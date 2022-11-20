Positive News: A Service Manager at Auto Repair Shop in Henrico, VA Helps a Homeless Person Living Out of His Car

Zack Love

The service manager of an auto repair shop in Henrico, Virginia helps a homeless man living out of his car that can’t afford to repair his car. The world needs more acts of kindness like this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TTYdV_0jHPmxo700
Wallace AutomotiveBill Dickinson

WWBT News 12 reported an act of kindness in the Henrico, Virginia community, which is very refreshing for the times we are living in.

Wallace Automotive manager Eric Tucker is not only the service manager of an auto repair shop, but he is also a good person that any man would want as a best friend. 

That’s because he’s fair and honest with his customers. He did something very touching for a homeless man in need.

WWBT News 12 reported that most people can find Eric Tucker at the front desk of Wallace Automotive with a smile on his face. He does just about everything at the business except work on the cars.

He can be seen in the next picture, talking to a senior citizen and customer of Wallace Automotive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lyQkN_0jHPmxo700
Eric Tucker helping a customerWWBT News 12

Service manager Eric Tucker spoke with WWBT News 12 after being nominated for their “Acts of Kindness” segment.

He said:

“I like just talking to people. I don’t feel like I’m doing anything extra. I’m just being myself.” -Eric Tucker, Manager at Wallace Automotive (Source: WWBT News 12)

Eric was just doing what he normally does, when his path crossed with a man down on his luck, living out of his car.

Homeless Man Living Out of His Car Ends Up at Wallace Automotive

Concerned sister Angela Morrell shared the story of her brother, who relocated from Roanoke to Richmond, Virginia. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JnjRI_0jHPmxo700
Angela MorrellWWBT News 12

She told WWBT News 12 that her family was trying to help her brother by paying for hotels for two to three weeks, and then he started living out of his car after the funding ran out. (Source: WWBT News 12)

She told WWBT News 12 about when her brother’s car broke down.

“In September, I put some gas in his gas tank, but then he went to start his car and the starter wouldn’t work.” -Angela Morrell, sister of a homeless man (Source: WWBT News 12)

The car was towed to Wallace Automotive, which is about 15 minutes from Richmond, VA.

The price for auto repairs on her brother's car was “more than her brother could afford.”

When Angela told Eric Tucker that her brother was homeless and would have difficulty getting the money to pay for the repairs, Eric gave him permission to stay in the Wallace Automotive parking lot for about two weeks, and use the bathroom when the shop was open.

He told WWBT News 12:

“I mean, we have a whole parking lot here, it’s not really causing us that much of an inconvenience. We could have gotten it towed somewhere else, and then he would have paid to get it out of the impound lot, and then what? Then he’s out even more money. I can’t do that to someone.” -Eric Tucker, Manager at Wallace Automotive (Source: WWBT News 12)

While her brother was staying on the premises, Angela could call Eric at the shop and check on her brother. 

WWBT News 12 reported that her brother eventually did get his car repaired at another shop, but Angela told WWBT News 12 that this kind gesture really touched her.

She said:

“It’s unbelievable that a business and a company and he as a person would go above and beyond like that. It was refreshing and so nice to see because my brother is going through a hard time and it’s hard. so for somebody to have that kindness, you know, to show him, that was really nice.” -Angela Morrell, sister of a homeless man (Source: WWBT News 12)

Angela nominated Eric Tucker for News 12's “Acts of Kindness” because of his compassion for her brother in a time of need.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyzN6_0jHPmxo700
Angela Morrell presenting a gift of gratitude to Eric TuckerWWBT News 12

She said to Eric during the Acts of Kindness segment:

“We just wanted to thank you with gratitude for everything you did for my brother. So I want to give you $300 hundred dollars and a gift card to Mexico restaurant to say ‘thank you’.” -Angela Morrell, sister of a homeless man (Source: WWBT News 12)

Angela also updated WWBT News 12 on her brother’s situation. She said he found a part-time job himself. She got him some clothes for his new job.

She said that how Eric’s “kind heart and grace he offered her brother made all the difference.”

Eric Tucker’s Act of Kindness Helped Someone in Need

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WYmhQ_0jHPmxo700
Eric Tucker, Service Manager at Wallace AutomotiveWWBT News 12

Eric Tucker shared a final thought with WWBT News 12 after receiving the gifts from Angela Morrell.

He said:

“If I was in his position, I would want someone to do the same for me…Sometimes you just gotta put yourself in other people’s shoes.” -Eric Tucker, Manager at Wallace Automotive (Source: WWBT News 12)

This positive news story shows how a little bit of kindness can go a long way.

We need more stories like this in the news.

Help spread this act of kindness by sharing this story on social media.

Source

Antoine, Anthony. “Henrico auto repair shop manager helps man living in his car.” WWBT News 12. 15 November 2022.

