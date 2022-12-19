CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or Neutered

AL.com posted bodycam footage of the Wetumpka Police Department arresting a 61-year-old and 85-year-old women feeding feral cats, so they could be captured and then taken to be spayed or neutered. The ladies were trying to help control the wild cat population and are arrested for criminal trespassing. This might seem like a joke, but sadly, it is not. This is how the Wetumpka Police spend taxpayer money.

Wetumpka, AL Photo by public domain

In bodycam footage video posted by AL.com on YouTube, it shows three police cars converge on Mary Alston's Hyundai as she sits on city property feeding cats so she can take them to get spayed or neutered.

Photo by AL.com

This woman was trying to do a good deed by getting the wild cat population under control, and the Wetumpka Police arrive on the scene with backup and notify her she is trespassing. (Watch the bodycam footage posted by AL.com) The police return later in the same video, and they've had enough, and arrest her and her friend, Beverly Roberts, 81, who came to check on her friend.

They are both placed in handcuffs, despite not posing a threat in any way. It seems like the police could've diffused the situation by talking with the ladies.

This is almost as bad as when police in Valley, AL arrest an 82-year-old woman after failing to pay her delinquent trash bill.

Opinion: I don't think police should arrest people for things like this, or devote valuable resources to things that are not serious crimes. Two little old ladies feeding cats is not a serious crime.

Bodycam Footage: Wetumpka Police Tell Mary Alston and Beverly Roberts to Stop Trespassing

At 1:11 in the AL.com YouTube video of bodycam footage, the main officer that ran her license appears to be training another officer in a black police SUV. He says to the "trainee" officer, "Why don't you go over here and learn how to do this?" The trainee officer appears to give a salute and says, "Yes, sir. Sorry, sir." Then the officer in charge says, "Better yet, why don't you tell her [inaudible words]...and don't come back." The trainee says, "Okay." and walks over to Mary Alston's Hyundai. The trainee officer says, "You're good to go, but you're formally trespassing, so if you come back, and we catch you out here, you go to jail for criminal trespass third."

Wetumpka Police officer in training Photo by AL.com

Mary Alston then asks him if it is public property, and both officers tell her it is "city property." She then says, then this makes it public property. Then the officer in charge chimes in and says, "and the city does not want anybody feeding the animals around here because they are becoming a nuisance."

She looks at him and says, "I'm trying to help that nuisance by catching them." The officer says, "Okay."

She then says, "They should be thanking me. I've got a trap set right there trying to help catch 'em and get them outta here."

They tell her animal control is certified to do that.

The cops end the exchange by saying, "We're telling you no."

Mary Alston didn't leave the scene, as her friend Beverly Roberts pulled up to see if she is okay.

Beverly Roberts Shows Up for Moral Support

At 2:34 in the AL.com YouTube video of bodycam footage, the officer approaches Mary Alston still at the scene after 81-year-old Beverly Roberts shows up to check on Mary. The officer tells her they told her to leave the area, and that she is trespassing. He then runs Beverly Robert's driver's license.

When backup officers arrive on the scene, the two ladies are arrested.

Beverly Roberts Photo by Al.com

As the officer is about to handcuff Beverly Roberts, she says:

"You all are unbelievable! This is what you are wasting city gas on." -Beverly Roberts (Source: AL.com)

The police officer handcuffs Beverly Roberts at 5:52 in the video.

Wetumpka Police officer handcuffing Beverly Roberts Photo by AL.com

Wetumpka Municipal Judge Find Them Guilty

AP reported that Mary Alston, 61, and Beverly Roberts, 85 were found guilty.

Beverly Roberts (left) and Mary Alston (right) Photo by AL.com

On Tuesday, 13 December 2022, Wetumpka Municipal Judge Jeff Courtney found Mary Alson guilty of "criminal trespassing" and "interfering with governmental operations," and Beverly Roberts was found guilty of "criminal trespassing" and "disorderly conduct." (Source: AP)

AP reported that both women were sentenced to "2 years unsupervised probation and 10 days in jail," but the jail sentence was suspended, so no jail time will be served, and both were fined $100 plus court costs.

Could There Have Been Another Way to Find a Resolution?

The Wetumpka Police should have found a way to resolve the situation without it coming to handcuffing little old ladies. They did not pose a threat at any point in the video.

Feeding cats to curb their rampant breeding should not be a crime. It's a good thing Barney Fife kept his bullet in his front pocket on this one.

Sources

AL.com. "2 Wetumpka women arrested for trapping and spaying feral cats." AL.com. 14 December 2022.

Javaid, Maham. "85-year-old convicted of disorderly conduct after feeding feral cats." The Washington Post. 16 December 2022.

A similar article referenced in this article: "82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 Bill." Newsbreak.