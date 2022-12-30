Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video Post

Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos co-owner Jason Such publicly addresses the rumor that Such-n-Such is closing soon with a Facebook video to clear up and dispel any untrue rumors that his Decatur business is closing in January 2023.

Jason Such Photo by Such-n-Such on Facebook

One of the owners of Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos restaurant in Decatur, AL felt the need to post a Facebook video to address recent "rumors and lies" that his business is closing in the first of the year in 2023.

Such-n-Such has been proudly serving food in North Alabama for over 6 years and has done some amazing things in the community, with a physical restaurant located at 2614 Hwy 31 South in Decatur, AL 35603, they have a food truck, catering, and meal prep services.

One example is when the owners of Such-n-Such wanted to do something special for a stellar employee, so all employees chipped in to get her a car. The owners also gave a little extra for the car insurance, and a gas card. WAFF 48 News reported this story in June 2021.

At the time, Jason Such said:

“She needed a blessing. She needed that extra 19-year-old confidence in life to better her future,” said Jason Such. “This is all about God and what God would do for an individual.” -Jason Such, co-owner of Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos (Source: WAFF 48 News)

This is just one example of how Such-n-Such is a shining light in the community, not to mention the charities and other ways Such-n-Such gives back to North Alabama.

Next, co-owner Jason Such addresses "rumors and lies" that have been circulating about his business.

Such-n-Such Facebook Video Addresses Business Closing 'Rumors and Lies'

Jason Such, co-owner of Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos posted a video on Facebook on 26 December 2022 to address a rumor that he says has been going around for at least two weeks.

He says in his Facebook video (transcribed with original grammar used):

"Hey...What's up world, it's Jason here from Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos.

Hey, check it out, I have been bombarded with questions and rumors and lies for the last two weeks about the restaurant.

The restaurant is not closing. It is a rumor. They said we're closing after the first of the year. That is a totally (sic) lie. I might sell the restaurant in the future, uh, but I will not close the restaurant, uh, catering, food truck, and meal preps are doing well, we're doing great at the restaurant, um...and even if I do sell the restaurant, I will still keep the food truck, meal preps, and catering, so just to give you a heads up, the rumor is wrong. It's a lie. Come and see us at Such-n-Such, I cannot wait to provide you great food, great service, and see you soon.

I love seeing you guys! I love everything about it. I'll see you soon at Such-n-Such."

(Source: Jason Such, co-owner of Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos, Facebook post)

Jason Such addressing "rumors and lies" about Such-n-Such Photo by Such-n-Such Facebook page

Such-n-Such is Hiring

Such-n-Such posted "We are hiring" on Facebook on 26 December 2022.

"WE ARE HIRING" announcement Photo by Such-n-Such Facebook page

So there you have it. Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos is not closing anytime soon. The business is doing great, and they are hiring.

Patrons can continue to enjoy the great service and food from this restaurant.

As he shared in the Facebook video, Jason Such looks forward to serving you.

Sources

Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos Facebook post with the caption, "Rumors and lies are false..." 26 December 2022.

Mahan, Anna. "A Such-n-Such Surprise: Restaurant employee surprised with car from owners, staff." WAFF 48 News. 16 June 2022.