Decatur, AL

Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video Post

Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos co-owner Jason Such publicly addresses the rumor that Such-n-Such is closing soon with a Facebook video to clear up and dispel any untrue rumors that his Decatur business is closing in January 2023.

Read full story
8 comments
Apache Junction, AZ

82-Year-Old Elderly AZ Woman Works at Walmart to Pay her Medical Bills; Customer Starts GoFundMe and Raises Over $130K

An 82-year-old disabled elderly woman works at the Walmart in Apache Junction, AZ, and she says she loves it, thanks to many positive interactions with customers. She has to work to pay her medical bills to several hospitals. One Walmart shopper takes notice and starts a GoFundMe and puts a video on TikTok that goes viral.

Read full story
176 comments
Jackson, MS

Recap: Mississippi Father Proudly Watches his 8-Year-Old Son 'Harvest' an Impressive 270-pound 'Trophy' Buck

In a recap from deer season, a highlight was when Chandler Pleasant took his 8-year-old son deer hunting so his son could get his first buck. They see over 40 deer on that day, but his son took down a massive 270-pound buck that "nobody had seen" on trail cameras.

Read full story
30 comments
Huntsville, AL

A Bilingual Clinic in Huntsville that Offers Important Healthcare Services is Awarded $5K by Toyota of Alabama

Clinica Medica Moscati is a very important bilingual clinic in Huntsville that helps many low-income Hispanic people from all over North Alabama. On Thursday, 22 December, Mayra and Dr. Thomas Short share with WAAY 31 News about their future plans and current hurdles, and Toyota of Alabama was there to present Clinica Medica Moscati a $5,000 donation.

Read full story
Panama City Beach, FL

Rudy's Country Store and BBQ Donates Over $15K to 'Fore Her' Nonprofit Helping Breast Cancer Patients in Financial Need

Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q recently made a donation of over $15K to a Northwest Florida nonprofit that helps breast cancer patients in financial need. Rudy's BBQ Donates Over $15KPhoto byMiguel Á. Padriñán on Pexels (modified)

Read full story
Gardendale, AL

Positive News: Buffalo Wing Wings Employees Help Gift a Gardendale H.S. Student & Fellow Employee a Car for Christmas

In a truly heartfelt gesture, two Buffalo Wild Wings employees decide to raise funds for a deserving co-worker that walks over one mile to Gardendale High School and two miles to work regularly.

Read full story
1 comments
Gadsden, AL

Gadsden Resident Posts "Misinformation Photos Purporting to Show Unsanitary Conditions" at Roebuck McDonald's on FB

CBS 42 Newsreports there is a batch of photos circulating on Facebook "purporting to show unsanitary conditions" inside a McDonald's, and most recently, this misinformation campaign was posted by a Gadsden resident claiming it was at the "Roebuck neighborhood McDonald's in Birmingham" even though that claim is verified as false.

Read full story
10 comments
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville Residents: Huntsville Utilities has Notified Residents that 'Brush Control Work to Begin Soon' by ChemPro

Huntsville, Alabama residents are receiving informational postcards from Huntsville Utilities that ChemPro has been contracted to spray herbicide to keep utility easements clear.

Read full story
Knoxville, TN

A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years Later

A Navy veteran that was drafted in 1968 never had the chance to walk across the stage for his graduation, because he was drafted to go to Vietnam. His wife arranged this special moment to walk across the stage that was 54 years in the making.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Terminally Ill Cancer Patient Witnesses Experimental Immunotherapy Vaccine 'Melt Away' Cancer During Vaccine Trial

Three people diagnosed with terminally ill forms of cancer have seen their cancer go into remission after participating in a promising experimental vaccine trial at Mount Sinai's Vaccine and Cell Therapy Laboratory in New York. The vaccine uses immunotherapy to train the body's own immune system to target and destroy tumors.

Read full story
231 comments
Wetumpka, AL

CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or Neutered

AL.com posted bodycam footage of the Wetumpka Police Department arresting a 61-year-old and 85-year-old women feeding feral cats, so they could be captured and then taken to be spayed or neutered. The ladies were trying to help control the wild cat population and are arrested for criminal trespassing. This might seem like a joke, but sadly, it is not. This is how the Wetumpka Police spend taxpayer money.

Read full story
125 comments
Chesapeake, VA

Parents at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake, VA are Deeply Concerned About the 'After School Satan Club'

Parents are concerned after the "After-School Satan Club" has been filing applications to "hold meetings" at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake, VA. The club, sponsored by the Satanic Temple, claims that they support the "intellectual and creative interests of students." Learn why the After School Satan Club came to B.M Williams Primary school in the first place.

Read full story
33 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy