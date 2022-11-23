Mobile, AL

Thanks to Senator Richard Shelby's Vision & Passion, Port of Mobile is the 'Fastest Growing Container Port in the U.S.'

Zack Love

Expansion projects to the Port of Mobile came about as a result of Senator Richard Shelby's passion over the past 20 years, and it’s now paying off, as Mobile is being recognized as the "fastest growing container port in the U.S."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Noorn_0jKjqd7A00
Port of MobilePhoto byAlabama Port Authority

It’s official. Senator Richard Shelby’s last scheduled trip to Mobile as a U.S. Senator is set for 9 December 2022.

In honor of his retirement, the City of Mobile will have a dedication at 3 p.m. to name a location that overlooks the Mobile River in downtown Mobile, which is “near the Arthur R. Outlaw Mobile Convention Center as ‘Shelby Point’.” (Source: AL.com, Sharp)

It is very fitting for Alabama’s longest-serving senator that worked very hard to secure $100 million* to benefit the Port of Mobile and the commercial airport at Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley. (Source: AL.com, Sharp)

*The $100 million is referring to state revenues through the “Rebuild Alabama Act of 2019” used to widen and deepen the Port of Mobile.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson spoke about Senator Shelby’s contribution to the Port of Mobile.

She said:

“The Port of Mobile has driven our economy for over a century, and thanks to Senator Shelby, we have extended the life of this economic engine for another 100 years,” -Mayor Sandy Stimpson (Source: AL.comSharp)

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby Has a Passion for the Port of Mobile

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DJ0Dq_0jKjqd7A00
U.S. Senator Richard ShelbyPhoto byPublic domain

AL.com reported on 22 November 2022 about U.S. Senator Richard Shelby’s personal interest to widen and deepen the ship channel in Mobile began two decades ago, after learning about how they did this at one of the world’s busiest seaports, in Singapore.

U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl was curious about this back when he was Mobile County Commissioner, and why Senator Richard Shelby was making this a priority. Carl was elected to Congress in 2020 and took notice that Richard Shelby “had a vision” and “a passion” for the Port of Mobile. (Source: AL.com, Sharp)

Senator Richard Shelby said in an interview with AL.com:

“It was one of the great ports of the world,” said Shelby, recalling the trip he made in the 1990s. “They were showing me how they were deepening the harbor so they could have the largest and biggest ships in the world come to Singapore. I thought of Mobile. I didn’t know how deep the (Mobile) harbor was. 42 feet was the average, I think. I started working on that with my staff. Mobile was eleventh or twelfth in the nation in tonnage as a port. It could be better.’” -U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (Source: AL.com, Sharp)

He talked about doing this for over 14 years, saying:

“I worked on that for 14 years to try get (all told) a $1 billion to deepen the harbor and modernize the port and everything that is going to happen. It’s happening right now. It’s not there yet. But that’s an example of infrastructure that will help the whole state, not just Mobile and not just Baldwin County. But the whole region.” -U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (Source: AL.com, Sharp)

He also spoke about the transformation of Mobile from a commodity port to the fastest-growing container port in the nation.

He said:

“Mobile was basically what we called a commodity (port),” Shelby said. “But it’s become a container port and one of the fastest growing in the nation. You have five railroads going into the port, the interstate highway, and just about joining it is Brookley. You’ll have an intermodal center of air, rail, truck, and sea.
Why am I focused on that? That’s a national interest. It’s a state interest, too. It’s good for the region and good for the state.” -U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (Source: AL.com, Sharp)

AL.com reported that Senator Shelby’s passion which led to the investment in the Port of Mobile is “starting to pay off” as activity is “booming” and container “tonnage” for ships will continue to rise as the infrastructure improvements are completed.

Improvements at the Port of Mobile

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21W4mP_0jKjqd7A00
Port of MobilePhoto byAlabama Port Authority

These are the improvements completed and in progress that encourage larger container ships to the Port of Mobile:

  • Additional storage space
  • Airport project at Brookley — (almost completely funded)
  • Bayway project — (not yet funded)
  • The channel will be deepened from 42–45 feet to 50 feet to accommodate larger containerships
  • Dock extensions
  • Larger cranes
  • New 1nterstate 10 bridge — (not yet funded)

(Source: AL.com, Sharp)

From July 2021 to July 2022, the Port of Mobile saw a 35.8% increase in dry and refrigerated cargo and a 185.7% growth in intermodal cargo. (Source: AL.com, Sharp)

The U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics ranked the Port of Mobile number 11, moving 53.2 million tons through the port in 2020.

Federal Maritime Commissioner Praises the Growth at Port of Mobile

AL.com reported that two members of the Federal Maritime Commission visited the Port of Mobile on Wednesday, 16 November 2022.

While visiting, Commissioner Carl W. Bentzel, Federal Maritime Commission gave high praises to the Port of Mobile.

“The port of Alabama is the fastest growing container port in the United States, number one. That is impressive.” -Commissioner Carl W. Bentzel, Federal Maritime Commission (Source: AL.comSpecker)

It is important to note that Mobile received additional activity, especially during logistical issues the country was facing during the pandemic at West Coast ports where ships could not unload their cargo or had to wait for the shipping ports to free up space.

Officials are hoping that new business gained during the pandemic “will stick” with new shipping routes to the Port of Mobile. (Source: AL.com, Specker)

Alabama Senate Majority Leader Clay Scofield, R-Arab, shared that the success of the Port of Mobile will positively impact the rest of the state, including North Alabama.

He said:

“It’s important for the entire state of Alabama,” he said. “If the Port of Mobile does well and has greater access, then our companies and our industries will do better too in north Alabama.” -Alabama Senate Majority Leader Clay Scofield (Source: AL.com, Specker)

The Port of Mobile is experiencing tremendous growth, and city officials are hoping that the trend continues far into the future as new improvements are in place. 

Many people recognize that much credit is given to U.S. Senator Richard Shelby and his passion to secure federal funding to improve the Port of Mobile.

Sources

Sharp, John. “Alabama city to recognize Senator Richard Shelby with ‘Shelby Point’.” AL.com. 22 November 2022.

Specker, Lawrence. “Federal maritime commissioners praise growth at Port of Mobile.” AL.com. 16 November 2022.

The U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

Port of Mobile. Alabama Port Authority.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Senator Richard Shelby# Port of Mobile# shipping containers# seaport# growth

Comments / 0

Published by

Zack writes news stories that impact local communities. He has a bachelor's degree from UAH and an MBA from the University of North Alabama.

Huntsville, AL
4253 followers

More from Zack Love

Randolph County, AL

A 'Monster' Red Stag Deer Over 300 lbs. Appeared in Alabama and a Teenager Hunted it at His Grandfather's Request

An enormous red stag deer "not native to North America" made appearances on a goat farm in East Alabama, and one teenager had the heart and tenacity to hunt it at his grandfather's request. Read the incredible story.

Read full story
115 comments
Arizona State

Positive News: Kind Dentist Pays off Over $3,000 in Predatory Loans for Disabled Arizona Man Proving Kindness Exists

A good Samaritan read a USA Today article about a disabled man that was unable to pay off his predatory car title loans and paid off his loans in a gesture of kindness. One disabled man was just trying to get his car fixed, not fully understanding how car title loans prey on people with astronomical interest rates. He didn’t immediately realize that once the clock started ticking, the interest compounded faster than he could pay back.

Read full story
9 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Positive News: Texas Woman and Cancer Survivor Was Diagnosed, Treated, and Cured of Lung Cancer on the Same Visit

A 61-year-old Texas woman went into a follow-up for a routine yearly CT scan when doctors found a tumor that was early-stage lung cancer and chose to act quickly. One very fortunate grandmother went to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital for a follow-up test to a routine annual CT scan, after noticing that she was getting out of breath unusually quickly. Despite thinking it was just old age, it was really due to the cancerous tumor in her lungs.

Read full story
9 comments
Auburn, AL

2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks So

The biggest in-state rivalry game in Alabama takes place on 26 November 2022, and the Auburn Head Coaching position may hang in the balance of the outcome. In the weeks and days leading up to the 2022 Iron Bowl, many Auburn fans are building with anticipation about who will be taking over as the head coach for the Auburn Tigers, after Brian Harsin was fired.

Read full story
Chocowinity, NC

Two Long Lost Sisters Find Each Other from Ancestry DNA Testing and Spend Their First Thanksgiving Together in 2022

Two sisters meet for the first time on Thanksgiving since finding out about each other. One sister lives in England and the other lives in North Carolina. Amanda Brooks (left) and Lisa Strang (right)Photo byWITN 7 News.

Read full story
6 comments
Auburn, AL

Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron Bowl

Before one of the biggest rivalry games in the state of Alabama (the Iron Bowl), student veterans from both schools are marching for an important cause to help veterans that need help with their mental health.

Read full story
Arizona State

Strangers Meet By Random Text, and Now They Meet for Their 7th Thanksgiving Together in 'Life Changing' Encounters

An Arizona grandmother thought she was texting her grandchild when she accidentally texted a complete stranger. That random text changed both of their lives as this will be their 7th Thanksgiving coming together.

Read full story
17 comments
Huntsville, AL

The 2022 Rocket City Christmas Light Show Returns to Huntsville & Madison area at Toyota Field for a Lot of Family Fun

It’s time to get back into the Christmas spirit by going to the Drive-Through Christmas Light Show and checking out the Winter Wonderland with fun activities at Toyota Field through the end of 2022.

Read full story
Henrico County, VA

Positive News: A Service Manager at Auto Repair Shop in Henrico, VA Helps a Homeless Person Living Out of His Car

The service manager of an auto repair shop in Henrico, Virginia helps a homeless man living out of his car that can’t afford to repair his car. The world needs more acts of kindness like this.

Read full story
1 comments
Huntsville, AL

The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 Years

One Huntsville man shows his dedication to the University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football program by attending every single game for the past 50 years. For those that live in the great state of Alabama, it is a requirement from a young age to pick which college football team you pledge your alliance to.

Read full story
Columbus, GA

MV Realty Targets Vulnerable & Elderly GA Homeowners into 40-year Contracts; 71% are in 'Majority Black Neighborhoods'

An investigative report by WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News in Atlanta found that one "real estate" company is locking homeowners into a 40–year licensing agreement using predatory practices on the elderly and vulnerable in predominantly 'black' neighborhoods, according to Georgia State University data research.

Read full story
Memphis, TN

A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in Memphis

A man that does online sales has a beef with the United States Postal Service in Memphis, claiming it has lost 38 packages he has mailed out. One man is not happy because his packages keep getting lost in the mail in Memphis, TN.

Read full story
31 comments
Huntsville, AL

There's a Murder Mystery Dinner Party November 19th in Huntsville, AL at Dragon's Forge Café in Lowe Mill Arts Center

Fantasy novelist Arthur Griffin is hosting a Medieval Murder Mystery Dinner party on November 19, 2022, in honor of his sci-fi fantasy mystery novel release. It will be at Dragon's Forge Cafe at the Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment venue.

Read full story
Ardmore, AL

Armed Robber Dies After Being Shot by Ex-Marine at an Ardmore, AL Gas Station at his Second Armed Robbery

An armed man robs a gas station in Ardmore, AL at gunpoint and is making his getaway when an ex-Marine in the parking lot tells him to put down his weapon. The armed robber points his gun at the ex-Marine.

Read full story
7 comments
Alabama State

Sen. Tommy Tuberville Supports Donald Trump for President in 2024: "You Know What You're Getting With President Trump"

Tommy Tuberville continues to support Donald Trump as Trump begins his 2024 Presidential re-election campaign as many Republicans are moving on. Tommy Tuberville with U.S. Congress meeting Ukraine President, Sept. 2021public domain.

Read full story
308 comments
Daphne, AL

An Alabama Woman Helps Catch Thieves at Dick's Sporting Goods That Recently Used Her Stolen Debit Card, Find Out How

A woman from Daphne, AL goes to the police station to file a report that her debit card was stolen when she receives fraud alert texts that help the police find the thieves quickly. Find out what the police find on the men.

Read full story
Birmingham, AL

51-Year-Old Man with Asperger's Syndrome Receives a Blessing from Brother and Sister in Birmingham in a Touching Story

WVTM 13 News reported on a 51-year-old man that rides his bike almost 50 miles every day he works at Applebee’s as a dishwasher, and a kind brother and sister read about his story. They bless him with a gift that was sitting in their basement.

Read full story
9 comments
Alabama State

Mo Brooks Will Not Support 'Dishonest' Donald Trump in a Plea to Republicans to not Support Him

Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks is letting his truth be known ahead of Donald Trump’s expected presidential announcement on 15 November 2022. Mo Brooks (left) next to former President Donald Trump (right) in 2017Public domain.

Read full story
285 comments
Nashville, TN

Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing Them

Over the last two years, a rideshare driver has repeatedly drugged passengers, stealing their wallets and then buying gift cards with stolen credit cards. Police need your help to identify the suspect involved in the crimes.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy