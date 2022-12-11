Hunter in Greensburg, PA Sparks Controversy as he Butchers Deer 'at Home in Front of a School' & Will Continue to Do It

One Pennsylvania hunter has garnered a lot of attention for doing something that is "not illegal" but some say it probably should be done in a more private location. The hunter harvested a buck, and chose to butcher it "at home in front of a school" and some of his neighbors are upset about it.

A buck eating Photo by Larry Lamsa; CC BY 2.0 (original)

CBS News reported that rifle deer hunting season "wrapped up" the first week in December 2022, and the hunters that successfully harvested deer would need to find a deer processor, or do it themselves.

Hunters unable to find a deer processor will be forced to do it themselves until a spot opens up. One hunter in Greensburg, PA, decided to butcher his buck in front of a school which is sparking some controversy (more on that story in a moment).

The Three Pittsburgh Deer Processors Are ‘All Full’

On 29 November 2022, KDKA 2 CBS News reported that the three deer processors around Pittsburgh were all full as the final week of rifle deer hunting approached.

Dino Ciafre of Ciafre’s Deer Processing told KDKA 2 CBS News:

“There’s three in this area, and they’re all great. They’re all full, and they’re working their butts off to get reopened up and accept deer.” -Dino Ciafre, owner of Ciafre’s Deer Processing (Source: KDKA 2 CBS News)

Dino Ciafre’s business took 200 deer and couldn’t take any more.

He said:

“There’s only so much cooler space. You can only hold so many deer.” -Dino Ciafre, owner of Ciafre’s Deer Processing (Source: KDKA 2 CBS News)

This is what Dino Ciafre says must be done if a hunter can’t get their deer to a processor.

He said:

“If you can’t get to a deer processor, you can take steps to make sure it lasts until a spot opens up.” -Dino Ciafre, owner of Ciafre’s Deer Processing (Source: KDKA 2 CBS News)

Ciafre said, “You need to field dress it well, get it clean, put ice on it and let it hang.” (Source: KDKA 2 CBS News)

One Hunter Butchers a Buck ‘at Home in Front of a School’

Hunter Lucas Smith did get “his buck” and took it home and left it hanging from a tree in his front yard, which happens to be right across from Greensburg Salem Middle School. CBS News reported that this has caused some of his neighbors to be upset, yet it is perfectly legal in Greensburg, PA.

Lucas Smith talking to KDKA 2 CBS News Photo by KDKA 2 CBS News

It is obvious that he is within his rights to process and butcher the buck in his front yard, but is he being respectful to others to do it in public?

Just to be clear, Lucas Smith is not doing this in public to intentionally make a point or in an attempt to cause controversy. He says that he doesn’t have anywhere better to do it. Yet, he also is not planning on stopping, either.

Smith shared with CBS News that “he’s been hunting since he was a child and it’s not the first time he’s done this, and unless he gets someone or somewhere else to process his deer, he’ll do the same thing next year.” (Source: KDKA 2 CBS News)

He said:

“I feel terrible doing it in front of the school,” Smith said. “This is where I live. I have no other choice. I have no other trees in my yard. If I did, I’d be doing it there.” -Lucas Smith, Deer hunter (Source: KDKA 2 CBS News)

A blurred-out photo of the deer hanging from his yard is seen below.

Photo by KDKA 2 CBS News

Some Residents Are a Little Upset, While Others are Okay with it

One resident, Gene James spoke to KDKA 2 CBS News.

He said:

“I got a grandchild just down the street, and I think I would really upset him to see a gutted deer hanging upside down in a front yard.” -Gene James, concerned resident (Source: KDKA 2 CBS News)

Gene James also shared that he is not “anti-hunting” and “likes venison.”

Another resident, Jodi Good, feels differently about it.

She said:

“My dad and my brothers are hunters, so I have no problem with it.” -Jodi Good, Greensburg resident (Source: KDKA 2 CBS News)

Seeing a deer being publicly butchered in a front yard would certainly prompt a discussion with a child about what is going on.

Do you feel it is perfectly okay to butcher a deer in a public location, like in front of a school? (Share your thoughts in the comments section)

Sources

Guidotti, Ross. “Neighbors upset after man butchers deer at home in front of school.” KDKA 2 CBS News. 9 December 2022.

Hoffman, Chris. “Pennsylvania hunters struggling to find deer processors.” KDKA 2 CBS News. 29 November 2022.

Another Hunting Article by this Author:

A 'Monster' Red Stag Deer Over 300 lbs. Appeared in Alabama and a Teenager Hunted it at His Grandfather's Request