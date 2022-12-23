Positive News: Buffalo Wing Wings Employees Help Gift a Gardendale H.S. Student & Fellow Employee a Car for Christmas

In a truly heartfelt gesture, two Buffalo Wild Wings employees decide to raise funds for a deserving co-worker that walks over one mile to Gardendale High School and two miles to work regularly.

Buffalo Wild Wings Photo by Mike Mozart; CC BY 2.0 (no changes made to original photo)

Two employees at Buffalo Wild Wings in Gardendale, Alabama wanted to do something kind for their fellow employee, so they started a GoFundMe, but the unexpected happened, resulting in a much bigger blessing than they could have planned.

Two Employees Have an Idea: 'Let's Get Ian a Car!'

WBRC Fox 6 News reported that Buffalo Wild Wings employees Hannah Graham and Rileigh George wanted to do something special for their co-worker Ian Vinziant that "walks two miles to work...is always on time...and works hard." He even walks one and a half miles to school during the week, so they came up with an idea they didn't know how they would pull off.

Hannah Graham told WBRC Fox 6 News:

“We were like, ‘let’s get him a car for Christmas,’” Graham said. “I don’t know how we’re going to do that.” -Hannah Graham, Buffalo Wild Wings employee (Source: WBRC Fox 6 News)

Co-workers Started a GoFundMe for Ian Vinziant

So they decided to start a GoFundMe, with an intended goal of $6,000.

GoFundMe for Ian V. Photo by Rileigh George and Hannah Graham

On the GoFundMe page, the description reads:

"Hi everyone! I’m a server at Buffalo Wild Wings here in Gardendale. We have a worker that is 18 and works so hard! He works around 40 hours a week and juggles school, all while paying bills for his family. This Christmas, we want to bless him with a car! He walks everywhere he goes and still manages to be on time or early! You never hear anything negative from his mouth no matter the situation and he is more than deserving of this! Please help us make this possible for him! Thank you all for the help and support! Merry Christmas!"

Hannah and Riley Needed a 'Christmas Miracle,' and Got One

The reality set in for Hannah and Riley that they did not raise enough with the GoFundMe campaign to buy Ian a car with the funds, which had reached $700 at that time. (At the time of this article's publication, it had received $790 from 19 donations, still not enough to purchase a vehicle)

Then, something materialized miraculously, what some might call a Christmas miracle for their cause.

Lisa Easterwood, a kind woman that learned of the situation from a Facebook post, decided to step in and gift a used car she had bought for her family at an earlier time but felt like it was time to pass it on after her husband bought her a new car for her birthday.

She told WBRC Fox 6 News:

“This car has been a blessing to us,” Easterwood said. “I ended up buying this car at a time, I had just come through a really hard season in my own life, and so it’s been a blessing to me, and I always felt like one day I would pass it on to someone else.” -Lisa Easterwood (Source: WBRC Fox 6 News)

“I saw a Facebook post about a young man needing a car and I just knew -- I just felt in my heart that’s where it’s supposed to be.” -Lisa Easterwood (Source: WBRC Fox 6 News)

Friends and Co-workers Present the Car to Ian Vinziant

When his friends brought him out to see the new car, Ian thought they might be playing a practical joke on him. He was surprised at their kindness towards him. His reaction can be seen below.

Ian Vinziant shocked to receive a car Photo by WBRC Fox 6 News

A surprised Ian Vinziant Photo by WBRC Fox 6 News

Ian is truly thankful to his friends and Lisa Easterwood for the remarkable present.

Ian Vinziant giving his friends a big hug Photo by WBRC Fox 6 News

Ian Vinziant is 'Touched by Kindness' at Christmas

On top of it all, Ian Vinziant was "nearly overwhelmed" by the kind gesture of a stranger that didn't even know him.

He told WBRC Fox 6 News:

“This lady here who I’ve never met, never seen, never even talk to just donated this to me … it makes me really happy,” he said. “It really does. This is probably, like, the best Christmas present I’ve ever gotten.” -Ian Vinziant (Source: WBRC Fox 6 News)

Hannah Graham and Rileigh George tried to offer the $700 raised from the GoFundMe and Lisa Easterwood did not want the money, so any money raised from the GoFundMe will be given to Ian to use for his car or family.

This was such a kind gesture from Lisa Easterwood, and there is no one "more deserving" than Ian Vinziant, as his friends and co-workers will tell you. I love this story.

Hopefully, this heartwarming story will keep you warm as we enter a cold end to December.

Sources

GoFundMe page: "Help Us Bless Our Coworker." by Rileigh George and Hannah Graham.

Harksen, Lauren and Andrew McMunn. "‘It makes me really happy’: Teen who walks several miles to work, school gifted car for Christmas." WBRC Fox 6 News. 22 December 2022.