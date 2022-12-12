Coatsville, MO

Woman Crashes After Driving off of Slick Road in Coatsville, PA and Mystery Good Samaritan Helps Her as 2nd Wreck Occurs

Zack Love

A woman driving to a doctor's appointment hits a slick spot along a curve on Route 82, crashing her car off the road. As she lays inside an overturned car, she prays that someone will stop and help her. One man comes to help her, while all other cars pass by without stopping. The unthinkable happens when a truck also comes barreling at the Good Samaritan as he is trying to help her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PBdeX_0jfBDb1k00
View of the Good Samaritan from car crashPhoto byCarla Long

FOX 29 News reported that 45-year-old Carla Long of Coatsville, PA, was driving to a doctor's appointment the morning of Monday, 5 December 2022 when she hits a slick spot on Route 82 and crashes her car into a wooded area.

She told FOX 29 News:

"As soon as I hit it, I started losing control. I went down, car flipped on its side, then went down in the ditch." -Carla Long (Source: FOX 29 News)

As she is laying in pain among the car wreckage, cars continue to pass by without stopping. She honks her car horn and flashes her high beams to try and get someone's attention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CEMUY_0jfBDb1k00
Carla LongPhoto byFOX 29 News

She recalls lying in the wreckage, helpless, while cars pass by and none stopping.

"I'm sitting there crying, like somebody help me." -Carla Long (Source: FOX 29 News)

She prayed that someone would stop and help. That's when a mysterious Good Samaritan finally stopped to help Carla.

A Good Samaritan Stops to Help Carla Long

A Good Samaritan stops to help Carla, and asks her if she is okay, and if she is bleeding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YjSDe_0jfBDb1k00
Carla Long (left) and Good Samaritan (right)Photo byFOX 29 News

The man calls 911, and tries to keep her calm while emergency responders were on their way, but then, the unthinkable happens.

As they were waiting for emergency help, a truck comes flying off of the road at the same exact spot, narrowly missing the Good Samaritan helping her.

Carla told FOX 29 News:

"He jumped. He was lucky. I'm grateful he was okay." -Carla Long (Source: FOX 29 News)

The truck crashed into Carla's car, and can be seen in the photo below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jtLjX_0jfBDb1k00
Carla Long's vehicle and truckPhoto byFOX 29 News

The Good Samaritan stayed with Carla Long until the emergency responders arrived. She is very thankful for his help, but was never able to get his name.

She would like to meet him, so she can give him a hug and thank him, but if she never gets to meet him, she will always consider him her "guardian angel" when she was in desperate need of help.

This mysterious man was a true hero to risk his life for another.

If you liked this story about a Good Samaritan, please share on social media.

Source

Norman, Greg. "Pennsylvania woman searching for Good Samaritan who saved her after car crash: 'I need to give him a hug'." FOX NEWS. 7 December 2022.

Timmeney, Dawn and FOX29 Staff. "'I need to give him a hug': Local woman searching for man who saved her life after car crash in Chester County." FOX 29 News. 6 December 2022.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# car crash# car wreck# Good Samaritan# helping others# emergency

Comments / 0

Published by

Zack writes news stories that impact local communities. He has a bachelor's degree from UAH and an MBA from the University of North Alabama.

Huntsville, AL
6630 followers

More from Zack Love

Montgomery, AL

Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken Serving up 'Premium Quality Nashville Hot Chicken' is Coming to Montgomery, AL, Who's Hungry?

Hangry Joe's official Instagram account put out a social media "another location opening alert" and Montgomery, AL is the lucky winner of this chain that serves up "premium quality Nashville hot chicken."

Read full story
Thornville, OH

Ohio Couple Pays $30K for a Wedding Only to Find Out Their Marriage License Expired, so it was a $30K 'Social Gathering'

A woman from Thornville, Ohio posts on TikTok the story of trying to get her military husband on TRICARE health insurance, and when she attempted to find her marriage certificate, she learns that the license was never turned in. Now she is calling their $30,000 wedding a "social gathering" and offers her husband the chance to "back out of their marriage" if he wants to.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year Anniversary

Rob Gronkowski assists USAA in giving a specially modified truck with a wheelchair lift to a deserving Purple Heart recipient in Tampa Bay, Florida. It's part of USAA's 100th Anniversary and truck giveaway.

Read full story
14 comments
Brookfield, WI

Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from Him

A man that sells insurance from Brookfield, WI posts a video on TikTok calling a woman he met on the dating app Hinge, and asks her to pay him back since there won't be a second date. It turns out he was trying to do a prank-style video he created for his TikTok account, and the New York Post reported it as if it was a genuine person that was just being cheap.

Read full story
1 comments
Huntsville, AL

HATCH Nonprofit in Huntsville Provides a Paid Culinary Training Program to Young Adults Between 18-24 Years Old

There is a workforce development nonprofit 501(c)3 organization that you may not have heard about called HATCH, which provides an 8-week culinary training curriculum to young adults and can jumpstart their careers in food service.

Read full story
Conway, AR

Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on Facebook

A woman in Conway, Arkansas notices a blue sparkle on the ground as she is walking toward Gamestop on Veteran's Day 2022 to look at video games. When she picked it up, it looks like the U.S. Army ring had been run over by a vehicle. She began a search on Facebook for the owner.

Read full story
5 comments
Greensburg, PA

Hunter in Greensburg, PA Sparks Controversy as he Butchers Deer 'at Home in Front of a School' & Will Continue to Do It

One Pennsylvania hunter has garnered a lot of attention for doing something that is "not illegal" but some say it probably should be done in a more private location. The hunter harvested a buck, and chose to butcher it "at home in front of a school" and some of his neighbors are upset about it.

Read full story
93 comments
Nashville, TN

Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to Owner

One honest employee working at Home Depot in the Bellevue neighborhood of Nashville, TN followed his company's slogan to "do the right thing" and informed his manager when he finds an envelope stuffed with cash at his store. Find out how they locate the rightful owner.

Read full story
21 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'

A Utah woman that posts videos on her TikTok account "@retailcheapskate" is claiming the fast food chain Five Guys is "highway robbery" after paying $74.10 on an order for four people. Does she have a right to be upset?

Read full story
1547 comments
Huntsville, AL

A Huntsville Doctor with a History of Not Paying Payroll 'Failed to Pay One Employee for 150 Hours of Work'

A Huntsville doctor has a history of not paying his employees, as WHNT News 19 investigates his past after one employee from his Hartselle practice came forward about not getting paid for 150 hours of work. He has a history of closing practices and opening new ones leaving employees unpaid for their work.

Read full story
9 comments
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville is Spending a Million to Recruit Workers but the City Still Needs a Solid Plan to Address Affordable Housing

Huntsville is spending a million to recruit "talent" to work in Rocket City. Yet, the affordable housing problem persists and very little is said about how the city will accommodate residents of lower socioeconomic status aside from moving them around amidst the influx of transplants.

Read full story
2 comments
Mcintosh, AL

Olin Corp. in McIntosh, AL Exposed its Workers to Asbestos Without Protective Gear over Decades, Reported by ProPublica

Employees at the Olin Corporation chemical plant in McIntosh, Alabama are only now being notified that they were unknowingly exposed to asbestos for decades. Many of them were not informed of their routine dangerous exposure and sometimes didn't have any protective gear. Asbestos exposure is known to cause mesothelioma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Read full story

Positive News: Twin Brothers are Walking 20 Miles in Every U.S. State to Raise Awareness of For Foster Care Children

Twin brothers from South Carolina are walking for a great cause in every U.S. state through March of 2023. They want to raise hope and awareness for foster care children, with their story and fundraiser.

Read full story
3 comments
Hoover, AL

Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 Hours

A Hoover, AL man that fell overboard from a Carnival Valor cruise ship survived for 20 hours by floating in the Gulf of Mexico among sharks and jellyfish and had to eat a bamboo stick to survive the ordeal. He believes there is a reason he survived, and it is nothing short of a miracle.

Read full story
4 comments
Valley, AL

82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 Bill

An 82-year-old elderly woman from Valley, Alabama was arrested after "failing to pay" her delinquent trash bill. Many people are outraged that a small town would arrest a little old lady, and make her go to court over something so trivial. Apparently, they are hurting for trash revenue in Valley, Alabama.

Read full story
563 comments
Huntsville, AL

New Company Purchases the Huntsville Contract to Pick up Blue Recycle Carts After Bankruptcy & 2,000 Complaints Calls

Huntsville residents have experienced delays in recycling pickup for a while, with 2,000 complaint calls received in the last month alone. There is no promise that the situation will be immediately fixed, but a new company has purchased the Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA) contract after Red River Waste Solutions recently filed for bankruptcy.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Delta Flight Attendants are Rude to Disabled Man Needing His Wheelchair to be Ready at Jet Bridge at Atlanta Airport

A disabled travel blogger that flies frequently is treated with disrespect by Delta flight attendants. One attendant even made a bizarre comment about TSA agents will come to get him “with their guns.” He documents the whole incident on Instagram.

Read full story
9 comments
Toms River, NJ

The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing Problems

Large populations of wild turkeys that roam freely throughout New Jersey neighborhoods have been causing ongoing problems for years for local residents, yet very little is really being done to solve the problem.

Read full story
67 comments
Randolph County, AL

A 'Monster' Red Stag Deer Over 300 lbs. Appeared in Alabama and a Teenager Hunted it at His Grandfather's Request

An enormous red stag deer "not native to North America" made appearances on a goat farm in East Alabama, and one teenager had the heart and tenacity to hunt it at his grandfather's request. Read the incredible story.

Read full story
505 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy