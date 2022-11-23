Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron Bowl

Before one of the biggest rivalry games in the state of Alabama (the Iron Bowl), student veterans from both schools are marching for an important cause to help veterans that need help with their mental health.

It is important that everyone has access to mental health professionals, especially the brave men and women that serve our nation in the military.

WAFF 48 News reported Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed a proclamation declaring 23 November 2022 as “Operation Iron Ruck Day” in the state of Alabama.

She said the following:

“The sacrifice of our military men and women never ends in combat. Even when our military members return home, many struggle with the impacts of the war in exchange for our protected freedoms. Watching our state’s student veterans set aside their collegiate rivalries, unite and take part in this challenging journey to bring greater awareness to veteran suicide is admirable and demonstrates that our loyalty to the veteran community is recognizably strong in Alabama.” -Alabama Governor Kay Ivey (Source: WAFF 48 News, The Office of the Alabama Governor)

WAFF 48 News reported that “Alabama has one of the nation’s highest veteran suicide rates. More than 10% of the state’s population, or about 400,000 citizens, are veterans. However, they make up a disproportionate 18% of suicides. In 2020, for example, 152 of those vets took their own lives.”

Auburn and the University of Alabama Come Together for a Good Cause

WAFF 48 News reported that starting on Wednesday, 23 November 2022, student veterans from both Auburn and the University of Alabama (UA) will join forces for an important cause: veteran suicide prevention.

This event is being hosted by UA’s Crimson Legion and the Auburn Veterans Service Association.

Kent Davis, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs, shared his thoughts on how important this issue is.

He said:

“It speaks volumes that the Alabama and Auburn student veterans’ associations set aside their rivalry during the week of the Iron Bowl to work together in raising awareness about veteran suicide.” -Kent Davis, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (Source: WAFF 48 News)

Clayton Buchanan with the Auburn Student Veterans Association personally knew someone — his roommate, a Navy veteran— that was struggling with mental health, and nobody knew what he was dealing with.

Clayton remembers his friend Josh as the “happiest guy in the world” but nobody knew what he was dealing with on the inside. Sadly, Josh took his own life. Clayton will march in the 2022 Iron Ruck March to honor his friend and other veterans that lost their lives to mental health issues.

2022 Operation Iron Ruck March from Auburn to Tuscaloosa

The march will start at Jordan-Hare Stadium and will cover about 156 miles ending in Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa before the Iron Bowl. They will carry 22 blank dog tags on the journey, and wear 22-pound rucksacks containing donated items that will be given to charities that will help the state’s veterans in need.

By car, most maps show that as about 155.7 miles if one is driving Interstate I-85 S and US-82 West.

Mental Health: It’s Better to Have the Conversation

Mental health can be a sensitive subject, but it is an important one to discuss.

2022 Operation Iron Ruck is to help veterans get the help they need when they are struggling to cope with their mental health. It isn't always apparent or obvious when someone is going through a difficult time with their mental health. Sometimes, it is just a matter of asking the simple question: "How are you doing?" or "I'm here for you if you need someone to talk to" to get the conversation started.

Our veterans are important, and getting them the help they need should be a priority.

