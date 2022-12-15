Ohio Couple Pays $30K for a Wedding Only to Find Out Their Marriage License Expired, so it was a $30K 'Social Gathering'

A woman from Thornville, Ohio posts on TikTok the story of trying to get her military husband on TRICARE health insurance, and when she attempted to find her marriage certificate, she learns that the license was never turned in. Now she is calling their $30,000 wedding a "social gathering" and offers her husband the chance to "back out of their marriage" if he wants to.

William Smitley (left) and Madalyn Boucher (right) Photo by Madalyn Boucher

Insider reported "a tragic story" as first told by Madalyn Boucher, posted on her TikTok account "@maddyboucherxxx" on 9 December 2022.

She tells the story about her wedding that took place on 8 October 2022, because her grandfather that officiated the wedding never sent the marriage license to the county clerk after the wedding took place, and the couple only recently found out.

Keep in mind that this is all "tongue in cheek" as you will find out they are officially married now.

Madalyn Boucher Tells 'A Tragic Story' on TikTok Account '@maddyboucherxxx'

Madalyn Boucher first posted a video on TikTok on 9 December 2022 with the caption "A tragic story" and the description of the video says, "Haha if you need me I'll be at the courthouse..." (Please be mindful that there is NSFW language at the end if you watch the video).

A very animated Madalyn Boucher says in the TikTok video:

"K. So, I'm trying to get my husband on TRICARE through the military and I needed our marriage certificate. So like, okay, let me look for the marriage certificate. So I'm looking everywhere for the marriage certificate, and I realize I threw it away, and I'm like, 'Okay, that's okay, maybe I didn't throw it away, maybe we should look, we should look elsewhere'...and then my husband, my husband finds this." -Madalyn Boucher (Source: '@maddyboucherxxx' on TikTok)

Madalyn Boucher explaining her $30K social gathering Photo by @maddyboucherxxx on TikTok

She reveals a marriage license, with the bottom portion still attached, and not submitted.

She shouts:

"This is the marriage license...and this is the portion that the officiant is supposed to send to the probate court to legitimize our marriage! It expired nine days ago! We are not married. We spent thirty-thousand dollars...not for a wedding, but for a [expletive] social gathering. Now we have to go to the courthouse, and get married...and our officiant was my [expletive] grandpa. Congrats!" -Madalyn Boucher (Source: '@maddyboucherxxx' on TikTok)

Her husband sits quietly in the background sipping on hard liquor throughout the video, which elicits many comments from users on TikTok.

One user 'BigTyme94' says in the comments, "Buddy back there drinking the bottle like water," and others point out that he is drinking straight from the bottle.

Another user 'lgarcia1489' says in the comments, "Grandpa was all: 'I'll just leave this here in case she changes her mind.' 😂"

Follow up TikTok Video: 'We're Married Now'

In a follow-up TikTok video, Madalyn explains that the courthouse was willing to "make an exception" for their situation and accept their marriage license ten days past the expiration date.

She shared, "We're officially married now."

Her husband looks happy. He says in the follow-up video, "Four don't get tens."

Do you have an interesting story to share about a wedding that didn't go as planned? (Please share it in the comments)

