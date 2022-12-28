Seward, NE

Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to Help

Zack Love

A Seward High School student is treated badly by a Sodexo Food Service cafeteria worker in Seward, Nebraska. The employee took his lunch, threw it in the trash, and then yelled at him over a negative balance that was "a little over $20." This should have never happened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yLGkx_0jw3LIAt00
Example of a school cafeteriaPhoto byU.S. Department of Agriculture; public domain

Not all students can afford to buy lunch at school every day. It's a fact. When a student can't afford their lunch, they should not be publicly embarrassed, or even treated like they are a bad person.

There should be a special account set up for these students in every school to make sure every hungry student is fed.

This is an issue called "food security," and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported that food insecurity (not having or unable to acquire enough food to meet the whole household) "affected 12.5 percent of households with children in 2021."

The following story is about an incident that took place at Seward High School at 532 Northern Heights Dr. in Seward, Nebraska.

Seward H.S. Student was Treated Horribly over a Negative Balance 'a Little over $20'

Channel 8 News KLKN TV reported that on Friday, 16 December 2022, Tristan Cutshall-Cherry had a negative balance of "a little over $20" when a Sodexo Food Service employee at Seward High School approached him and took his food tray away from him in front of all of the other students.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JGjwF_0jw3LIAt00
Tristin Cutshall-CherryPhoto byChannel 8 News KLKN TV

He recalled the incident:

“She was like, ‘Well, you’re in the negatives for your lunch and, well, give me this.’ She took my food from me and just threw it into the trash can.” -Tristan Cutshall-Cherry, Seward High School student (Source: Channel 8 News KLKN TV, S1)

It was an embarrassing scene for student Tristan in front of his peers.

“I didn’t feel like I was a student,” he said. “I felt like I was just somebody getting yelled at on the street for no reason.” -Tristan Cutshall-Cherry, Seward High School student (Source: Channel 8 News KLKN TV, S1)

When other students and a teacher came forward to pay for his lunch, the cafeteria would only allow him to get the courtesy meal, which is a plain sandwich. The Seward Public Schools Superintendent Josh Fields said that "five students were given a different meal on Friday because of their negative balances." (Source: Channel 8 News KLKN TV, S1)

Under the school district's policy, students that have more than $20 (negative) balance on their account "will be provided and charged for a 'courtesy meal,' which is a plain sandwich. (Source: Channel 8 News KLKN TV, S1)

After the incident, Josh Fields is "reevaluating the school lunch policy."

Sodexo's district manager, Bob Snowden released a statement about this incident.

He said:

“We are committed to continually improving our services, and last week’s incident at Seward High School, where a student was denied lunch, has been addressed. This should never have happened, and we will use this incident as a training opportunity for all staff to understand the importance of following policies and procedures to avoid incidents such as this in the future.” -Bob Snowden, Sodexo district manager (Source: Channel 8 News KLKN TV, S1)

Channel 8 News KLKN TV asked Sodexo if the employee involved in the incident will keep working at Seward High School and did not get an answer to this question.

One Seward H.S. Student Said it is 'Embarrassing for Kids' & Makes Lunches

Seward H.S. student Eve Brumm was in the free and reduced lunch program at one time and said "it can be embarrassing for kids" to be in this program, so she and her mother wake up early and make about 20 lunches for students that need a little help.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jqmHq_0jw3LIAt00
Seward H.S. student Eve BrummPhoto byChannel 8 News KLKN TV

She said:

“I’m going to continue doing it until I need to not do it anymore,” she said. “If I have to do it for the rest of the school year, I will.” -Eve Brumm, Seward High School student (Source: Channel 8 News KLKN TV, S1)

Less Than One Week Later, a Church Steps Up to Pay "Every Negative Student Lunch Balance"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CDGR0_0jw3LIAt00
Seward High SchoolPhoto bySeward Public Schools

Channel 8 News KLKN TV reported that less than one week after the incident, Mercy City Church, which "has locations in Lincoln and Seward, [has] donated money to pay off every negative lunch balance in the Seward school district." The total to pay off the debt for the Seward school district was about $1,200.

Cassius Lee, a church leader from Mercy City Church, felt his "heart hurt" over the incident.

He said:

“Hearing what she did have to share, my heart just hurt,” Lee said. “So I knew there was something that we could do.” -Cassius Lee, Mercy City Church leader (Source: Channel 8 News KLKN TV, S2)

The founding pastor of Mercy City Church said:

“What our hope was is that it would just bring some relief, it would inspire some people to let them know that good things are still happening,” Matt Erikson, Mercy City Church founding pastor (Source: Channel 8 News KLKN TV, S2)

Thanks to the generosity of Mercy City Church, many students can get a regular lunch again if they choose, and not have to settle for a plain sandwich for having a negative balance over $20.

All students should be cared for and looked after, and not embarrassed by their income level, or lack of funds to pay for lunch.

Sources

S1. Johnson, McKenzie. "School lunch tiff causes a stir in Seward." Channel 8 News KLKN TV Lincoln. 20 December 2022.

S2. Johnson, McKenzie. "Church pays off student lunch debt after Seward cafeteria controversy." Channel 8 News KLKN TV Lincoln. 22 December 2022.

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Food Security 2021 facts.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# high school# school lunch# food security# students# free or reduced lunch

Comments / 18

Published by

Zack writes news stories that impact local communities. He has a bachelor's degree from UAH and an MBA from the University of North Alabama.

Huntsville, AL
8110 followers

More from Zack Love

New York City, NY

Housing Works Nonprofit Opens the First Legal Marijuana Dispensary at 4:20 p.m. in New York City

On Thursday, 29 December 2022, Housing Works, the first licensed and legal marijuana dispensary opened its doors for business on East Eighth Street and Broadway, at the most appropriate time for the target market, 4:20 p.m.

Read full story
Summerton, SC

Positive Story: South Carolina Woman Overcomes Illnesses and Surgeries to Earn High School Diploma 22 Years Later, at 42

One incredible woman has had a lifetime of illnesses and surgeries, but despite the odds, she was not satisfied until she reached her goal of getting her high school diploma. Her story will encourage others never to give up, even when setbacks seem to stack the odds against them.

Read full story

Two Boston Area Best Buy Stores Had Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Tablet Boxes Filled w/ Roofing Shingles & At Least One Sold

One family was very surprised on Christmas when gifts were being opened and the gift recipient thought she was getting a Microsoft Surface Pro 8 tablet, but when she opened the box, it was filled with roofing shingles. It turns out this was not an isolated incident. Read to find out more.

Read full story
85 comments
Decatur, AL

Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video Post

Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos co-owner Jason Such publicly addresses the rumor that Such-n-Such is closing soon with a Facebook video to clear up and dispel any untrue rumors that his Decatur business is closing in January 2023.

Read full story
8 comments
Apache Junction, AZ

82-Year-Old Elderly AZ Woman Works at Walmart to Pay her Medical Bills; Customer Starts GoFundMe and Raises Over $130K

An 82-year-old disabled elderly woman works at the Walmart in Apache Junction, AZ, and she says she loves it, thanks to many positive interactions with customers. She has to work to pay her medical bills to several hospitals. One Walmart shopper takes notice and starts a GoFundMe and puts a video on TikTok that goes viral.

Read full story
175 comments
Jackson, MS

Recap: Mississippi Father Proudly Watches his 8-Year-Old Son 'Harvest' an Impressive 270-pound 'Trophy' Buck

In a recap from deer season, a highlight was when Chandler Pleasant took his 8-year-old son deer hunting so his son could get his first buck. They see over 40 deer on that day, but his son took down a massive 270-pound buck that "nobody had seen" on trail cameras.

Read full story
30 comments
Huntsville, AL

A Bilingual Clinic in Huntsville that Offers Important Healthcare Services is Awarded $5K by Toyota of Alabama

Clinica Medica Moscati is a very important bilingual clinic in Huntsville that helps many low-income Hispanic people from all over North Alabama. On Thursday, 22 December, Mayra and Dr. Thomas Short share with WAAY 31 News about their future plans and current hurdles, and Toyota of Alabama was there to present Clinica Medica Moscati a $5,000 donation.

Read full story
Panama City Beach, FL

Rudy's Country Store and BBQ Donates Over $15K to 'Fore Her' Nonprofit Helping Breast Cancer Patients in Financial Need

Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q recently made a donation of over $15K to a Northwest Florida nonprofit that helps breast cancer patients in financial need. Rudy's BBQ Donates Over $15KPhoto byMiguel Á. Padriñán on Pexels (modified)

Read full story
Gardendale, AL

Positive News: Buffalo Wing Wings Employees Help Gift a Gardendale H.S. Student & Fellow Employee a Car for Christmas

In a truly heartfelt gesture, two Buffalo Wild Wings employees decide to raise funds for a deserving co-worker that walks over one mile to Gardendale High School and two miles to work regularly.

Read full story
1 comments
Gadsden, AL

Gadsden Resident Posts "Misinformation Photos Purporting to Show Unsanitary Conditions" at Roebuck McDonald's on FB

CBS 42 Newsreports there is a batch of photos circulating on Facebook "purporting to show unsanitary conditions" inside a McDonald's, and most recently, this misinformation campaign was posted by a Gadsden resident claiming it was at the "Roebuck neighborhood McDonald's in Birmingham" even though that claim is verified as false.

Read full story
10 comments
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville Residents: Huntsville Utilities has Notified Residents that 'Brush Control Work to Begin Soon' by ChemPro

Huntsville, Alabama residents are receiving informational postcards from Huntsville Utilities that ChemPro has been contracted to spray herbicide to keep utility easements clear.

Read full story
Knoxville, TN

A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years Later

A Navy veteran that was drafted in 1968 never had the chance to walk across the stage for his graduation, because he was drafted to go to Vietnam. His wife arranged this special moment to walk across the stage that was 54 years in the making.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Terminally Ill Cancer Patient Witnesses Experimental Immunotherapy Vaccine 'Melt Away' Cancer During Vaccine Trial

Three people diagnosed with terminally ill forms of cancer have seen their cancer go into remission after participating in a promising experimental vaccine trial at Mount Sinai's Vaccine and Cell Therapy Laboratory in New York. The vaccine uses immunotherapy to train the body's own immune system to target and destroy tumors.

Read full story
231 comments
Wetumpka, AL

CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or Neutered

AL.com posted bodycam footage of the Wetumpka Police Department arresting a 61-year-old and 85-year-old women feeding feral cats, so they could be captured and then taken to be spayed or neutered. The ladies were trying to help control the wild cat population and are arrested for criminal trespassing. This might seem like a joke, but sadly, it is not. This is how the Wetumpka Police spend taxpayer money.

Read full story
125 comments
Chesapeake, VA

Parents at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake, VA are Deeply Concerned About the 'After School Satan Club'

Parents are concerned after the "After-School Satan Club" has been filing applications to "hold meetings" at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake, VA. The club, sponsored by the Satanic Temple, claims that they support the "intellectual and creative interests of students." Learn why the After School Satan Club came to B.M Williams Primary school in the first place.

Read full story
33 comments
Louisville, KY

Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift Exchange

A Louisville woman is still in shock after receiving a winning scratch-off ticket by chance at an employee gift exchange. Someone stole her gift, as the game went on, so she ended up with a scratch-off ticket worth $175K in hand, and feeling blessed.

Read full story
Montgomery, AL

A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special Recognition

One Longhorn grill master in Montgomery, AL has reached an "elite" status that only 17 grill masters in the company. For that accomplishment, he is receiving special gifts for this milestone and well-deserved recognition.

Read full story
6 comments
York County, PA

A Generous $1,300 Cash Tip to a York County Waitress with a Baby on the Way Let Her Know That 'Everything Will Be OK'

One Pennsylvania waitress dealing with stressful life events receives a generous $1,300 cash tip that couldn't have come at a better time with a baby on the way and needed wrist surgery. She couldn't be more grateful.

Read full story
7 comments
Montgomery, AL

Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken Serving up 'Premium Quality Nashville Hot Chicken' is Coming to Montgomery, AL, Who's Hungry?

Hangry Joe's official Instagram account put out a social media "another location opening alert" and Montgomery, AL is the lucky winner of this chain that serves up "premium quality Nashville hot chicken."

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy