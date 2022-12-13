Huntsville, AL

HATCH Nonprofit in Huntsville Provides a Paid Culinary Training Program to Young Adults Between 18-24 Years Old

Zack Love

There is a workforce development nonprofit 501(c)3 organization that you may not have heard about called HATCH, which provides an 8-week culinary training curriculum to young adults and can jumpstart their careers in food service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JRsd8_0jgP6g5K00
Culinary trainingPhoto byhatchhsv.com

Many residents in Huntsville may not be familiar with a workforce development program that currently exists for young adults between the ages of 18 to 24, called "HATCH." Students that participate in the program will be paid $1,250 and receive "industry-standard certifications" like ServSafe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wf8mB_0jgP6g5K00
HATCH logoPhoto byhatchhsv.com

The official website for this nonprofit says:

"The 8 week curriculum is intentionally designed to create a stronger hospitality workforce through life skills workshops and industry standard culinary and hospitality training. But even more importantly, this paid job training program will equip young adults aged 18 – 24 with confidence, self agency and a competitive edge to enter the workforce." (Source: HATCH official website)

FOX 54 News first reported on 26 April 2021 the announcement of the Hatch workforce development nonprofit. "The program was developed by co-founders Beth Boyer and Garrett Coyne over 18 months. As a part of research for the program, the two visited three organizations in New Orleans that have implemented similar programs. After checking out the programs, the co-founders determined Huntsville would be the location for their program." (Source: FOX 54 News)

On 12 December 2022, AL.com reported a comment with Hatch trainee Bobby Moore, wanting to know if the program has had a positive impact on him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45h7k6_0jgP6g5K00
Hatch trainee Bobby Moore (left) with instructor Ruth Mercado (right)Photo byMatt Wake/AL.com

Trainee Bobby Moore told AL.com:

“Don’t come expecting it not to change you because it will change you,” Bobby Moore says.

Then he adds, “But for the better.” (Source: AL.com)

Mayor Tommy Battle Has a Positive Outlook for the Hatch Program

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mqFSj_0jgP6g5K00
Mayor Tommy BattlePhoto byhttps://www.hatchhsv.com/

Mayor Tommy Battle said the following about the program:

“Rebuilding our workforce, particularly in the hospitality industry, is essential as our community embarks upon another ten and twenty years of growth." -Tommy Battle, Mayor of Huntsville (Source: FOX 54 News)

Check out the Hatch Cafe at the South Huntsville Library

If you weren't aware that this program exists, then you also probably weren't aware that Hatch runs the "Hatch Cafe" inside of the South Huntsville Library during normal library hours. All proceeds from the cafe are used to fund the Hatch program

It is open Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hatch is changing young adults' lives with their training, and it is quite commendable. Check it out if you get a chance, and support them if you feel led to.

