Woman Crashes After Driving off of Slick Road in Coatsville, PA and Mystery Good Samaritan Helps Her as 2nd Wreck Occurs

A woman driving to a doctor's appointment hits a slick spot along a curve on Route 82, crashing her car off the road. As she lays inside an overturned car, she prays that someone will stop and help her. One man comes to help her, while all other cars pass by without stopping. The unthinkable happens when a truck also comes barreling at the Good Samaritan as he is trying to help her.

View of the Good Samaritan from car crash Photo by Carla Long

FOX 29 News reported that 45-year-old Carla Long of Coatsville, PA, was driving to a doctor's appointment the morning of Monday, 5 December 2022 when she hits a slick spot on Route 82 and crashes her car into a wooded area.

She told FOX 29 News:

"As soon as I hit it, I started losing control. I went down, car flipped on its side, then went down in the ditch." -Carla Long (Source: FOX 29 News)

As she is laying in pain among the car wreckage, cars continue to pass by without stopping. She honks her car horn and flashes her high beams to try and get someone's attention.

Carla Long Photo by FOX 29 News

She recalls lying in the wreckage, helpless, while cars pass by and none stopping.

"I'm sitting there crying, like somebody help me." -Carla Long (Source: FOX 29 News)

She prayed that someone would stop and help. That's when a mysterious Good Samaritan finally stopped to help Carla.

A Good Samaritan Stops to Help Carla Long

A Good Samaritan stops to help Carla, and asks her if she is okay, and if she is bleeding.

Carla Long (left) and Good Samaritan (right) Photo by FOX 29 News

The man calls 911, and tries to keep her calm while emergency responders were on their way, but then, the unthinkable happens.

As they were waiting for emergency help, a truck comes flying off of the road at the same exact spot, narrowly missing the Good Samaritan helping her.

Carla told FOX 29 News:

"He jumped. He was lucky. I'm grateful he was okay." -Carla Long (Source: FOX 29 News)

The truck crashed into Carla's car, and can be seen in the photo below.

Carla Long's vehicle and truck Photo by FOX 29 News

The Good Samaritan stayed with Carla Long until the emergency responders arrived. She is very thankful for his help, but was never able to get his name.

She would like to meet him, so she can give him a hug and thank him, but if she never gets to meet him, she will always consider him her "guardian angel" when she was in desperate need of help.

This mysterious man was a true hero to risk his life for another.

