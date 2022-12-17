Montgomery, AL

A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special Recognition

Zack Love

One Longhorn grill master in Montgomery, AL has reached an "elite" status that only 17 grill masters in the company. For that accomplishment, he is receiving special gifts for this milestone and well-deserved recognition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47QNDj_0jlgdsdk00
Longhorn Steakhouse (Manchester, CT)Photo byJJBers; CC BY 2.0 (no changes)

Do you have a favorite steakhouse where you can count on the steak being great every time you go?

There is a face behind your perfect steak, but they often go unnoticed...until now.

WSFA 12 News reported that Allen Smith has reached a special milestone as he has grilled one million steaks, becoming one of only 17 grill masters in the company to achieve the elite status of "Grill Master Legend."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C250S_0jlgdsdk00
Allen Smith, Grill Master Legend at Longhorn SteakhousePhoto byMelissa Baines/WSFA 12 News

Allen has worked at the Longhorn Steakhouse at 4095 Eastern Blvd. in Montgomery, AL for 25 years, which shows his dedication and hard work in service to this company.

To celebrate this accomplishment, Allen was "surprised by his family and coworkers with a special event honoring him as Grill Master Legend." (Source: WSFA 12 News)

At this special event honoring his achievement, Longhorn Steakhouse president Todd Burrowes came to congratulate him with a check for $5,000 and a special gold chef coat (seen in the picture below).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SCi2E_0jlgdsdk00
Grill Master Allen Smith (left) and Longhorn Steakhouse president Todd Burrowes (right)Photo byMelissa Baines/WSFA 12 News

CNN Reported on Grill Master Legend #14 in May 2022

CNN reported on 1 May 2022 that Gayle Dudley at a Longhorn Steakhouse in Columbus, Georgia received "Grill Master Legend" status. At the time of CNN's reporting, she was only "one of 14 employees to earn the title."

Gayle received the Grill Master Legend special treatment of receiving a gold chef coat and check for $5,000. She worked at the Columbus, Georgia location for "two decades," according to CNN.

Gayle made a statement regarding her special recognition event:

“I was taken aback. To be named a Grill Master Legend means a lot to me. What made me happiest is that I had the opportunity to share it with my mother and see how proud she was.”
“I love the people. I love my coworkers. I love my guests too. Because at the end of the day, when they tell me they enjoyed that steak, that gives me the most joy in the world.” -Gayle Dudley, Grill Master Legend at Longhorn Steakhouse (Source: CNN)

Two other Longhorn employees received this special accolade in 2022 after Gayle Dudley but before Allen Smith in Montgomery, AL reached this elite status.

The chefs at our beloved restaurants often work hard, yet don't always get the recognition they deserve. This is a great achievement for Allen Smith and Gayle Dudley as they continue to cook great steaks for Longhorn Steakhouse.

Sources

Hall, Leonard. "Montgomery restaurant worker honored for grilling 1 million steaks." WSFA 12 News. 16 December 2022.

Sottle, Zoe. "LongHorn Steakhouse honors employee who grilled 1 million steaks." CNN. 1 May 2022.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Longhorn Steakhouse# steak# grill master# Grilling# steakhouse

Comments / 5

Published by

Zack writes news stories that impact local communities. He has a bachelor's degree from UAH and an MBA from the University of North Alabama.

Huntsville, AL
7331 followers

More from Zack Love

Gadsden, AL

Gadsden Resident Posts "Misinformation Photos Purporting to Show Unsanitary Conditions" at Roebuck McDonald's on FB

CBS 42 Newsreports there is a batch of photos circulating on Facebook "purporting to show unsanitary conditions" inside a McDonald's, and most recently, this misinformation campaign was posted by a Gadsden resident claiming it was at the "Roebuck neighborhood McDonald's in Birmingham" even though that claim is verified as false.

Read full story
4 comments
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville Residents: Huntsville Utilities has Notified Residents that 'Brush Control Work to Begin Soon' by ChemPro

Huntsville, Alabama residents are receiving informational postcards from Huntsville Utilities that ChemPro has been contracted to spray herbicide to keep utility easements clear.

Read full story
Knoxville, TN

A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years Later

A Navy veteran that was drafted in 1968 never had the chance to walk across the stage for his graduation, because he was drafted to go to Vietnam. His wife arranged this special moment to walk across the stage that was 54 years in the making.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Terminally Ill Cancer Patient Witnesses Experimental Immunotherapy Vaccine 'Melt Away' Cancer During Vaccine Trial

Three people diagnosed with terminally ill forms of cancer have seen their cancer go into remission after participating in a promising experimental vaccine trial at Mount Sinai's Vaccine and Cell Therapy Laboratory in New York. The vaccine uses immunotherapy to train the body's own immune system to target and destroy tumors.

Read full story
214 comments
Wetumpka, AL

CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or Neutered

AL.com posted bodycam footage of the Wetumpka Police Department arresting a 61-year-old and 85-year-old women feeding feral cats, so they could be captured and then taken to be spayed or neutered. The ladies were trying to help control the wild cat population and are arrested for criminal trespassing. This might seem like a joke, but sadly, it is not. This is how the Wetumpka Police spend taxpayer money.

Read full story
124 comments
Chesapeake, VA

Parents at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake, VA are Deeply Concerned About the 'After School Satan Club'

Parents are concerned after the "After-School Satan Club" has been filing applications to "hold meetings" at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake, VA. The club, sponsored by the Satanic Temple, claims that they support the "intellectual and creative interests of students." Learn why the After School Satan Club came to B.M Williams Primary school in the first place.

Read full story
33 comments
Louisville, KY

Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift Exchange

A Louisville woman is still in shock after receiving a winning scratch-off ticket by chance at an employee gift exchange. Someone stole her gift, as the game went on, so she ended up with a scratch-off ticket worth $175K in hand, and feeling blessed.

Read full story
York County, PA

A Generous $1,300 Cash Tip to a York County Waitress with a Baby on the Way Let Her Know That 'Everything Will Be OK'

One Pennsylvania waitress dealing with stressful life events receives a generous $1,300 cash tip that couldn't have come at a better time with a baby on the way and needed wrist surgery. She couldn't be more grateful.

Read full story
7 comments
Montgomery, AL

Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken Serving up 'Premium Quality Nashville Hot Chicken' is Coming to Montgomery, AL, Who's Hungry?

Hangry Joe's official Instagram account put out a social media "another location opening alert" and Montgomery, AL is the lucky winner of this chain that serves up "premium quality Nashville hot chicken."

Read full story
Thornville, OH

Ohio Couple Pays $30K for a Wedding Only to Find Out Their Marriage License Expired, so it was a $30K 'Social Gathering'

A woman from Thornville, Ohio posts on TikTok the story of trying to get her military husband on TRICARE health insurance, and when she attempted to find her marriage certificate, she learns that the license was never turned in. Now she is calling their $30,000 wedding a "social gathering" and offers her husband the chance to "back out of their marriage" if he wants to.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year Anniversary

Rob Gronkowski assists USAA in giving a specially modified truck with a wheelchair lift to a deserving Purple Heart recipient in Tampa Bay, Florida. It's part of USAA's 100th Anniversary and truck giveaway.

Read full story
19 comments
Brookfield, WI

Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from Him

A man that sells insurance from Brookfield, WI posts a video on TikTok calling a woman he met on the dating app Hinge, and asks her to pay him back since there won't be a second date. It turns out he was trying to do a prank-style video he created for his TikTok account, and the New York Post reported it as if it was a genuine person that was just being cheap.

Read full story
1 comments
Huntsville, AL

HATCH Nonprofit in Huntsville Provides a Paid Culinary Training Program to Young Adults Between 18-24 Years Old

There is a workforce development nonprofit 501(c)3 organization that you may not have heard about called HATCH, which provides an 8-week culinary training curriculum to young adults and can jumpstart their careers in food service.

Read full story
Coatsville, MO

Woman Crashes After Driving off of Slick Road in Coatsville, PA and Mystery Good Samaritan Helps Her as 2nd Wreck Occurs

A woman driving to a doctor's appointment hits a slick spot along a curve on Route 82, crashing her car off the road. As she lays inside an overturned car, she prays that someone will stop and help her. One man comes to help her, while all other cars pass by without stopping. The unthinkable happens when a truck also comes barreling at the Good Samaritan as he is trying to help her.

Read full story
Conway, AR

Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on Facebook

A woman in Conway, Arkansas notices a blue sparkle on the ground as she is walking toward Gamestop on Veteran's Day 2022 to look at video games. When she picked it up, it looks like the U.S. Army ring had been run over by a vehicle. She began a search on Facebook for the owner.

Read full story
5 comments
Greensburg, PA

Hunter in Greensburg, PA Sparks Controversy as he Butchers Deer 'at Home in Front of a School' & Will Continue to Do It

One Pennsylvania hunter has garnered a lot of attention for doing something that is "not illegal" but some say it probably should be done in a more private location. The hunter harvested a buck, and chose to butcher it "at home in front of a school" and some of his neighbors are upset about it.

Read full story
96 comments
Nashville, TN

Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to Owner

One honest employee working at Home Depot in the Bellevue neighborhood of Nashville, TN followed his company's slogan to "do the right thing" and informed his manager when he finds an envelope stuffed with cash at his store. Find out how they locate the rightful owner.

Read full story
21 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'

A Utah woman that posts videos on her TikTok account "@retailcheapskate" is claiming the fast food chain Five Guys is "highway robbery" after paying $74.10 on an order for four people. Does she have a right to be upset?

Read full story
1556 comments
Huntsville, AL

A Huntsville Doctor with a History of Not Paying Payroll 'Failed to Pay One Employee for 150 Hours of Work'

A Huntsville doctor has a history of not paying his employees, as WHNT News 19 investigates his past after one employee from his Hartselle practice came forward about not getting paid for 150 hours of work. He has a history of closing practices and opening new ones leaving employees unpaid for their work.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy