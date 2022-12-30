Housing Works Nonprofit Opens the First Legal Marijuana Dispensary at 4:20 p.m. in New York City

On Thursday, 29 December 2022, Housing Works, the first licensed and legal marijuana dispensary opened its doors for business on East Eighth Street and Broadway, at the most appropriate time for the target market, 4:20 p.m.

Weed at sunset Photo by manish panghal on Unsplash

Recreational marijuana can now be legally purchased in New York City at Housing Works in the East Village.

There doesn't seem to be that much excitement, because everyone familiar with the subject already knows that marijuana has been sold illegally at various businesses in New York City for quite some time. This includes bodegas and convenience shops and stores.

The mayor and governor are forecasting green on paper, hoping that the new revenue starts to roll into the city and state budgets.

Unregulated Sales are Expected to Continue in New York City

Gothamist reported that "Mayor Eric Adams recently announced a crackdown on the multitude of bodegas and smoke shops selling unregulated marijuana products without a license, often with help from sandwich boards listing products and prices."

One convenience store worker, Ron, appears unfazed by the new legal dispensary. His convenience shop sells weed unlicensed.

He said:

"Either way you can get marijuana on each block you go on, so it’s going to be the same. You can access it everywhere. It’s just about quality." -Ron, Convenience store worker in East Village (Source: Gothamist)

To sell marijuana legally in New York City, a legal dispensary will have to pay a 13% sales tax on its product, which could mean that it will have a hard time competing with the prices of illegal marijuana dispensaries all over the city.

A partial shot from Housing Works window behind scaffolding Photo by CBS 2 News

This fact does not go unnoticed by the CEO of Housing Works, Charles King.

He said:

“Because we have to pay taxes in three different jurisdictions, we also have to charge more for our product than the illegal market does.” -Charles King, CEO of Housing Works (Source: Gothamist)

Illegal sales are expected to continue "as usual" until Mayor Eric Adams follows through with his "crackdown."

Gothamist reported that "business appeared to be thriving at several black market dispensaries this week, suggesting that the legal recreational weed enterprises will face continuing and unregulated competition."

How Do Prices at Housing Works Compare to Illegal Dispensaries?

Marijuana being weighed on a scale Photo by Budding on Unsplash

Gothamist reported that prices at Housing Works "appear to be on par with shops in the area, with an eighth of an ounce of weed going for $20 to $35, which is on the cheaper end of what’s available at the illegal shops, and pre-rolled joints selling for $16 to $25."

Keep in mind that these prices are based on an opening day, and have not been averaged out over a period of time that looks at supply and demand and sustainable business pricing.

Governor Kathy Hochul is Banking on the Marijuana Licensing Fees

Marijuana Moment reported that "the governor's budget estimates that New York will generate more than $1.25 billion in marijuana revenue over the next six years."

That is under the assumption that they will rake in licensing fees from legal dispensaries.

The governor's budget forecasts the following estimates:

"For fiscal year 2023, the state is projected to collect $56 million in revenue, most of which will come in the form of licensing fees. From there, the yearly revenue estimates quickly increase as sales are expected to come online and expand: $95 million in 2024, $158 million in 2025, $245 million in 2026, $339 million in 2027 and $363 million in 2028." (Source: Marijuana Moment)

Time will tell if legal dispensaries will establish a solid foothold against a hidden market where illegal dispensaries operate freely.

Will there be a crackdown or just a bigger party?

Sources

Jaeger, Kyle. "New York Will Generate More Than $1.25 Billion In Marijuana Revenue Over Next Six Years, Governor’s Budget Estimates." Marijuana Moment. 19 January 2022.

Lewis, Caroline and Jake Offenhartz. "New York's first legal weed store opens Thursday and it faces lots of competition." Gothamist. 29 December 2022.