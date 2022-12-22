Gadsden, AL

Gadsden Resident Posts "Misinformation Photos Purporting to Show Unsanitary Conditions" at Roebuck McDonald's on FB

Zack Love

CBS 42 News reports there is a batch of photos circulating on Facebook "purporting to show unsanitary conditions" inside a McDonald's, and most recently, this misinformation campaign was posted by a Gadsden resident claiming it was at the "Roebuck neighborhood McDonald's in Birmingham" even though that claim is verified as false.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vWdP5_0jqsNyiZ00
Photo byVLADISLAV BOGUTSKI on Unsplash

As we are witnessing, social media can be a dangerous thing when used for malicious intent.

'Photos Purporting Unsanitary Conditions' Inside a McDonald's

In what appears to be a misinformation campaign taking place on Facebook, a Facebook user will repost a batch of photos claiming they were taken at a local McDonald's, even though the claim is totally fabricated.

CBS 42 News reported that first, the photos were from a McDonald's in Peoria, Illinois, then people shared the batch of photos, and then the photos were purported to be from a McDonald's in Charlotte, NC. Next, it was purported to be from a McDonald's in Lakeland, Florida.

Most recently, the same set of "dubious" photos was purported to now be inside the Roebuck McDonald's in Birmingham, after a Gadsden resident's Facebook post that read, "My Cuz just sent me this but wishes to remain anonymous. Dis from Roebuck McDonald's Birmingham smh." After this initial posting, it was shared over 15,000 times by others perpetuating the lie.

These photos were not taken inside the Roebuck neighborhood McDonald's in Birmingham. (Source: CBS 42 News)

CBS 42 News contacted several individuals that are reposting this set of photos with the claim "they received these photos from a relative," and none of them ever responded to their request.

These Purported Photos Were Found Easily in a Facebook Search

Author's note: I did a Facebook search and found the batch of purported photos (some seen in the picture collage below). The photo in the upper left-hand corner claims to be an employee smoking something while on duty.

This same batch of photos is being shared over and over, even though CBS 42 News already confirmed these photos were not taken at the Roebuck McDonald's located at 9248 Parkway E, Birmingham, AL 35206.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M2ZH1_0jqsNyiZ00
Misinformation campaignPhoto byTyler Steakley (on Facebook)

I also looked at some of the comments on Menuism for the Roebuck neighborhood McDonald's. The complaints seem to be what you would expect for any fast food chain, like "the food was good," and the "dining room was messy" or "service was slow." All of these things can be related to staff, whether they are short-handed, or well-trained.

Jefferson County Health Department

CBS 42 News reported that the Jefferson County Health Department is not falling for this misinformation campaign online. They call these false and misleading viral posts "dubious." This specific franchise received a "91" on its last health inspection, which is an "A."

CBS 42 News also points out that this Birmingham location is owned by Alabama native Larry Thornton, who acquired it in 2020.

If people were to believe the misinformation about the purported McDonald's photos, it could hurt sales if there is a drop in customers. It is not funny to hurt businesses with false claims.

This just goes to show that you can't always believe everything you see on the internet, even if it does go "viral."

Source

Hedgepeth, Lee. "Viral photos of unsanitary conditions not from Birmingham McDonald’s." CBS 42 News. 19 December 2022.

Menuism website: Roebuck McDonald's

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# McDonalds# viral post# misinformation# unsanitary# fast food

Comments / 10

Published by

Zack writes news stories that impact local communities. He has a bachelor's degree from UAH and an MBA from the University of North Alabama.

Huntsville, AL
7470 followers

More from Zack Love

Jackson, MS

Recap: Mississippi Father Proudly Watches his 8-Year-Old Son 'Harvest' an Impressive 270-pound 'Trophy' Buck

In a recap from deer season, a highlight was when Chandler Pleasant took his 8-year-old son deer hunting so his son could get his first buck. They see over 40 deer on that day, but his son took down a massive 270-pound buck that "nobody had seen" on trail cameras.

Read full story
4 comments
Huntsville, AL

A Bilingual Clinic in Huntsville that Offers Important Healthcare Services is Awarded $5K by Toyota of Alabama

Clinica Medica Moscati is a very important bilingual clinic in Huntsville that helps many low-income Hispanic people from all over North Alabama. On Thursday, 22 December, Mayra and Dr. Thomas Short share with WAAY 31 News about their future plans and current hurdles, and Toyota of Alabama was there to present Clinica Medica Moscati a $5,000 donation.

Read full story
Panama City Beach, FL

Rudy's Country Store and BBQ Donates Over $15K to 'Fore Her' Nonprofit Helping Breast Cancer Patients in Financial Need

Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q recently made a donation of over $15K to a Northwest Florida nonprofit that helps breast cancer patients in financial need. Rudy's BBQ Donates Over $15KPhoto byMiguel Á. Padriñán on Pexels (modified)

Read full story
Gardendale, AL

Positive News: Buffalo Wing Wings Employees Help Gift a Gardendale H.S. Student & Fellow Employee a Car for Christmas

In a truly heartfelt gesture, two Buffalo Wild Wings employees decide to raise funds for a deserving co-worker that walks over one mile to Gardendale High School and two miles to work regularly.

Read full story
1 comments
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville Residents: Huntsville Utilities has Notified Residents that 'Brush Control Work to Begin Soon' by ChemPro

Huntsville, Alabama residents are receiving informational postcards from Huntsville Utilities that ChemPro has been contracted to spray herbicide to keep utility easements clear.

Read full story
Knoxville, TN

A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years Later

A Navy veteran that was drafted in 1968 never had the chance to walk across the stage for his graduation, because he was drafted to go to Vietnam. His wife arranged this special moment to walk across the stage that was 54 years in the making.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Terminally Ill Cancer Patient Witnesses Experimental Immunotherapy Vaccine 'Melt Away' Cancer During Vaccine Trial

Three people diagnosed with terminally ill forms of cancer have seen their cancer go into remission after participating in a promising experimental vaccine trial at Mount Sinai's Vaccine and Cell Therapy Laboratory in New York. The vaccine uses immunotherapy to train the body's own immune system to target and destroy tumors.

Read full story
229 comments
Wetumpka, AL

CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or Neutered

AL.com posted bodycam footage of the Wetumpka Police Department arresting a 61-year-old and 85-year-old women feeding feral cats, so they could be captured and then taken to be spayed or neutered. The ladies were trying to help control the wild cat population and are arrested for criminal trespassing. This might seem like a joke, but sadly, it is not. This is how the Wetumpka Police spend taxpayer money.

Read full story
124 comments
Chesapeake, VA

Parents at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake, VA are Deeply Concerned About the 'After School Satan Club'

Parents are concerned after the "After-School Satan Club" has been filing applications to "hold meetings" at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake, VA. The club, sponsored by the Satanic Temple, claims that they support the "intellectual and creative interests of students." Learn why the After School Satan Club came to B.M Williams Primary school in the first place.

Read full story
33 comments
Louisville, KY

Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift Exchange

A Louisville woman is still in shock after receiving a winning scratch-off ticket by chance at an employee gift exchange. Someone stole her gift, as the game went on, so she ended up with a scratch-off ticket worth $175K in hand, and feeling blessed.

Read full story
Montgomery, AL

A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special Recognition

One Longhorn grill master in Montgomery, AL has reached an "elite" status that only 17 grill masters in the company. For that accomplishment, he is receiving special gifts for this milestone and well-deserved recognition.

Read full story
6 comments
York County, PA

A Generous $1,300 Cash Tip to a York County Waitress with a Baby on the Way Let Her Know That 'Everything Will Be OK'

One Pennsylvania waitress dealing with stressful life events receives a generous $1,300 cash tip that couldn't have come at a better time with a baby on the way and needed wrist surgery. She couldn't be more grateful.

Read full story
7 comments
Montgomery, AL

Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken Serving up 'Premium Quality Nashville Hot Chicken' is Coming to Montgomery, AL, Who's Hungry?

Hangry Joe's official Instagram account put out a social media "another location opening alert" and Montgomery, AL is the lucky winner of this chain that serves up "premium quality Nashville hot chicken."

Read full story
Thornville, OH

Ohio Couple Pays $30K for a Wedding Only to Find Out Their Marriage License Expired, so it was a $30K 'Social Gathering'

A woman from Thornville, Ohio posts on TikTok the story of trying to get her military husband on TRICARE health insurance, and when she attempted to find her marriage certificate, she learns that the license was never turned in. Now she is calling their $30,000 wedding a "social gathering" and offers her husband the chance to "back out of their marriage" if he wants to.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year Anniversary

Rob Gronkowski assists USAA in giving a specially modified truck with a wheelchair lift to a deserving Purple Heart recipient in Tampa Bay, Florida. It's part of USAA's 100th Anniversary and truck giveaway.

Read full story
22 comments
Brookfield, WI

Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from Him

A man that sells insurance from Brookfield, WI posts a video on TikTok calling a woman he met on the dating app Hinge, and asks her to pay him back since there won't be a second date. It turns out he was trying to do a prank-style video he created for his TikTok account, and the New York Post reported it as if it was a genuine person that was just being cheap.

Read full story
1 comments
Huntsville, AL

HATCH Nonprofit in Huntsville Provides a Paid Culinary Training Program to Young Adults Between 18-24 Years Old

There is a workforce development nonprofit 501(c)3 organization that you may not have heard about called HATCH, which provides an 8-week culinary training curriculum to young adults and can jumpstart their careers in food service.

Read full story
Coatsville, MO

Woman Crashes After Driving off of Slick Road in Coatsville, PA and Mystery Good Samaritan Helps Her as 2nd Wreck Occurs

A woman driving to a doctor's appointment hits a slick spot along a curve on Route 82, crashing her car off the road. As she lays inside an overturned car, she prays that someone will stop and help her. One man comes to help her, while all other cars pass by without stopping. The unthinkable happens when a truck also comes barreling at the Good Samaritan as he is trying to help her.

Read full story
Conway, AR

Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on Facebook

A woman in Conway, Arkansas notices a blue sparkle on the ground as she is walking toward Gamestop on Veteran's Day 2022 to look at video games. When she picked it up, it looks like the U.S. Army ring had been run over by a vehicle. She began a search on Facebook for the owner.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy