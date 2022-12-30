Summerton, SC

Positive Story: South Carolina Woman Overcomes Illnesses and Surgeries to Earn High School Diploma 22 Years Later, at 42

Zack Love

One incredible woman has had a lifetime of illnesses and surgeries, but despite the odds, she was not satisfied until she reached her goal of getting her high school diploma. Her story will encourage others never to give up, even when setbacks seem to stack the odds against them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cYnss_0jyBue9900
A woman in graduation gownPhoto byAndre Hunter on Unsplash

A woman from Summerton, South Carolina has had her share of setbacks while trying to earn her high school diploma, but it never stopped her, despite the hardships she faced in her life. She had battles with illnesses and surgeries, including one on her brain.

This is the story of a woman that showed determination to follow through with her goal and most importantly, she never gave up.

Vickey Earned a High School Diploma After 22 Years of Perseverance

The Sumter Item reported that Vickey House, 42, felt a wide range of emotions on Tuesday, 13 December 2022, when she finally received her high school diploma after 22 years of trying. She cried, she laughed, and she celebrated with others standing beside her, but her journey was certainly not an easy one.

Vickey can finally say, "I did it!" since 13 December 2022. She can be seen in the picture below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MNFYY_0jyBue9900
Presentation Slide showing Vickey HousePhoto byCal Cary/The Sumter Item

High School Gave Vickey a Certificate of Attendance, not a Diploma

The Sumter Item reported that her high school only gave Vickey a certificate of attendance her senior year, and she was "not satisfied with that." She wanted her high school diploma.

She said:

"I was not satisfied when I got that certificate; I was depressed because I knew I wanted to do more." -Vickey House (Source: The Sumter Item)

Vickey Has Had Setbacks in Life but 'Never Gave Up'

Vickey's mother, Perleatha House, said that Vickey "stayed in the hospital for the first three months of her life.

She said:

"I am very proud of her; the doctor said she would never make it to this moment, and we thought a few times we would lose her, but here we are." -Perleatha House, Vickey's mother (Source: The Sumter Item)

Her father, retired Staff Sgt. Theodore House is also very proud of her. He is "building his daughter a cabinet to keep her notes, for memories," he said.

Vickey has had many ups and downs in her 42 years of life due to health issues, but she never let that stop her.

At the graduation ceremony for Clarendon County Adult Education program, each graduate was given a chance to stand up and say "two words." Vickey yelled out, "Don't quit!"

These words should be an inspiration to us all.

Graduation Night

Vickey House had many friends and family in attendance on her graduation night, and Vickey gave them all credit for their support during her long journey to graduation.

Vickey said:

"I have been so overwhelmed and nervous for this day since I first enrolled, and I finally made it." -Vickey House (Source: The Sumter Item)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ccI6v_0jyBue9900
Vickey House holding her diplomaPhoto byCal Cary/The Sumter Item

During the ceremony, each graduate was given an opportunity to hand out a rose to a "special person who helped them along." Vickey gave her rose to her mother. They hugged and her mother cried tears of joy. She is so proud of her daughter.

She said:

"From holding her as a baby thinking I was going to lose her to hugging her in her cap and gown made my heart swell." -Perleatha House, Vickey's mother (Source: The Sumter Item)

Vickey was finally able to move her tassel from the right to the left side, in that symbolic gesture that she is a graduate.

Vickey's next goal is to become a medical records specialist in the healthcare industry, and she will not give up to achieve her goal.

Her life is an inspiration to others. Congratulations, Vickey!

Please share this story with family and friends, to spread positive news that inspires others to keep going through adverse times in life.

Sources

Clarendon County Adult Education official website.

Miller, Ashley. "Clarendon woman earns high school diploma after 22 years." The Sumter Item. 13 December 2022.

