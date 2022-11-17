Ardmore, AL

Armed Robber Dies After Being Shot by Ex-Marine at an Ardmore, AL Gas Station at his Second Armed Robbery

Zack Love

An armed man robs a gas station in Ardmore, AL at gunpoint and is making his getaway when an ex-Marine in the parking lot tells him to put down his weapon. The armed robber points his gun at the ex-Marine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tuq4o_0jDg91qh00
Shell Quickmart in Ardmore, ALWAFF 48 News

AL.com reported that on Monday, 14 November 2022, James Lee Henry from Collegeville, PA, “walked into a Shell Quickmart in the 26000 block of Main Street in Ardmore” and was carrying out his second armed robbery. After taking the cash, he was ready to make a quick getaway.

Athens police responded to the call of the robbery at the Shell Quickmart (seen on the map below) in Limestone County after getting a description of the suspect. (Source: AL.com)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IA6ye_0jDg91qh00
Map location of the robberyWAFF 48 News

As he was leaving with the cash, he was confronted in the gas station property by an ex-Marine that noticed what was taking place, and decided to take action.

James Lee Henry, 53, Shot & Killed During Armed Robbery

The ex-Marine pulled out his gun and instructed the robber, 53-year-old James Lee Henry to drop his gun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k6Meo_0jDg91qh00
James Lee HenryWAAY-TV 31 News

Instead of dropping his gun, he pointed his gun at the ex-Marine and was shot.

WAFF 48 News reported that first responders provided aid to Henry. However, he died from his injuries on the scene. No one else was injured.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office was able to recover the money taken from both robberies. 

After James Henry passed away from his wounds, officers on the scene told WAFF 48 News for people to avoid the area, but there are no further public safety concerns. (Source: WAFF 48 News)

WAAY-TV 31 News Revealed Armed Robber James Henry Was a Sex Offender

WAAY-TV 31 News anchor Marie Waxel reported the story on the air.

She said: 

“A retired Marine is now being hailed a ‘Good Samaritan’ for stopping a robbery suspect. That suspect, a convinced sex offender who was fatally shot trying to get away after a convenience store hold-up in Ardmore. Limestone County Sheriff officials say ‘that man witnessed Monday night’s hold-up pulled his gun and tried to stop the man. He shot and killed this man, James Lee Henry after Henry pulled his gun.” -Marie Waxel, WAAY-TV 31 News anchor (Source: WAAY-TV 31 News, YouTube)

Fortunately, the ex-Marine was present to take action and no one else was hurt during the armed robbery in Ardmore, Alabama.

Sources

Thornton, William. “Ex-Marine shoots, kills would-be robber at north Alabama gas station, sheriff says.” AL.com. 15 November 2022.

Williams, Javon. “U.S. Marine shoots, kills alleged gas station robber, sheriff’s office says.” WALB News 10. 15 November 2022.

Williams Javon and Andrew McMunn. “U.S. Marine shoots, kills alleged gas station robber, sheriff’s office says.” WAFF 48 News. 15 November 2022.

YouTube: “Ex Marine shoots, kills sex offender after alleged robbery in Limestone County.” WAAY-TV 31 News. 15 November 2022.

