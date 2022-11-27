A 'Monster' Red Stag Deer Over 300 lbs. Appeared in Alabama and a Teenager Hunted it at His Grandfather's Request

Zack Love

An enormous red stag deer "not native to North America" made appearances on a goat farm in East Alabama, and one teenager had the heart and tenacity to hunt it at his grandfather's request. Read the incredible story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0phVpc_0jOjxhKF00
A Red stag deerPhoto byPhoto by Diana Parkhouse on Unsplash

A teenage hunter from Roanoke, Alabama can now say he’s done something that very few have done, and that’s hunted a red stag deer in Alabama.

Coye Potts, 16, is still in high school, but he has now hunted a species of deer that most hunters in Alabama, (and likely in the whole Southeastern U.S.), have never encountered before. Compared to a white-tailed deer, the red stag deer is a “monster” by comparison.

The red stag deer or “red deer” is not known to have a natural population in the state of Alabama. 

The Ledger-Enquirer reported that the red stag is a rare deer species, not native to North America, yet this one was wandering around Randolph County, Alabama.

The website “Red Stag Patagonia” says on its page for Red Stag that today, “Argentina and Chile boast the largest herds of red stag in the world.”

So again, how did a red stag end up in Randolph County, Alabama?

This answer remains a mystery, but some people think they have a theory. More on that in a moment.

The Backstory: The Red Stag Sightings Started About a Year Ago

This very deer has been seen before in Randolph County, more specifically, on Coye’s grandfather’s property. His grandfather, Philip Taylor, has a goat pasture located about 6 miles from the Alabama-Georgia state border in Rock Mills, Alabama.

The Ledger-Enquirer reported that around a year ago, Taylor would periodically see a deer that, in his words, “Looked like a darn moose,” given its large stature, that would wander out into his goat pasture.

The sightings of this massive deer became more frequent in October 2022, eating apples and pears off of Taylor’s trees.

Philip Taylor contacted his grandson, Coye, who has a hunting license, to try and find the red stag deer. Coye got to work building a homemade blind using burlap sacks and sticks, so he could be ready to get a glimpse of the “monster” deer at sunrise.

Other veteran hunters in the area have been trying to find this “elusive animal for months,” but were unable to find it. It was Coye and a friend, that patiently waited for it one early morning.

A Boy in High School Shot Down the ‘Monster’ Deer with a Crossbow

The Ledger-Enquirer reported that 16-year-old Coye Potts of Roanoke, AL waited for the massive buck with his crossbow. On the first two attempts, he was not successful, but it was the third time, he brought a friend to spot for him.

Coye’s friend, Hudson Vowell, came with him on this third attempt to hunt the red stag deer. Vowell was using a rangefinder to spot him. After waiting about 90 minutes in the homemade blind, the red deer emerged from the woods into the field of view. They waited patiently under the red stag deer that was about 30 yards away.

Coye took the shot when it was close enough, and it was the perfect shot.

Coye’s friend, Hudson was amazed.

He said:

“Coye definitely had it,” Hudson said. “… Your adrenaline starts pumping, and your whole body starts shaking. -Hudson Vowell, Coye’s friend and witness (Source: Ledger-Enquirer)

Hudson believes this was a rare event he may not ever see again in his lifetime.

He said:

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing. I don’t think I’ll ever see another deer that big or a red stag in general that someone didn’t pay for, walking around in Alabama freely.” -Hudson Vowell, Coye’s friend and witness (Source: Ledger-Enquirer)

This was Coye’s first kill as a hunter and he was in awe.

He said:

“My first-ever deer,” Coye said, “and it happened to be a monster red stag. I was just in complete awe.” -Coye Potts (Source: Ledger-Enquirer)

His grandfather, Philip Taylor had great things to say about Coye.

He said:

“Coye was so excited, he was about to cry,” the grandfather said. “… He’s just an amazing kid. … Lord, have mercy, it was something to see.” -Philip Taylor, Coye Potts’ grandfather (Source: Ledger-Enquirer)

One might ask, “Why did Coye shoot it with a crossbow?”

This is because gun hunting season has not yet begun in Alabama.

The red stag deer’s weight was estimated at over 300 pounds, which is not unusual for a red stag deer. Wikipedia notes that a typical male red stag weighs between 350 to 530 lbs.

Getting the Red Stag Deer to the Processor

The red stag deer was so large, it took four people to get the red stag into the GMC Z71 pickup to get to the deer processor.

Coye drove the buck over to the East Alabama Deer processing and called the owner, Justin Benefield, given that it was early in the morning.

Benefield told Coye to tag it and leave it in the outdoor cooler. There was only one problem: He couldn't get it in the cooler.

Coye said to Benefield:

“Sir, this is a little extraordinary,” he told him. “This is not no normal deer. I killed that red stag. … I need help. My adrenaline is pumping, but I don’t think I can get it in the cooler.” -Coye Potts (Source: Ledger-Enquirer)

Benefield made a concerted effort to head on over to his business to check out the massive red stag buck.

Even the deer processor, Justin Benefield, at East Alabama Deer Processing, had been hearing the hunters talk about this red stag for about 7 or 8 months. When he saw it with his own eyes, he had never seen a deer like this before.

It was reportedly so heavy, it maxed out one of the processor’s game scales, and was too heavy for the other. (Source: Ledger-Enquirer)

This is very telling about how rare it is for a deer of this size to be hunted in this area.

Justin Benefield said this about the origin of the red stag deer:

“Even though this thing was obviously raised in a high-fence farm,” he said, “how cool is it that it had the opportunity to get out and experience what it has since it’s been out and legally harvested in a state that it’s not even native to? Man, I wish I could have had a shot at it. … There were a lot of jealous people who didn’t get the opportunity to do it.” -Justin Benefield, owner of East Alabama Deer Processing (Source: Ledger-Enquirer)

Benefield also spoke of the proficiency of Coye to have killed such a large buck with a crossbow.

He said:

“If you’ve got a high-caliber rifle, and you see that thing 300 yards away, it never even knows you’re there,” he said. “You can drop it in its tracks. He was using a crossbow, which is a lot more consistent and accurate than a compound, but it’s still a challenge because you have to be within range. … First kill for a hunter making a heart shot on a 300-some-odd-plus-animal, it’s almost unheard of.” When he arrived at his shop and saw the red stag, Benefield thought, “Man, this is the luckiest kid alive. In the state of Alabama, you just don’t get that opportunity, a hit-the-lottery type of thing. There’s no telling on a paid hunt how much it would cost.” -Justin Benefield, owner of East Alabama Deer Processing (Source: Ledger-Enquirer)

Other veteran hunters in the area had been trying to find this “elusive animal for months,” but it was Coye that got the kill.

The red stag deer was an 11-point buck and can be seen in the photo below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zhs91_0jOjxhKF00
Coye Potts with the Red Stag DeerPhoto byTiffany Potts

Alabama Department of Conservation & Natural Resources

The Alabama Department of Conservation & Natural Resources provides guidelines on hunting “white-tailed deer” in Alabama, which it states on its website: “The White-tailed deer is the number one game animal hunted in Alabama.” For obvious reasons already stated, almost all of the deer hunting in Alabama are of white-tailed variety, with no mention of the non-native red stag deer.

This was quite an experience for Coye Potts to hunt a “monster” deer on his first-ever successful hunt. He now has an impressive story for the rest of his life and can say that he actually took down a red stag in Alabama.

Coye Potts may still be in high school, but this was definitely an experience that shows he is on his way to becoming a man, and probably quite a hunter.

Sources

OutdoorAlabama.com: “Deer Hunting in Alabama.”

Rice, Mark. “Teen kills ‘monster’ deer in Alabama. Mystery remains how this rare species got there.” Ledger-Enquirer. 26 November 2022.

Wikipedia entry: “Red deer

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Deer hunting# Hunter# East Alabama# Red stag# Red deer

Comments / 492

Published by

Zack writes news stories that impact local communities. He has a bachelor's degree from UAH and an MBA from the University of North Alabama.

Huntsville, AL
4912 followers

More from Zack Love

Atlanta, GA

Delta Flight Attendants are Rude to Disabled Man Needing His Wheelchair to be Ready at Jet Bridge at Atlanta Airport

A disabled travel blogger that flies frequently is treated with disrespect by Delta flight attendants. One attendant even made a bizarre comment about TSA agents will come to get him “with their guns.” He documents the whole incident on Instagram.

Read full story
9 comments
Toms River, NJ

The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing Problems

Large populations of wild turkeys that roam freely throughout New Jersey neighborhoods have been causing ongoing problems for years for local residents, yet very little is really being done to solve the problem.

Read full story
67 comments
Arizona State

Positive News: Kind Dentist Pays off Over $3,000 in Predatory Loans for Disabled Arizona Man Proving Kindness Exists

A good Samaritan read a USA Today article about a disabled man that was unable to pay off his predatory car title loans and paid off his loans in a gesture of kindness. One disabled man was just trying to get his car fixed, not fully understanding how car title loans prey on people with astronomical interest rates. He didn’t immediately realize that once the clock started ticking, the interest compounded faster than he could pay back.

Read full story
14 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Positive News: Texas Woman and Cancer Survivor Was Diagnosed, Treated, and Cured of Lung Cancer on the Same Visit

A 61-year-old Texas woman went into a follow-up for a routine yearly CT scan when doctors found a tumor that was early-stage lung cancer and chose to act quickly. One very fortunate grandmother went to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital for a follow-up test to a routine annual CT scan, after noticing that she was getting out of breath unusually quickly. Despite thinking it was just old age, it was really due to the cancerous tumor in her lungs.

Read full story
13 comments
Auburn, AL

2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks So

The biggest in-state rivalry game in Alabama takes place on 26 November 2022, and the Auburn Head Coaching position may hang in the balance of the outcome. In the weeks and days leading up to the 2022 Iron Bowl, many Auburn fans are building with anticipation about who will be taking over as the head coach for the Auburn Tigers, after Brian Harsin was fired.

Read full story
Chocowinity, NC

Two Long Lost Sisters Find Each Other from Ancestry DNA Testing and Spend Their First Thanksgiving Together in 2022

Two sisters meet for the first time on Thanksgiving since finding out about each other. One sister lives in England and the other lives in North Carolina. Amanda Brooks (left) and Lisa Strang (right)Photo byWITN 7 News.

Read full story
6 comments
Auburn, AL

Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron Bowl

Before one of the biggest rivalry games in the state of Alabama (the Iron Bowl), student veterans from both schools are marching for an important cause to help veterans that need help with their mental health.

Read full story
Arizona State

Strangers Meet By Random Text, and Now They Meet for Their 7th Thanksgiving Together in 'Life Changing' Encounters

An Arizona grandmother thought she was texting her grandchild when she accidentally texted a complete stranger. That random text changed both of their lives as this will be their 7th Thanksgiving coming together.

Read full story
17 comments
Mobile, AL

Thanks to Senator Richard Shelby's Vision & Passion, Port of Mobile is the 'Fastest Growing Container Port in the U.S.'

Expansion projects to the Port of Mobile came about as a result of Senator Richard Shelby's passion over the past 20 years, and it’s now paying off, as Mobile is being recognized as the "fastest growing container port in the U.S."

Read full story
Huntsville, AL

The 2022 Rocket City Christmas Light Show Returns to Huntsville & Madison area at Toyota Field for a Lot of Family Fun

It’s time to get back into the Christmas spirit by going to the Drive-Through Christmas Light Show and checking out the Winter Wonderland with fun activities at Toyota Field through the end of 2022.

Read full story
Henrico County, VA

Positive News: A Service Manager at Auto Repair Shop in Henrico, VA Helps a Homeless Person Living Out of His Car

The service manager of an auto repair shop in Henrico, Virginia helps a homeless man living out of his car that can’t afford to repair his car. The world needs more acts of kindness like this.

Read full story
1 comments
Huntsville, AL

The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 Years

One Huntsville man shows his dedication to the University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football program by attending every single game for the past 50 years. For those that live in the great state of Alabama, it is a requirement from a young age to pick which college football team you pledge your alliance to.

Read full story
Columbus, GA

MV Realty Targets Vulnerable & Elderly GA Homeowners into 40-year Contracts; 71% are in 'Majority Black Neighborhoods'

An investigative report by WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News in Atlanta found that one "real estate" company is locking homeowners into a 40–year licensing agreement using predatory practices on the elderly and vulnerable in predominantly 'black' neighborhoods, according to Georgia State University data research.

Read full story
Memphis, TN

A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in Memphis

A man that does online sales has a beef with the United States Postal Service in Memphis, claiming it has lost 38 packages he has mailed out. One man is not happy because his packages keep getting lost in the mail in Memphis, TN.

Read full story
33 comments
Huntsville, AL

There's a Murder Mystery Dinner Party November 19th in Huntsville, AL at Dragon's Forge Café in Lowe Mill Arts Center

Fantasy novelist Arthur Griffin is hosting a Medieval Murder Mystery Dinner party on November 19, 2022, in honor of his sci-fi fantasy mystery novel release. It will be at Dragon's Forge Cafe at the Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment venue.

Read full story
Ardmore, AL

Armed Robber Dies After Being Shot by Ex-Marine at an Ardmore, AL Gas Station at his Second Armed Robbery

An armed man robs a gas station in Ardmore, AL at gunpoint and is making his getaway when an ex-Marine in the parking lot tells him to put down his weapon. The armed robber points his gun at the ex-Marine.

Read full story
7 comments
Alabama State

Sen. Tommy Tuberville Supports Donald Trump for President in 2024: "You Know What You're Getting With President Trump"

Tommy Tuberville continues to support Donald Trump as Trump begins his 2024 Presidential re-election campaign as many Republicans are moving on. Tommy Tuberville with U.S. Congress meeting Ukraine President, Sept. 2021public domain.

Read full story
308 comments
Daphne, AL

An Alabama Woman Helps Catch Thieves at Dick's Sporting Goods That Recently Used Her Stolen Debit Card, Find Out How

A woman from Daphne, AL goes to the police station to file a report that her debit card was stolen when she receives fraud alert texts that help the police find the thieves quickly. Find out what the police find on the men.

Read full story
Birmingham, AL

51-Year-Old Man with Asperger's Syndrome Receives a Blessing from Brother and Sister in Birmingham in a Touching Story

WVTM 13 News reported on a 51-year-old man that rides his bike almost 50 miles every day he works at Applebee’s as a dishwasher, and a kind brother and sister read about his story. They bless him with a gift that was sitting in their basement.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy