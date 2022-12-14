Tampa, FL

Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year Anniversary

Zack Love

Rob Gronkowski assists USAA in giving a specially modified truck with a wheelchair lift to a deserving Purple Heart recipient in Tampa Bay, Florida. It's part of USAA's 100th Anniversary and truck giveaway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=463SX2_0jhiv0zt00
Rob GronkowskiPhoto byTMZ

Rob Gronkowski is a class act, partnering with USAA for their 100th Anniversary "Recycled Rides" program. He had the privilege to award the keys to a modified truck to a deserving retired U.S. Army veteran that had his left leg amputated from injuries sustained in Iraq.

Rob Gronkowski Gives the 87th Truck to a Deserving Veteran for USAA

WFLA News Channel 8 reported that on 13 December 2022, Rob Gronkowski was ready to give retired U.S. Army Specialist Jonny Flores a special truck retrofitted for mobility needs, such as a wheelchair lift. USAA selected Jonny Flores to receive the track, as part of their "Recycled Rides" program.

Gronkowski said:

"Today I'm helping USAA give away a recycled ride to a deserving US military veteran."
"This is gonna be awesome. About to surprise Jonny." -Rob Gronkowski (Source: TMZ)

Flores was very surprised when Rob Gronkowski appeared with a truck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzuqa_0jhiv0zt00
Rob Gronkowski handing the keys over to Jonny FloresPhoto by@RobGronkowski on Twitter

He said:

"This means a lot to me," Flores said, "Being able to get my independence and get in and out of this with ease, you know, with no help. That wheelchair thing is something else!"
"This is a game changer. Oh my God. I can already see how many trips and things we're gonna do with the family. I'm so excited. I can't thank you guys enough for this man." -Jonny Flores (Source: TMZ)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ixX3_0jhiv0zt00
Army veteran Jonny Flores (left) and Rob Gronkowski (right)Photo by@RobGronkowski on Twitter

TMZ reported that this vehicle was the 87th vehicle given out in 2022; "87" also happens to be the number that Rob Gronkowski wore in the NFL. Gronkowski played in the NFL for 11 seasons with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rob Gronkowski posted the following tweet on 13 December 2022 with an accompanying video on Twitter:

"What an honor to join @USAA to gift this ride to US Army Vet, Jonny Flores. USAA are celebrating 100 years of serving military families by gifting 100 vehicles across the country to military families in need as part of their “Recycled Rides” program. #SaluteToService #USAAPartner" -Rob Gronkowski (Source: @RobGronkowski on Twitter)

Retired U.S. Army Specialist Jonny Flores' Service

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BOpet_0jhiv0zt00
Screenshot of Jonny Flores' military photoPhoto by@RobGronkowski on Twitter

TMZ reported U.S. Army Specialist Jonny Flores "served four years in a field artillery unit...where he worked as a .50 cal gunner, among other jobs."

On 4 July 2007, Army Specialist Jonny Flores was inside a vehicle that drove over a pressure-plate improvised explosive device (IED) and was wounded severely during a tour in Iraq. As a result, he sustained multiple leg injuries and had his left leg amputated. He now uses a wheelchair.

Flores received a Purple Heart for his bravery during his service.

This is a touching story because there is no one more deserving than retired U.S. Army Specialist Jonny Flores. Thank you for your service.

Help share this positive story with friends and veterans on social media.

Sources

Sloan, Kaycee. "‘This means a lot to me’: Former Buc Rob Gronkowski gifts new truck to Army vet, Purple Heart recipient." WFLA News Channel 8. 13 December 2022.

TMZ. "ROB GRONKOWSKI SURPRISES ARMY VET W/ PICKUP TRUCK... 'This Is Awesome!!'." TMZ. 13 December 2022.

Rob Gronkowski's Twitter account: "@RobGronkowski"

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Army veteran# USAA# US military# Rob Gronkowski# veterans

Comments / 14

Published by

Zack writes news stories that impact local communities. He has a bachelor's degree from UAH and an MBA from the University of North Alabama.

Huntsville, AL
6649 followers

More from Zack Love

York County, PA

A Generous $1,300 Cash Tip to a York County Waitress with a Baby on the Way Let Her Know That 'Everything Will Be OK'

One Pennsylvania waitress dealing with stressful life events receives a generous $1,300 cash tip that couldn't have come at a better time with a baby on the way and needed wrist surgery. She couldn't be more grateful.

Read full story
3 comments
Montgomery, AL

Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken Serving up 'Premium Quality Nashville Hot Chicken' is Coming to Montgomery, AL, Who's Hungry?

Hangry Joe's official Instagram account put out a social media "another location opening alert" and Montgomery, AL is the lucky winner of this chain that serves up "premium quality Nashville hot chicken."

Read full story
Thornville, OH

Ohio Couple Pays $30K for a Wedding Only to Find Out Their Marriage License Expired, so it was a $30K 'Social Gathering'

A woman from Thornville, Ohio posts on TikTok the story of trying to get her military husband on TRICARE health insurance, and when she attempted to find her marriage certificate, she learns that the license was never turned in. Now she is calling their $30,000 wedding a "social gathering" and offers her husband the chance to "back out of their marriage" if he wants to.

Read full story
Brookfield, WI

Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from Him

A man that sells insurance from Brookfield, WI posts a video on TikTok calling a woman he met on the dating app Hinge, and asks her to pay him back since there won't be a second date. It turns out he was trying to do a prank-style video he created for his TikTok account, and the New York Post reported it as if it was a genuine person that was just being cheap.

Read full story
1 comments
Huntsville, AL

HATCH Nonprofit in Huntsville Provides a Paid Culinary Training Program to Young Adults Between 18-24 Years Old

There is a workforce development nonprofit 501(c)3 organization that you may not have heard about called HATCH, which provides an 8-week culinary training curriculum to young adults and can jumpstart their careers in food service.

Read full story
Coatsville, MO

Woman Crashes After Driving off of Slick Road in Coatsville, PA and Mystery Good Samaritan Helps Her as 2nd Wreck Occurs

A woman driving to a doctor's appointment hits a slick spot along a curve on Route 82, crashing her car off the road. As she lays inside an overturned car, she prays that someone will stop and help her. One man comes to help her, while all other cars pass by without stopping. The unthinkable happens when a truck also comes barreling at the Good Samaritan as he is trying to help her.

Read full story
Conway, AR

Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on Facebook

A woman in Conway, Arkansas notices a blue sparkle on the ground as she is walking toward Gamestop on Veteran's Day 2022 to look at video games. When she picked it up, it looks like the U.S. Army ring had been run over by a vehicle. She began a search on Facebook for the owner.

Read full story
5 comments
Greensburg, PA

Hunter in Greensburg, PA Sparks Controversy as he Butchers Deer 'at Home in Front of a School' & Will Continue to Do It

One Pennsylvania hunter has garnered a lot of attention for doing something that is "not illegal" but some say it probably should be done in a more private location. The hunter harvested a buck, and chose to butcher it "at home in front of a school" and some of his neighbors are upset about it.

Read full story
94 comments
Nashville, TN

Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to Owner

One honest employee working at Home Depot in the Bellevue neighborhood of Nashville, TN followed his company's slogan to "do the right thing" and informed his manager when he finds an envelope stuffed with cash at his store. Find out how they locate the rightful owner.

Read full story
21 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'

A Utah woman that posts videos on her TikTok account "@retailcheapskate" is claiming the fast food chain Five Guys is "highway robbery" after paying $74.10 on an order for four people. Does she have a right to be upset?

Read full story
1547 comments
Huntsville, AL

A Huntsville Doctor with a History of Not Paying Payroll 'Failed to Pay One Employee for 150 Hours of Work'

A Huntsville doctor has a history of not paying his employees, as WHNT News 19 investigates his past after one employee from his Hartselle practice came forward about not getting paid for 150 hours of work. He has a history of closing practices and opening new ones leaving employees unpaid for their work.

Read full story
9 comments
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville is Spending a Million to Recruit Workers but the City Still Needs a Solid Plan to Address Affordable Housing

Huntsville is spending a million to recruit "talent" to work in Rocket City. Yet, the affordable housing problem persists and very little is said about how the city will accommodate residents of lower socioeconomic status aside from moving them around amidst the influx of transplants.

Read full story
2 comments
Mcintosh, AL

Olin Corp. in McIntosh, AL Exposed its Workers to Asbestos Without Protective Gear over Decades, Reported by ProPublica

Employees at the Olin Corporation chemical plant in McIntosh, Alabama are only now being notified that they were unknowingly exposed to asbestos for decades. Many of them were not informed of their routine dangerous exposure and sometimes didn't have any protective gear. Asbestos exposure is known to cause mesothelioma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Read full story

Positive News: Twin Brothers are Walking 20 Miles in Every U.S. State to Raise Awareness of For Foster Care Children

Twin brothers from South Carolina are walking for a great cause in every U.S. state through March of 2023. They want to raise hope and awareness for foster care children, with their story and fundraiser.

Read full story
3 comments
Hoover, AL

Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 Hours

A Hoover, AL man that fell overboard from a Carnival Valor cruise ship survived for 20 hours by floating in the Gulf of Mexico among sharks and jellyfish and had to eat a bamboo stick to survive the ordeal. He believes there is a reason he survived, and it is nothing short of a miracle.

Read full story
4 comments
Valley, AL

82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 Bill

An 82-year-old elderly woman from Valley, Alabama was arrested after "failing to pay" her delinquent trash bill. Many people are outraged that a small town would arrest a little old lady, and make her go to court over something so trivial. Apparently, they are hurting for trash revenue in Valley, Alabama.

Read full story
563 comments
Huntsville, AL

New Company Purchases the Huntsville Contract to Pick up Blue Recycle Carts After Bankruptcy & 2,000 Complaints Calls

Huntsville residents have experienced delays in recycling pickup for a while, with 2,000 complaint calls received in the last month alone. There is no promise that the situation will be immediately fixed, but a new company has purchased the Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA) contract after Red River Waste Solutions recently filed for bankruptcy.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Delta Flight Attendants are Rude to Disabled Man Needing His Wheelchair to be Ready at Jet Bridge at Atlanta Airport

A disabled travel blogger that flies frequently is treated with disrespect by Delta flight attendants. One attendant even made a bizarre comment about TSA agents will come to get him “with their guns.” He documents the whole incident on Instagram.

Read full story
9 comments
Toms River, NJ

The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing Problems

Large populations of wild turkeys that roam freely throughout New Jersey neighborhoods have been causing ongoing problems for years for local residents, yet very little is really being done to solve the problem.

Read full story
67 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy