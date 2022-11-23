Strangers Meet By Random Text, and Now They Meet for Their 7th Thanksgiving Together in 'Life Changing' Encounters

An Arizona grandmother thought she was texting her grandchild when she accidentally texted a complete stranger. That random text changed both of their lives as this will be their 7th Thanksgiving coming together.

(from left to right) Wanda Dench, Lonnie Dench, Jamal Hinton, Mikaela in 2016 Photo by @jamalhinton12

An Accidental Text Sparked a New Thanksgiving Tradition

Today reported that in 2016, an Arizona woman sent a text with an elderly grandmother emoji to who she thought was her grandchild an invitation to her Thanksgiving meal.

Instead of going to her family, the text was inadvertently sent to a complete stranger, by accident.

It read: “Thanksgiving is at my house on November 24th at 3PM.”

The number replied back and asked for a photo to prove it was really their grandmother.

She complied.

What she didn’t know is that she sent a message to 17-year-old Jamal Hinton, someone she didn’t know.

He then responded with a photo of himself and the message: “Can I still get a plate tho?”

She was a little surprised but still welcoming.

She responded, “Of course, you can. That’s what grandma’s do…feed everyone.”

That is the true story of how Wanda and Lonnie Dench met Jamal Hinton and his girlfriend Mikaela in 2016.

So Jamal and his girlfriend agreed to the invitation, and joined Wanda and Lonnie Dench for Thanksgiving in 2016, making a new connection for life.

Wanda said that having Thanksgiving with Jamal and Mikaela has “changed my life a lot.”

This year will mark their 7th Thanksgiving meal together on 24 November 2022.

Sadly, not everyone is present to continue the tradition. Wanda and Lonnie Dench both came down with COVID-19, and sadly, he passed away in April 2020 after an unfortunate struggle with pneumonia.

Since then, they continue to remember Lonnie and his warm memory as they meet for Thanksgiving.

Getting together at Thanksgiving to remember Lonnie Photo by @jamalhinton12

In an age of bitter politics and divisiveness, it is heartwarming to know that strangers of different backgrounds can form strong traditions and create lifelong bonds that will last forever.

It is a beautiful story, and I hope their Thanksgiving tradition continues forever.

