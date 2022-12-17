A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special Recognition

One Longhorn grill master in Montgomery, AL has reached an "elite" status that only 17 grill masters in the company. For that accomplishment, he is receiving special gifts for this milestone and well-deserved recognition.

Longhorn Steakhouse (Manchester, CT) Photo by JJBers; CC BY 2.0 (no changes)

Do you have a favorite steakhouse where you can count on the steak being great every time you go?

There is a face behind your perfect steak, but they often go unnoticed...until now.

WSFA 12 News reported that Allen Smith has reached a special milestone as he has grilled one million steaks, becoming one of only 17 grill masters in the company to achieve the elite status of "Grill Master Legend."

Allen Smith, Grill Master Legend at Longhorn Steakhouse Photo by Melissa Baines/WSFA 12 News

Allen has worked at the Longhorn Steakhouse at 4095 Eastern Blvd. in Montgomery, AL for 25 years, which shows his dedication and hard work in service to this company.

To celebrate this accomplishment, Allen was "surprised by his family and coworkers with a special event honoring him as Grill Master Legend." (Source: WSFA 12 News)

At this special event honoring his achievement, Longhorn Steakhouse president Todd Burrowes came to congratulate him with a check for $5,000 and a special gold chef coat (seen in the picture below).

Grill Master Allen Smith (left) and Longhorn Steakhouse president Todd Burrowes (right) Photo by Melissa Baines/WSFA 12 News

CNN Reported on Grill Master Legend #14 in May 2022

CNN reported on 1 May 2022 that Gayle Dudley at a Longhorn Steakhouse in Columbus, Georgia received "Grill Master Legend" status. At the time of CNN's reporting, she was only "one of 14 employees to earn the title."

Gayle received the Grill Master Legend special treatment of receiving a gold chef coat and check for $5,000. She worked at the Columbus, Georgia location for "two decades," according to CNN.

Gayle made a statement regarding her special recognition event:

“I was taken aback. To be named a Grill Master Legend means a lot to me. What made me happiest is that I had the opportunity to share it with my mother and see how proud she was.”

“I love the people. I love my coworkers. I love my guests too. Because at the end of the day, when they tell me they enjoyed that steak, that gives me the most joy in the world.” -Gayle Dudley, Grill Master Legend at Longhorn Steakhouse (Source: CNN)

Two other Longhorn employees received this special accolade in 2022 after Gayle Dudley but before Allen Smith in Montgomery, AL reached this elite status.

The chefs at our beloved restaurants often work hard, yet don't always get the recognition they deserve. This is a great achievement for Allen Smith and Gayle Dudley as they continue to cook great steaks for Longhorn Steakhouse.

Sources

Hall, Leonard. "Montgomery restaurant worker honored for grilling 1 million steaks." WSFA 12 News. 16 December 2022.

Sottle, Zoe. "LongHorn Steakhouse honors employee who grilled 1 million steaks." CNN. 1 May 2022.