Huntsville, AL

A Bilingual Clinic in Huntsville that Offers Important Healthcare Services is Awarded $5K by Toyota of Alabama

Zack Love

Clinica Medica Moscati is a very important bilingual clinic in Huntsville that helps many low-income Hispanic people from all over North Alabama. On Thursday, 22 December, Mayra and Dr. Thomas Short share with WAAY 31 News about their future plans and current hurdles, and Toyota of Alabama was there to present Clinica Medica Moscati a $5,000 donation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rpqXO_0jtFVYpb00
Clinica Medica MoscatiPhoto byClinica Medica Moscati

WAAY 31 News reported that Clinica Medica Moscati in Huntsville, AL is doing great things in the community, and would even like to expand with satellite clinics in other local areas, like Scottsboro and Cullman, Alabama.

On Thursday, 22 December 2022, Megan Reyna spoke with Mayra Short and Dr. Thomas Short about their clinic, and future goals. At the end of the interview, Toyota Alabama was present to award the clinic $5,000. Mayra Short and Dr. Thomas Short were very appreciative of this generous donation. (Source: WAAY 31 News)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FNSd4_0jtFVYpb00
Toyota Alabama awarding Clinica Medica Moscati with $5,000Photo byWAAY 31 News

Mayra Short said:

"That's wonderful! That's awesome! Thank you so much and I really appreciate that you know Toyota of Alabama is wanting to help us and the community has been incredible and we are just so so grateful for...for your support, please thank the good people at Toyota. Thank you for thinking of us. This is awesome. Thank you so much!" -Mayra Short, Clinica Medica Moscati (Source: WAAY 31 News)

Clinica Medica Moscati Offers a Valuable Healthcare Service

Mayra Short and Dr. Thomas Short offer a valuable service with their non-profit medical clinic, offering "primary adult medical care to low-income individuals in the Huntsville Area, with special emphasis on the Hispanic community," as it states on the Clinica Medica Moscati official website.

WAAY 31 News reported: "From Sand Mountain to the Shoals, even across the state line in Tennessee, people travel to Clinica Medica Moscati for affordable health care with Spanish-speaking health care workers." 

They want to help those that typically cannot afford basic health insurance and often see young, working-class individuals in need of these services. (Source: Clinica Medica Moscati)

Clinica Medica Moscati Growth and Staffing Costs

Mayra Short and Dr. Thomas Short would like to "grow the clinic, even open up a pharmacy," but their main hurdle is the cost of staffing their clinic. Mayra Short says, "Every single cent that is donated to the clinic stays in the clinic and is used to help it grow." This includes paying its four employees.

Mayra Short said:

The clinic is partnering with the nonprofit Dispensary of Hope to provide free medication for diabetes patients in 2023.

"The thing that holds us back is staffing because our greatest cost is personnel. We'd like to have the Dispensary of Hope running full throttle, but I can't because I cannot afford another employee." -Mayra Short, Clinica Medica Moscati (Source: WAAY 31 News)

WAAY 31 News reported that Clinica Medica Moscati "rely heavily on doctors or specialists to volunteer their time to see patients."

Dr. Thomas Short shares one of their current needs:

"One little hole we still have to fill is the one for orthopedics." -Dr. Thomas Short, Clinica Medica Moscati (Source: WAAY 31 News)

Clinic Needs and How Local Residents Can Help

As their non-profit clinic continues to help others in the Hispanic community, there are ways that local residents can help:

  • All donations are tax-deductible (ways to give on the website donations page)
  • The Wish List page on the website shares supplies they need, including the need for insulin pumps, a working electric wheelchair, copy paper, paper towels, Lysol disinfectant spray, and peel & seal white envelopes.
  • They need an orthopedic doctor willing to partner with the clinic
  • They welcome prayers for their endeavors in the community

The clinic's address is:

Clinica Medica Moscati, 204 Lowe Avenue Suite 7, Huntsville, AL 35801.

The clinic's phone number is: (256) 714-1054

The clinic's email address is: clinicamedicamoscati@gmail.com

The clinic's website URL is: https://clinicamedicamoscati.org/

This clinic is serving an important need in the community, and if you feel inclined to help these wonderful people in any way possible, it is a great opportunity to help serve others in need.

Sources

Clinica Medica Moscati official website.

Reyna, Megan. "Bilingual clinic in Huntsville wants to expand, offer more people access to health care." WAAY 31 News. 23 December 2022.

