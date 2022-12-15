Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken Serving up 'Premium Quality Nashville Hot Chicken' is Coming to Montgomery, AL, Who's Hungry?

Hangry Joe's official Instagram account put out a social media "another location opening alert" and Montgomery, AL is the lucky winner of this chain that serves up "premium quality Nashville hot chicken."

Authentic Nashville Hot Chicken at Hangry Joe's Photo by @hangryjoeschicken on Instagram

WSFA 12 News reported that in the first week of December 2022, the Montgomery City Council "unanimously approved a restaurant retail liquor license for Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken," with an estimated opening time of three weeks, although it could take longer. Montgomery residents will hopefully be able to taste that flavorful Nashville hot fried chicken in January 2023.

This will be the first Alabama location for this multistate franchise, and the Instagram page has Montgomery residents excited, and one user even asks, "Any future plans to Huntsville??"

Hangry Joe's Announced their Montgomery Location was 'Coming Soon' in November

Hangry Joe's made it "Insta official" as they announced on 11 November 2022 that they would be opening up a franchise located at 2701 Eastern Blvd., Montgomery, AL 36117.

Hangry Joe's is Coming Soon to Montgomery, AL Photo by @hangryjoeschicken on Instagram

WSFA 12 News reported that this location has been vacant for a while, and was previously occupied by other restaurants, such as Hooters and WOW Wings Sports Café.

While Hangry Joe's touts that they make "authentic Nashville hot chicken," it also claims on its official website that they have the "best tasting chicken sandwich" that comes from a "secret recipe."

Hangry Joe's Backstory

its official website shares Hangry Joe's backstory.

It reads:

"Derek Cha, who founded the Sweet Frog Frozen Yogurt in 2009 and other various concepts, in collaboration with his partner, Mike Kim, comes up with the best chicken sandwich in town by bringing forth the Nashville-style chicken sandwich.

After visiting many successful Nashville-style chicken restaurants in LA, Nashville, and San Francisco, we could successfully develop our secret chicken recipe to have the juiciest and crispy sandwich." (Source: Hangry Joe's official website, About us page)

Hangry Joe's Menu

Now that Hangry Joe's has our collective mouths watering from the prospect of "Coming Soon," I had to check out their menu.

Photos from Hangry Joe's menu Photo by Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken

The Food Looks Delicious Online, Some Menu Browsing

The food for Hangry's Joes looks delicious online but doesn't it always? It's not until you go experience it yourself that you know if it is a "winner, winner, Nashville Hot Chicken™ dinner."

Get your chicken bibs ready. We are getting our fingers greasy on that menu.

*Prices listed were accurate as of the date of publication.

Hangry Joe's has the typical items that a person would expect at a fast-food chicken restaurant, and it all looks delicious. They have a chicken sandwich, four chicken fingers for $10.75, a small chicken bites order for $7.95, and large chicken bites order for $10.95.

Their chicken sandwich is priced at $10.75, which is double the price at Popeye's, so one can set their expectation level that this chain is obviously more pricey than Chick-fil-A and Popeye's.

So next, one needs to ask, "Is the flavor right?" because maybe if the flavor is right on the money, a person may be willing to drop a few more bucks for an afternoon of indigestion. Better get that milk and have the Maalox ready.

More chicken from the menu Photo by Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken

Spice Levels: They have spice levels in order of heat from no seasoning, to "no heat" to "mild" to "medium" to "hot" and the penultimate level of "angry hot." Of course, this brings to mind that "other" chicken chain we all know about that goes from "wimpy" to "nuclear."

Can Hangry Joe's knock Zaxby's off the map? Or better yet, can they give Slim Chickens a run for their money?

What is your favorite fried chicken restaurant? (Share your thoughts in the comments section)

Sources

Hangry Joe's official Instagram account '@hangryjoeschicken'

Hangry Joe's official website. Date accessed: 14 December 2022.

Hall, Leonard. "Nashville hot chicken chain coming to Montgomery." WSFA 12 News. 11 December 2022.