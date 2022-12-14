Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year Anniversary

Rob Gronkowski assists USAA in giving a specially modified truck with a wheelchair lift to a deserving Purple Heart recipient in Tampa Bay, Florida. It's part of USAA's 100th Anniversary and truck giveaway.

Rob Gronkowski Photo by TMZ

Rob Gronkowski is a class act, partnering with USAA for their 100th Anniversary "Recycled Rides" program. He had the privilege to award the keys to a modified truck to a deserving retired U.S. Army veteran that had his left leg amputated from injuries sustained in Iraq.

Rob Gronkowski Gives the 87th Truck to a Deserving Veteran for USAA

WFLA News Channel 8 reported that on 13 December 2022, Rob Gronkowski was ready to give retired U.S. Army Specialist Jonny Flores a special truck retrofitted for mobility needs, such as a wheelchair lift. USAA selected Jonny Flores to receive the track, as part of their "Recycled Rides" program.

Gronkowski said:

"Today I'm helping USAA give away a recycled ride to a deserving US military veteran."

"This is gonna be awesome. About to surprise Jonny." -Rob Gronkowski (Source: TMZ)

Flores was very surprised when Rob Gronkowski appeared with a truck.

Rob Gronkowski handing the keys over to Jonny Flores Photo by @RobGronkowski on Twitter

He said:

"This means a lot to me," Flores said, "Being able to get my independence and get in and out of this with ease, you know, with no help. That wheelchair thing is something else!"

"This is a game changer. Oh my God. I can already see how many trips and things we're gonna do with the family. I'm so excited. I can't thank you guys enough for this man." -Jonny Flores (Source: TMZ)

Army veteran Jonny Flores (left) and Rob Gronkowski (right) Photo by @RobGronkowski on Twitter

TMZ reported that this vehicle was the 87th vehicle given out in 2022; "87" also happens to be the number that Rob Gronkowski wore in the NFL. Gronkowski played in the NFL for 11 seasons with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rob Gronkowski posted the following tweet on 13 December 2022 with an accompanying video on Twitter:

"What an honor to join @USAA to gift this ride to US Army Vet, Jonny Flores. USAA are celebrating 100 years of serving military families by gifting 100 vehicles across the country to military families in need as part of their “Recycled Rides” program. #SaluteToService #USAAPartner" -Rob Gronkowski (Source: @RobGronkowski on Twitter)

Retired U.S. Army Specialist Jonny Flores' Service

Screenshot of Jonny Flores' military photo Photo by @RobGronkowski on Twitter

TMZ reported U.S. Army Specialist Jonny Flores "served four years in a field artillery unit...where he worked as a .50 cal gunner, among other jobs."

On 4 July 2007, Army Specialist Jonny Flores was inside a vehicle that drove over a pressure-plate improvised explosive device (IED) and was wounded severely during a tour in Iraq. As a result, he sustained multiple leg injuries and had his left leg amputated. He now uses a wheelchair.

Flores received a Purple Heart for his bravery during his service.

This is a touching story because there is no one more deserving than retired U.S. Army Specialist Jonny Flores. Thank you for your service.

