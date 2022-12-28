Two Boston Area Best Buy Stores Had Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Tablet Boxes Filled w/ Roofing Shingles & At Least One Sold

Zack Love

One family was very surprised on Christmas when gifts were being opened and the gift recipient thought she was getting a Microsoft Surface Pro 8 tablet, but when she opened the box, it was filled with roofing shingles. It turns out this was not an isolated incident. Read to find out more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x47Zs_0jwrMreA00
Best Buy storePhoto byMike Mozart; CC BY 2.0 (no changes made)

Most people trust that when they are buying a product from a retail store, they assume that the genuine product is in fact, in the box.

That wasn't the case for one family in Boston that purchased a Christmas gift at the South Bay Best Buy, which turned out to be something totally different.

They Thought it was a Microsoft Surface Pro 8, Not Roofing Shingles

Boston 25 News reported that Michael Webster's brother thought he was purchasing a Microsoft Surface Pro 8 tablet from Best Buy at the Boston South Bay location for Christmas and didn't think twice before gifting it to his sister-in-law.

However, when his brother's wife opened her gift at Christmas, she was in for a shock, because this was not an intentional prank, like at a dirty Santa gift exchange party.

She opened the box to her Microsoft Surface Pro 8, and she was underwhelmed with the roofing shingles that were sitting in place of her new Microsoft tablet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R6rTz_0jwrMreA00
Roofing shingles in a Microsoft Surface Pro boxPhoto byBoston 25 News

The Websters attempted to take it back to Best Buy in South Bay, and could not exchange it, because all of the Microsoft Surface Pro tablets were out of stock at that time.

That Best Buy then referred the Webster family to go to the Best Buy at the Square One Mall in Saugus, which is about 12 miles away from Boston. They traveled to that location and got yet another surprise.

Multiple Best Buys Had Microsoft Surface Pro Boxes Stuffed with Roofing Shingles

Boston 25 News reported that Best Buy at the Square One Mall did appear to have Microsoft Surface Pro 8 tablets in stock, so the Websters went through the exchange process.

While in the store, they asked to open the new one in the store first. When they did, they received another shock.

Michael Webster recounted the experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fF2s7_0jwrMreA00
Michael WebsterPhoto byBoston 25 News

He said:

“They asked to open it in the store. When they opened the new one in the store, that one was also shingles.” -Michael Webster, his brother gifted roofing shingles to sister-in-law (Source: Boston 25 News)

Now, Michael's brother and sister-in-law must wait for an authentic Microsoft Surface Pro 8 tablet to be delivered from out-of-state since the ones for sale at these two locations were stuffed with roofing shingles.

Michael thinks this must have happened before.

He said:

“I’m curious to see how many other Microsoft tablets are out there switched out with shingles,” said Webster. “There’s no way there was just two, and we happened to get both of them.” -Michael Webster, his brother gifted roofing shingles to sister-in-law (Source: Boston 25 News)

A Best Buy spokesperson has issued a statement in regard to this incident.

They said:

“This is obviously not the experience we want any of our customers to have and we appreciate their patience while we worked to replace their tablet. We’re looking into what happened and how we can prevent it from happening in the future.” -Best Buy spokesperson (Source: Boston 25 News)

So, if you find yourself buying a high-end gift for yourself or someone else from Best Buy, be sure to check the box for the actual product, just in case it's filled with roofing shingles.

Published by

Zack writes news stories that impact local communities. He has a bachelor's degree from UAH and an MBA from the University of North Alabama.

Huntsville, AL
