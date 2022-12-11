Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on Facebook

A woman in Conway, Arkansas notices a blue sparkle on the ground as she is walking toward Gamestop on Veteran's Day 2022 to look at video games. When she picked it up, it looks like the U.S. Army ring had been run over by a vehicle. She began a search on Facebook for the owner.

GameStop in a strip mall Photo by KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News reported that Meghin Boggs and family were heading to GameStop to look at video games when she came across a blue sparkling object on the ground. After examining it more closely, it appears to be a U.S. Army ring that had been run over at some point.

She told KARK 4 News what she was thinking.

She said:

“Today is Veterans Day. I figured maybe someone was trying to put it on or wear it.” -Meghin Boggs, Good Samaritan (Source: KARK 4 News)

So she turned to Facebook to try and find the owner, given that it was Veteran's Day. Her post can be seen below.

Facebook post on "Ask Conway, Arkansas" group Photo by Meghin Boggs

Army Veteran Aaron Sisseck was Unaware His Ring had Fallen Off

Meanwhile, recently retired veteran Aaron Sisseck was not even aware that his U.S. Army ring was missing until his wife saw the post on Facebook, and mentioned it to him. They quickly got in touch with Meghin Boggs through the Facebook group, "Ask Conway, Arkansas."

Aaron Sisseck, Retired Army Veteran Photo by Aaron Sisseck

Aaron Sisseck told KARK 4 News:

“Everything that I ever got from the army I kept. The only thing that I ever had that I wore was my tags and my ring.” -Aaron Sisseck, Retired Army veteran (Source: KARK 4 News)

He told KARK 4 News the ring reminds him of his time serving, and he "tries to focus on the good ones." Sisseck served for five years and this was his first Veteran's Day since retiring due to injuries, including sustaining a broken back, and "suffered a traumatic brain injury while falling down a cliff." (Source: KARK 4 News)

He says he is at the hospital every month for treatment.

“I had it made just as a reminder of accomplishments,” he said. “You can have ribbons and you can have medals, but I’m not going to every day wear all those things.” -Aaron Sisseck, Retired Army veteran (Source: KARK 4 News)

A Happy Ending to this Positive Story

Meghin Boggs was able to meet and successfully return the U.S. Army ring to retired Army veteran Aaron Sisseck on Veteran's Day, which is a very fitting ending to the story. Sisseck is very thankful to Meghin Boggs for being a Good Samaritan and seeking out the owner of his ring.

Sisseck is taking it to a jeweler to see if it can be repaired so he can wear it once again.

Good Samaritans like Meghin Boggs show that there still are good people in this world, and is a great example of people that make the world a better place.

