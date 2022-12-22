Gadsden Resident Posts "Misinformation Photos Purporting to Show Unsanitary Conditions" at Roebuck McDonald's on FB

CBS 42 News reports there is a batch of photos circulating on Facebook "purporting to show unsanitary conditions" inside a McDonald's, and most recently, this misinformation campaign was posted by a Gadsden resident claiming it was at the "Roebuck neighborhood McDonald's in Birmingham" even though that claim is verified as false.

As we are witnessing, social media can be a dangerous thing when used for malicious intent.

'Photos Purporting Unsanitary Conditions' Inside a McDonald's

In what appears to be a misinformation campaign taking place on Facebook, a Facebook user will repost a batch of photos claiming they were taken at a local McDonald's, even though the claim is totally fabricated.

CBS 42 News reported that first, the photos were from a McDonald's in Peoria, Illinois, then people shared the batch of photos, and then the photos were purported to be from a McDonald's in Charlotte, NC. Next, it was purported to be from a McDonald's in Lakeland, Florida.

Most recently, the same set of "dubious" photos was purported to now be inside the Roebuck McDonald's in Birmingham, after a Gadsden resident's Facebook post that read, "My Cuz just sent me this but wishes to remain anonymous. Dis from Roebuck McDonald's Birmingham smh." After this initial posting, it was shared over 15,000 times by others perpetuating the lie.

These photos were not taken inside the Roebuck neighborhood McDonald's in Birmingham. (Source: CBS 42 News)

CBS 42 News contacted several individuals that are reposting this set of photos with the claim "they received these photos from a relative," and none of them ever responded to their request.

These Purported Photos Were Found Easily in a Facebook Search

Author's note: I did a Facebook search and found the batch of purported photos (some seen in the picture collage below). The photo in the upper left-hand corner claims to be an employee smoking something while on duty.

This same batch of photos is being shared over and over, even though CBS 42 News already confirmed these photos were not taken at the Roebuck McDonald's located at 9248 Parkway E, Birmingham, AL 35206.

Misinformation campaign Photo by Tyler Steakley (on Facebook)

I also looked at some of the comments on Menuism for the Roebuck neighborhood McDonald's. The complaints seem to be what you would expect for any fast food chain, like "the food was good," and the "dining room was messy" or "service was slow." All of these things can be related to staff, whether they are short-handed, or well-trained.

Jefferson County Health Department

CBS 42 News reported that the Jefferson County Health Department is not falling for this misinformation campaign online. They call these false and misleading viral posts "dubious." This specific franchise received a "91" on its last health inspection, which is an "A."

CBS 42 News also points out that this Birmingham location is owned by Alabama native Larry Thornton, who acquired it in 2020.

If people were to believe the misinformation about the purported McDonald's photos, it could hurt sales if there is a drop in customers. It is not funny to hurt businesses with false claims.

This just goes to show that you can't always believe everything you see on the internet, even if it does go "viral."

