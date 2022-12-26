Apache Junction, AZ

82-Year-Old Elderly AZ Woman Works at Walmart to Pay her Medical Bills; Customer Starts GoFundMe and Raises Over $130K

Zack Love

An 82-year-old disabled elderly woman works at the Walmart in Apache Junction, AZ, and she says she loves it, thanks to many positive interactions with customers. She has to work to pay her medical bills to several hospitals. One Walmart shopper takes notice and starts a GoFundMe and puts a video on TikTok that goes viral.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EnITh_0junszDO00
Carman Kelly, Walmart employeePhoto by@rustywarrenknockersupgal on TikTok

82-Year-Old Carman Kelly is a Sweet Elderly Woman

CBS 5 News reported that employee Carman Kelly at the Walmart in Apache Junction, AZ is both thankful and thrilled after Liz Rizzo was moved to take a video and post it on TikTok. At the time of publication, that original video had been seen about 15.5 million times.

82-year-old Carman Kelly is a faithful Walmart greeter and receipt checker at the entrance of Walmart. She has her walking cane inside of a grocery cart that she keeps close by at all times. She loves to come to work and feels important doing her job. She doesn't want to stop working at Walmart.

She said:

“The customers, they hug me, and they make me feel like I’m so special to them.” -Carman Kelly, Walmart employee (Source: CBS 5 News)

That's when she was first approached by Liz Rizzo on 12 December 2022, as she was doing her job. Liz felt moved to film a short video for TikTok, knowing that another elderly woman received over $100K from a GoFundMe and a TikTok video.

Disabled Walmart employee Carman has to go to work to pay her hospital bills, and the TikTok video caption says "not allowed to sit" after Liz Rizzo asked her on video, "Don't they give you a chair?" and Carman said, "No," but then says, "I don't need it, I have this," and touches a Walmart grocery cart with her walking cane in the cart.

After Carman Kelly's story started to grow in popularity, Walmart was quick to release a statement, saying:

"We honor reasonable accommodations and have a long history of working with associates with disabilities." (Source: Walmart)

GoFundMe Set up for Carman Kelly's Medical Bills

When asked about her medical bills, Carman Kelly shared details about her existing hospital bills:

She said:

"Banner Baywood, the hospital...over three thousand, I owe Mountain Vista over three thousand." -Carman Kelly, Walmart employee (Source: CBS 5 News)

With over $6,000 in hospital bills, Carman has to keep going to Walmart for her income. So Liz Rizzo decided to set up a GoFundMe page for her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MBYjg_0junszDO00
GoFundMe for Walmart employee Carman KellyPhoto byLiz Rizzo

*It should be noted that Carman has a slightly unique spelling to her name with an "a" instead of with an "e," and Liz Rizzo spelled her name with an "e" on the GoFundMe page, despite her name is really spelled with an "a." Also, it appears the photo was uploaded sideways on the page.

At the time of article publication, the GoFundMe campaign had raised $132,920 for Carman, with several anonymous donations of $1,000. The Campaign's original goal was set at only $10,000 to cover her existing medical bills, plus a little extra. By day four, the GoFundMe had reached over $105K.

The description of the GoFundMe page reads:

"I was shopping in Walmart in Arizona and spoke with Carmen an 82-year-old woman; the door greeter. She was leaning on a shopping cart with her cane inside the cart. It broke my heart to see this elderly woman having to work.

I spoke to several other Walmart employees and the store policy says employees can't sit down while working. I asked Carmen why she was working at 82 and she said because of her high medical bills.

I am asking my TikTok family to donate any amount to help Carmen. I have her contact information and will follow up with her and post videos. I will give her all of the funds raised. Thank you." (Source: Liz Rizzo, GoFundMe creator)

Carman is Thankful to All that Helped Contribute to her GoFundMe

She is very appreciative. She told CBS 5 News:

"Thank the people that have done this for me. I mean, it couldn't come at a better time." -Carman Kelly, Walmart employee (Source: CBS 5 News)

CBS 5 News reported that thanks to the money raised for her, Carman no longer has to live alone, with the risk of falling or other dangers elderly people commonly encounter by living alone.

The efforts from Liz Rizzo have been a godsend for her at her age in life, and she counts her blessings.

She said:

“Oh my lord! I can’t believe this. I’m like a millionaire!” -Carman Kelly, Walmart employee (Source: CBS 5 News)

Kindness is Free

It's very admirable what Liz did to help this disabled elderly woman working at Walmart in Apache Junction, Arizona. Liz saw an opportunity to help someone that is working when she should be able to rest and enjoy life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SIymv_0junszDO00
Liz Rizzo (left) and Carman Kelly (right) speaking to CBS 5 NewsPhoto byCBS 5 News

How many years would a senior citizen like Carman have to work at Walmart to pay off her medical bills?

Maybe the rest of her life.

Thanks to the kind efforts of Liz, and the generous donors to the GoFundMe campaign, Carman can now live comfortably during her senior years and doesn't have to go to work if she wants to rest and relax. She deserves it.

Do you know someone in a similar situation? (Please share in the comments section)

Sources

GoFundMe page: "Carmen from Walmart Medical Bills." Created by Liz Rizzo.

Polakoff, Elliot. "Apache Junction Walmart employee gets the best holiday present she could ask for." (AZ Family) CBS 5 News. 16 December 2022.

TikTok video: "Carman Kelly at Walmart." TikTok user: @rustywarrenknockerssupgal

Another Similar Article by this Author:

"Man Uploads a Video on TikTok to Help an Elderly NJ Woman Retire From Working at Walmart & Raises Over $100K in 24 hrs." Newsbreak.

