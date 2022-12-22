Huntsville Residents: Huntsville Utilities has Notified Residents that 'Brush Control Work to Begin Soon' by ChemPro

Huntsville, Alabama residents are receiving informational postcards from Huntsville Utilities that ChemPro has been contracted to spray herbicide to keep utility easements clear.

Photo by Dapur Melodi on Pexels

Huntsville Utilities informational postcard Photo by Zack Love

Informational Postcard Sent to Huntsville, AL Residents

Huntsville, AL residents are receiving informational postcards on 21 December 2022 with the following information:

It reads:

"Huntsville Utilities has contracted ChemPro Services to control overgrown brush along rights-of-way on or adjacent to your property.

Keeping utility easements clear of overgrown brush with herbicide with herbicide is cost effective and a proven method within our industry. Herbicide applications will target problem areas in order to improve easement access issues, safety and reliability."

In red font: "Only areas with overhead power lines will be affected."

"ChemPro Services is a licensed applicator and only uses products registered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and your State Regulatory Agency."

If you have any concerns regarding the process or the work, contact a Huntsville Utilities representative at 256-535-1224 or trees@hsvutil.org."

The postcard can be seen below.

Informational postcard Photo by Zack Love

ChemPro Services for Municipal and Roadside

ChemPro's official website for municipal and roadside vegetation management says:

"ChemPro Services has developed cost-saving vegetation management strategies for county, municipal, and DOT roadside applications. Through the use of carefully selected environmentally appropriate herbicides, ChemPro can help increase the time between mechanical maintenance events, extend equipment replacement cycles, and reduce workers’ exposure to roadway dangers by streamlining the work process.

Continuous mowing is the most expensive vegetation management method. Factors such as heavy precipitation, extreme temperature, increased fuel prices, and rising labor costs can strain budgets. And mowing is hard on equipment, which means greater maintenance and repair costs. But by using herbicides in conjunction with a methodical cutting schedule, municipalities can achieve a more aesthetically appealing ROW at a fraction of the cost. ChemPro can develop a cost effective management strategy for your specific vegetation challenges— using herbicides."

It is unclear if any of the herbicides that ChemPro contains glyphosate, which negatively affects the bee population, which has been declining worldwide in modern times. Yale reported that "glyphosate appears to interfere with the growth and survival of the honeybee larvae."

The ChemPro website indicates they use the following "safe herbicides" (in their words): 2-4-D Amine, Clethodim, Esplanade, Escort, Garlon, Method, Milestone, Oust XP, Plateau, and Rodeo.

As the postcard indicates, if you have any questions or concerns, please contact a Huntsville Utilities representative at 256-535-1224 or trees@hsvutil.org.

Sources

ChemPro Services: Municipal & Roadside Vegetation Management page.

Yale School of the Environment. "Bee Alert: Is a Controversial Herbicide Harming Honeybees?"