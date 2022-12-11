Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to Owner

One honest employee working at Home Depot in the Bellevue neighborhood of Nashville, TN followed his company's slogan to "do the right thing" and informed his manager when he finds an envelope stuffed with cash at his store. Find out how they locate the rightful owner.

The Home Depot Photo by WSMV 4, Nashville

One honest employee chose to "do the right thing,"--his company motto--and the man who lost his cash is very grateful after recovering his lost funds. So much so that he gave the honest employee a monetary "thank you" for being honest. That's just the icing on the cake.

Bellevue Home Depot Employee Finds a Small Envelope on Aisle 22

WSMV 4, Nashville news affiliate reported that The Home Depot employee Adam Adkisson found a small envelope on aisle 22 at his Bellevue store in Nashville, TN store that went from a typical day into a day that was slightly more interesting.

Adam Adkisson, Home Depot employee Photo by WSMV 4, Nashville

At first, he didn't think much of it, thinking it was an empty envelope, but when he checked it, he was in for a surprise.

He said:

“I didn’t think anything of it at first. I thought it was empty, but I thought I’d go back to make sure and when I picked it up, I could feel that It had stuff in it. It had money.” -Adam Adkisson, Home Depot employee (Source: WSMV 4, Nashville)

It turned out to be filled with $700 hundred dollars in cash, so he contacted the closing manager, Alissa. She put a somewhat vague post on social media, to hopefully locate the owner, without giving too much away about the envelope's contents for obvious reasons.

Alissa's efforts paid off when she received a message from a man named Mark (seen in the photo below).

Screenshot of text received about lost envelope Photo by WSMV 4, Nashville

Mark's message read:

"Hey Alissa! I know who's money that was! Thank you so much for turning it in! My business partner will be so happy and relieved! He was panicking today. I had just paid him for a job and he was using it for his kids Christmas. This gives me hope that there are still some good people in this world!" -Mark, Business partner of man that lost money (Source: WSMV 4, Nashville)

Mark was able to positively identify the envelope that his business partner lost in The Home Depot, and the rightful owner, Johnathon Clayton was able to recover his money.

Mark and Johnathon, owner of missing envelope Photo by WSMV 4, Nashville

He told WSMV 4, Nashville news:

“I was stressing over it pretty bad. So, I am glad that he is a social media guy and was able to see that because I would have never seen it." -Johnathon Clayton, owner of missing envelope (Source: WSMV 4, Nashville)

WSMV 4, Nashville reported that Clayton is now able to buy Christmas gifts for his little ones, and "to show his gratitude, he returned to The Home Depot to personally thank Adam and leave a small gift behind."

This positive story shows exactly what Mark stated, that "there is hope that there still are some good people in this world," with good news like this just in time for Christmas.

