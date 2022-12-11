Salt Lake City, UT

Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'

Zack Love

A Utah woman that posts videos on her TikTok account "@retailcheapskate" is claiming the fast food chain Five Guys is "highway robbery" after paying $74.10 on an order for four people. Does she have a right to be upset?

Inside a Five Guys fast food chainPhoto bySubhaan Saleem

A woman takes her family to the popular U.S. fast food chain Five Guys in Salt Lake City, Utah for burgers, fries, and drinks and ends up with $74.10 bill for four people.

She doesn't like that she had to pay almost $75 for her family to eat at Five Guys, so she posts her receipt on her TikTok account @retailcheapskate to voice her complaint. The caption for her video says, "Five guys is highway robbery!"

Screenshot of receipt from TikTok account @retailcheapskatePhoto by@retailcheapskate (TikTok)

Does she have a right to complain given that her family chose to eat there?

Her receipt shows: 2 Little Cheeseburgers for $16.98, 2 Regular Fry for $13.38, 1 Bacon Cheeseburger for $10.59 (with an extra patty added for an additional $2.30), 1 Bacon Cheeseburger for $10.59, 1 Large Soda for $2.99, and 3 Regular Sodas for $8.37, subtotaling $65.20 with sales tax of $5.37 and a tip of $3.53, for a grand total of $74.10.

The menu prices are posted at the register, and they chose to eat there, and proceed with their order.

A milkshake, for example, at the Five Guys in Huntsville, AL, costs $4.99 before tax.

The point is, if a person is going to pick a fast-food burger restaurant, Five Guys is on the higher end of the price range for a burger, fries, sodas, and milkshakes. It is not a cheap place to eat.

TikTok User @retailcheapskate Should Eat Elsewhere if Price is an Issue

Given that her TikTok account suggests she prefers more economical prices, maybe they should have chosen to eat somewhere more economical on the fast food spectrum, like McDonald's or Wendy's.

This family chose to eat at the Five Guys located at 3167 E. 3300 S. in Salt Lake City, Utah, and they could see the menu prices before they ordered, so why complain after eating the food?

Popular courtroom TV Judge Judy Sheindlin would often say something to the litigants in her courtroom that stuck with me. One version of her saying is: "You can't eat the steak and not pay for it." In other words, if you choose to go someplace, choose to pay for it, and choose to eat it, then don't complain about it afterward (unless it doesn't meet a standard of quality), and if it doesn't meet a quality standard, go speak to a manager.

Comments on the TikTok Video by @retailcheapskate

There are many comments on the video, weighing in on the prices at Five Guys.

One TikTok user, "@the_contoured_carnivore" says, "We actually had to stop eating there because it is too expensive for our family of four."

Another TikTok user, "Mike Malkoff" says, "You are paying fresh high-quality beef, never frozen, a very large burger, very large fresh cut fries. Food costs have gone up about 30%"

Yet another commenter, "Txsa2022" says, "Why y’all complaining? These burgers are actually worth the price, I don’t mind paying for something that is really good."

One other comment from Dustin Hadley says, " it's not mcdonalds. quality costs more and it's def worth it." In response to this comment, @retailcheapskate replied, "I think I like McDonald's better (laughing emoji) didn't taste that good."

So there you have it, @retailcheapskate admits she would rather take her family to McDonald's, but is probably leaving her TikTok video up because it is generating a lot of views.

The Daily Dot reported that her TikTok video has reached over 1.7 million views.

Do you think Five Guys is too expensive? (Share your thoughts in the comments)

