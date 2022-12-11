Greensburg, PA

Hunter in Greensburg, PA Sparks Controversy as he Butchers Deer 'at Home in Front of a School' & Will Continue to Do It

Zack Love

One Pennsylvania hunter has garnered a lot of attention for doing something that is "not illegal" but some say it probably should be done in a more private location. The hunter harvested a buck, and chose to butcher it "at home in front of a school" and some of his neighbors are upset about it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LHYTn_0jeyeVZd00
A buck eatingPhoto byLarry Lamsa; CC BY 2.0 (original)

CBS News reported that rifle deer hunting season "wrapped up" the first week in December 2022, and the hunters that successfully harvested deer would need to find a deer processor, or do it themselves.

Hunters unable to find a deer processor will be forced to do it themselves until a spot opens up. One hunter in Greensburg, PA, decided to butcher his buck in front of a school which is sparking some controversy (more on that story in a moment).

The Three Pittsburgh Deer Processors Are ‘All Full’

On 29 November 2022, KDKA 2 CBS News reported that the three deer processors around Pittsburgh were all full as the final week of rifle deer hunting approached.

Dino Ciafre of Ciafre’s Deer Processing told KDKA 2 CBS News:

“There’s three in this area, and they’re all great. They’re all full, and they’re working their butts off to get reopened up and accept deer.” -Dino Ciafre, owner of Ciafre’s Deer Processing (Source: KDKA 2 CBS News)

Dino Ciafre’s business took 200 deer and couldn’t take any more.

He said:

“There’s only so much cooler space. You can only hold so many deer.” -Dino Ciafre, owner of Ciafre’s Deer Processing (Source: KDKA 2 CBS News)

This is what Dino Ciafre says must be done if a hunter can’t get their deer to a processor.

He said:

“If you can’t get to a deer processor, you can take steps to make sure it lasts until a spot opens up.” -Dino Ciafre, owner of Ciafre’s Deer Processing (Source: KDKA 2 CBS News)

Ciafre said, “You need to field dress it well, get it clean, put ice on it and let it hang.” (Source: KDKA 2 CBS News)

One Hunter Butchers a Buck ‘at Home in Front of a School’

Hunter Lucas Smith did get “his buck” and took it home and left it hanging from a tree in his front yard, which happens to be right across from Greensburg Salem Middle School. CBS News reported that this has caused some of his neighbors to be upset, yet it is perfectly legal in Greensburg, PA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gqjNv_0jeyeVZd00
Lucas Smith talking to KDKA 2 CBS NewsPhoto byKDKA 2 CBS News

It is obvious that he is within his rights to process and butcher the buck in his front yard, but is he being respectful to others to do it in public?

Just to be clear, Lucas Smith is not doing this in public to intentionally make a point or in an attempt to cause controversy. He says that he doesn’t have anywhere better to do it. Yet, he also is not planning on stopping, either.

Smith shared with CBS News that “he’s been hunting since he was a child and it’s not the first time he’s done this, and unless he gets someone or somewhere else to process his deer, he’ll do the same thing next year.” (Source: KDKA 2 CBS News)

He said:

“I feel terrible doing it in front of the school,” Smith said. “This is where I live. I have no other choice. I have no other trees in my yard. If I did, I’d be doing it there.” -Lucas Smith, Deer hunter (Source: KDKA 2 CBS News)

A blurred-out photo of the deer hanging from his yard is seen below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tlQUe_0jeyeVZd00
Photo byKDKA 2 CBS News

Some Residents Are a Little Upset, While Others are Okay with it

One resident, Gene James spoke to KDKA 2 CBS News.

He said:

“I got a grandchild just down the street, and I think I would really upset him to see a gutted deer hanging upside down in a front yard.” -Gene James, concerned resident (Source: KDKA 2 CBS News)

Gene James also shared that he is not “anti-hunting” and “likes venison.”

Another resident, Jodi Good, feels differently about it.

She said:

“My dad and my brothers are hunters, so I have no problem with it.” -Jodi Good, Greensburg resident (Source: KDKA 2 CBS News)

Seeing a deer being publicly butchered in a front yard would certainly prompt a discussion with a child about what is going on.

Do you feel it is perfectly okay to butcher a deer in a public location, like in front of a school? (Share your thoughts in the comments section)

Sources

Guidotti, Ross. “Neighbors upset after man butchers deer at home in front of school.” KDKA 2 CBS News. 9 December 2022. 

Hoffman, Chris. “Pennsylvania hunters struggling to find deer processors.” KDKA 2 CBS News. 29 November 2022.

Another Hunting Article by this Author:

A 'Monster' Red Stag Deer Over 300 lbs. Appeared in Alabama and a Teenager Hunted it at His Grandfather's Request

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Deer hunting# Deer season# Buck hunting# Wild game# Rifle hunting

Comments / 93

Published by

Zack writes news stories that impact local communities. He has a bachelor's degree from UAH and an MBA from the University of North Alabama.

Huntsville, AL
6632 followers

More from Zack Love

Montgomery, AL

Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken Serving up 'Premium Quality Nashville Hot Chicken' is Coming to Montgomery, AL, Who's Hungry?

Hangry Joe's official Instagram account put out a social media "another location opening alert" and Montgomery, AL is the lucky winner of this chain that serves up "premium quality Nashville hot chicken."

Read full story
Thornville, OH

Ohio Couple Pays $30K for a Wedding Only to Find Out Their Marriage License Expired, so it was a $30K 'Social Gathering'

A woman from Thornville, Ohio posts on TikTok the story of trying to get her military husband on TRICARE health insurance, and when she attempted to find her marriage certificate, she learns that the license was never turned in. Now she is calling their $30,000 wedding a "social gathering" and offers her husband the chance to "back out of their marriage" if he wants to.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year Anniversary

Rob Gronkowski assists USAA in giving a specially modified truck with a wheelchair lift to a deserving Purple Heart recipient in Tampa Bay, Florida. It's part of USAA's 100th Anniversary and truck giveaway.

Read full story
14 comments
Brookfield, WI

Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from Him

A man that sells insurance from Brookfield, WI posts a video on TikTok calling a woman he met on the dating app Hinge, and asks her to pay him back since there won't be a second date. It turns out he was trying to do a prank-style video he created for his TikTok account, and the New York Post reported it as if it was a genuine person that was just being cheap.

Read full story
1 comments
Huntsville, AL

HATCH Nonprofit in Huntsville Provides a Paid Culinary Training Program to Young Adults Between 18-24 Years Old

There is a workforce development nonprofit 501(c)3 organization that you may not have heard about called HATCH, which provides an 8-week culinary training curriculum to young adults and can jumpstart their careers in food service.

Read full story
Coatsville, MO

Woman Crashes After Driving off of Slick Road in Coatsville, PA and Mystery Good Samaritan Helps Her as 2nd Wreck Occurs

A woman driving to a doctor's appointment hits a slick spot along a curve on Route 82, crashing her car off the road. As she lays inside an overturned car, she prays that someone will stop and help her. One man comes to help her, while all other cars pass by without stopping. The unthinkable happens when a truck also comes barreling at the Good Samaritan as he is trying to help her.

Read full story
Conway, AR

Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on Facebook

A woman in Conway, Arkansas notices a blue sparkle on the ground as she is walking toward Gamestop on Veteran's Day 2022 to look at video games. When she picked it up, it looks like the U.S. Army ring had been run over by a vehicle. She began a search on Facebook for the owner.

Read full story
5 comments
Nashville, TN

Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to Owner

One honest employee working at Home Depot in the Bellevue neighborhood of Nashville, TN followed his company's slogan to "do the right thing" and informed his manager when he finds an envelope stuffed with cash at his store. Find out how they locate the rightful owner.

Read full story
21 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'

A Utah woman that posts videos on her TikTok account "@retailcheapskate" is claiming the fast food chain Five Guys is "highway robbery" after paying $74.10 on an order for four people. Does she have a right to be upset?

Read full story
1547 comments
Huntsville, AL

A Huntsville Doctor with a History of Not Paying Payroll 'Failed to Pay One Employee for 150 Hours of Work'

A Huntsville doctor has a history of not paying his employees, as WHNT News 19 investigates his past after one employee from his Hartselle practice came forward about not getting paid for 150 hours of work. He has a history of closing practices and opening new ones leaving employees unpaid for their work.

Read full story
9 comments
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville is Spending a Million to Recruit Workers but the City Still Needs a Solid Plan to Address Affordable Housing

Huntsville is spending a million to recruit "talent" to work in Rocket City. Yet, the affordable housing problem persists and very little is said about how the city will accommodate residents of lower socioeconomic status aside from moving them around amidst the influx of transplants.

Read full story
2 comments
Mcintosh, AL

Olin Corp. in McIntosh, AL Exposed its Workers to Asbestos Without Protective Gear over Decades, Reported by ProPublica

Employees at the Olin Corporation chemical plant in McIntosh, Alabama are only now being notified that they were unknowingly exposed to asbestos for decades. Many of them were not informed of their routine dangerous exposure and sometimes didn't have any protective gear. Asbestos exposure is known to cause mesothelioma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Read full story

Positive News: Twin Brothers are Walking 20 Miles in Every U.S. State to Raise Awareness of For Foster Care Children

Twin brothers from South Carolina are walking for a great cause in every U.S. state through March of 2023. They want to raise hope and awareness for foster care children, with their story and fundraiser.

Read full story
3 comments
Hoover, AL

Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 Hours

A Hoover, AL man that fell overboard from a Carnival Valor cruise ship survived for 20 hours by floating in the Gulf of Mexico among sharks and jellyfish and had to eat a bamboo stick to survive the ordeal. He believes there is a reason he survived, and it is nothing short of a miracle.

Read full story
4 comments
Valley, AL

82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 Bill

An 82-year-old elderly woman from Valley, Alabama was arrested after "failing to pay" her delinquent trash bill. Many people are outraged that a small town would arrest a little old lady, and make her go to court over something so trivial. Apparently, they are hurting for trash revenue in Valley, Alabama.

Read full story
563 comments
Huntsville, AL

New Company Purchases the Huntsville Contract to Pick up Blue Recycle Carts After Bankruptcy & 2,000 Complaints Calls

Huntsville residents have experienced delays in recycling pickup for a while, with 2,000 complaint calls received in the last month alone. There is no promise that the situation will be immediately fixed, but a new company has purchased the Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA) contract after Red River Waste Solutions recently filed for bankruptcy.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Delta Flight Attendants are Rude to Disabled Man Needing His Wheelchair to be Ready at Jet Bridge at Atlanta Airport

A disabled travel blogger that flies frequently is treated with disrespect by Delta flight attendants. One attendant even made a bizarre comment about TSA agents will come to get him “with their guns.” He documents the whole incident on Instagram.

Read full story
9 comments
Toms River, NJ

The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing Problems

Large populations of wild turkeys that roam freely throughout New Jersey neighborhoods have been causing ongoing problems for years for local residents, yet very little is really being done to solve the problem.

Read full story
67 comments
Randolph County, AL

A 'Monster' Red Stag Deer Over 300 lbs. Appeared in Alabama and a Teenager Hunted it at His Grandfather's Request

An enormous red stag deer "not native to North America" made appearances on a goat farm in East Alabama, and one teenager had the heart and tenacity to hunt it at his grandfather's request. Read the incredible story.

Read full story
505 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy