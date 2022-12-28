Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to Help

A Seward High School student is treated badly by a Sodexo Food Service cafeteria worker in Seward, Nebraska. The employee took his lunch, threw it in the trash, and then yelled at him over a negative balance that was "a little over $20." This should have never happened.

Not all students can afford to buy lunch at school every day. It's a fact. When a student can't afford their lunch, they should not be publicly embarrassed, or even treated like they are a bad person.

There should be a special account set up for these students in every school to make sure every hungry student is fed.

This is an issue called "food security," and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported that food insecurity (not having or unable to acquire enough food to meet the whole household) "affected 12.5 percent of households with children in 2021."

The following story is about an incident that took place at Seward High School at 532 Northern Heights Dr. in Seward, Nebraska.

Seward H.S. Student was Treated Horribly over a Negative Balance 'a Little over $20'

Channel 8 News KLKN TV reported that on Friday, 16 December 2022, Tristan Cutshall-Cherry had a negative balance of "a little over $20" when a Sodexo Food Service employee at Seward High School approached him and took his food tray away from him in front of all of the other students.

Tristin Cutshall-Cherry Photo by Channel 8 News KLKN TV

He recalled the incident:

“She was like, ‘Well, you’re in the negatives for your lunch and, well, give me this.’ She took my food from me and just threw it into the trash can.” -Tristan Cutshall-Cherry, Seward High School student (Source: Channel 8 News KLKN TV, S1)

It was an embarrassing scene for student Tristan in front of his peers.

“I didn’t feel like I was a student,” he said. “I felt like I was just somebody getting yelled at on the street for no reason.” -Tristan Cutshall-Cherry, Seward High School student (Source: Channel 8 News KLKN TV, S1)

When other students and a teacher came forward to pay for his lunch, the cafeteria would only allow him to get the courtesy meal, which is a plain sandwich. The Seward Public Schools Superintendent Josh Fields said that "five students were given a different meal on Friday because of their negative balances." (Source: Channel 8 News KLKN TV, S1)

Under the school district's policy, students that have more than $20 (negative) balance on their account "will be provided and charged for a 'courtesy meal,' which is a plain sandwich. (Source: Channel 8 News KLKN TV, S1)

After the incident, Josh Fields is "reevaluating the school lunch policy."

Sodexo's district manager, Bob Snowden released a statement about this incident.

He said:

“We are committed to continually improving our services, and last week’s incident at Seward High School, where a student was denied lunch, has been addressed. This should never have happened, and we will use this incident as a training opportunity for all staff to understand the importance of following policies and procedures to avoid incidents such as this in the future.” -Bob Snowden, Sodexo district manager (Source: Channel 8 News KLKN TV, S1)

Channel 8 News KLKN TV asked Sodexo if the employee involved in the incident will keep working at Seward High School and did not get an answer to this question.

One Seward H.S. Student Said it is 'Embarrassing for Kids' & Makes Lunches

Seward H.S. student Eve Brumm was in the free and reduced lunch program at one time and said "it can be embarrassing for kids" to be in this program, so she and her mother wake up early and make about 20 lunches for students that need a little help.

Seward H.S. student Eve Brumm Photo by Channel 8 News KLKN TV

She said:

“I’m going to continue doing it until I need to not do it anymore,” she said. “If I have to do it for the rest of the school year, I will.” -Eve Brumm, Seward High School student (Source: Channel 8 News KLKN TV, S1)

Less Than One Week Later, a Church Steps Up to Pay "Every Negative Student Lunch Balance"

Seward High School Photo by Seward Public Schools

Channel 8 News KLKN TV reported that less than one week after the incident, Mercy City Church, which "has locations in Lincoln and Seward, [has] donated money to pay off every negative lunch balance in the Seward school district." The total to pay off the debt for the Seward school district was about $1,200.

Cassius Lee, a church leader from Mercy City Church, felt his "heart hurt" over the incident.

He said:

“Hearing what she did have to share, my heart just hurt,” Lee said. “So I knew there was something that we could do.” -Cassius Lee, Mercy City Church leader (Source: Channel 8 News KLKN TV, S2)

The founding pastor of Mercy City Church said:

“What our hope was is that it would just bring some relief, it would inspire some people to let them know that good things are still happening,” Matt Erikson, Mercy City Church founding pastor (Source: Channel 8 News KLKN TV, S2)

Thanks to the generosity of Mercy City Church, many students can get a regular lunch again if they choose, and not have to settle for a plain sandwich for having a negative balance over $20.

All students should be cared for and looked after, and not embarrassed by their income level, or lack of funds to pay for lunch.

