Sen. Tommy Tuberville Supports Donald Trump for President in 2024: "You Know What You're Getting With President Trump"

Zack Love

Tommy Tuberville continues to support Donald Trump as Trump begins his 2024 Presidential re-election campaign as many Republicans are moving on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=117zvU_0jCmrbFI00
Tommy Tuberville with U.S. Congress meeting Ukraine President, Sept. 2021public domain

AL.com reported that “Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville is sticking with former President Donald Trump in 2024, despite recent calls from some within the GOP for the political party to nominate a different candidate.”

It is clear Tuberville is one of Donald Trump’s strongest supporters, as Donald Trump has gone on the record as saying, as Tuberville was making an appearance at the January 6 committee hearing. (Source: AL.com)

It was revealed that on January 6, President Trump called Utah Senator Mike Lee, “who handed the phone over to Tuberville” and they briefly spoke before Tuberville evacuated the Capitol. (Source: AL.com)

Tommy Tuberville Picks Donald Trump over Ron DeSantis

Tommy Tuberville spoke to AL.com on Tuesday, 15 November 2022.

AL.com reported that Tuberville has been a Trump ally since the 202 campaign. Tuberville also says he doesn’t know Ron DeSantis.

“I know everyone likes Ron DeSantis, but I don’t know him,” Tuberville said. “He’s running on the same platform as President Trump. The same things.” 
“I think they will be the two guys who will go after it,” Tuberville said about the GOP presidential primary. “I don’t have a problem with either of them. But I like President Trump for the simple fact that he knows what he has to do.” -U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (Source: AL.com)

Tommy Tuberville believes Donald Trump gives stability.

He said:

“I’m looking for stability. I’m looking for someone who will make real, real hard decisions.” -U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (Source: AL.com)

Meanwhile, there is a growing trend voiced among former Trump supporters and politicians that it is time to move on from Donald Trump to a candidate that has less baggage that can better unite Americans.

Two recent examples:

  • Mo Brooks says Trump ‘dishonest, disloyal, incompetent, crude’ (AL.com)
  • Scoop: Christie applauded after bashing Trump at GOP governor meeting (Axios.com)

Tommy Tuberville was in the news just a month ago, but not for the right reasons after his remarks from a Trump rally were reported by WAAY-TV 31 News.

WAAY-TV 31: Tommy Tuberville Under Fire For ‘Racist Remarks’ at Trump Rally in October 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tRPmk_0jCmrbFI00
Senator Tommy Tuberville speaking at a Trump rally in October 2022WAAY-TV 31 News

WAAY-TV 31 News reported on 10 October 2022 that Tommy Tuberville’s remarks at a Trump rally about reparations were “under fire” as being racist.

WAAY-TV 31 News showed this excerpt taken from the Trump rally:

“They want crime because they want to take over what you got, they want to control what you have, they want reparation because they think the people that do the crime are owed that.” -U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (Source: WAAY-TV 31 News, YouTube)

WAAY-TV 31 News anchor Marie Waxel said following the video:

“Senator Tuberville was talking about how Democrats are responding to rising crime rates — the comments on reparations suggest a racist stereotype about black people committing crimes. FBI data shows that crime has actually slowed in the past year, and most crimes are committed by white people.” -Marie Waxel, WAAY-TV 31 News anchor (Source: WAAY-TV 31 News, YouTube)

Rolling Stone said this about his remarks:

“SEN. TOMMY TUBERVILLE (R-Ala.) went on a wildly racist, white nationalist tirade, referring to Black Americans as “the people who do the crime” during his speech at Saturday’s Trump rally.” (Source: Rolling Stone)

The full paragraph of the excerpt WAAY-TV 31 News shortened in their On-Air segment was reported by Rolling Stone.

Tuberville said at the rally:

“[Democrats are] not soft on crime. They’re pro-crime. They want crime. They want crime because they want to take over what you got. They want to control what you have. They want reparations because they think the people that do the crime are owed that. Bullsh@%!” the senator and former Auburn football coach said as the crowd cheered. “They are not owed that!” -U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (Source: Rolling Stone)

Aside from his notoriety for coaching Auburn football, we know Tommy Tuberville is a Donald Trump supporter, no matter what. It is clear where his loyalty lies.

Sources

Koplowitz, Howard. “Donald Trump call to ‘strongest’ supporter Tommy Tuberville makes appearance at Jan. 6 committee hearing.” AL.com. 21 July 2022.

Swan, Jonathan. “Scoop: Christie applauded after bashing Trump at GOP governor meeting.” Axios. 15 November 2022.

Sharp, John. “Tuberville sticking with Trump: ‘He doesn’t have to learn the ropes’.” AL.com. 15 November 2022.

Wade, Peter. “Watch Trump Crowd Eat Up Sen. Tuberville’s Bizarre Racist Tirade.” Rolling Stone. 9 October 2022.

YouTube: “Alabama U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville under fire for remarks at Trump rally.” WAAY-TV 31 News. 10 October 2022.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Tommy Tuberville# Donald Trump# President# US Senator# Republicans

Comments / 305

Published by

Zack writes news stories that impact local communities. He has a bachelor's degree from UAH and an MBA from the University of North Alabama.

Huntsville, AL
3954 followers

More from Zack Love

Henrico County, VA

Positive News: A Service Manager at Auto Repair Shop in Henrico, VA Helps a Homeless Person Living Out of His Car

The service manager of an auto repair shop in Henrico, Virginia helps a homeless man living out of his car that can’t afford to repair his car. The world needs more acts of kindness like this.

Read full story
Huntsville, AL

The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 Years

One Huntsville man shows his dedication to the University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football program by attending every single game for the past 50 years. For those that live in the great state of Alabama, it is a requirement from a young age to pick which college football team you pledge your alliance to.

Read full story
Columbus, GA

MV Realty Targets Vulnerable & Elderly GA Homeowners into 40-year Contracts; 71% are in 'Majority Black Neighborhoods'

An investigative report by WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News in Atlanta found that one "real estate" company is locking homeowners into a 40–year licensing agreement using predatory practices on the elderly and vulnerable in predominantly 'black' neighborhoods, according to Georgia State University data research.

Read full story
Memphis, TN

A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in Memphis

A man that does online sales has a beef with the United States Postal Service in Memphis, claiming it has lost 38 packages he has mailed out. One man is not happy because his packages keep getting lost in the mail in Memphis, TN.

Read full story
31 comments
Huntsville, AL

There's a Murder Mystery Dinner Party November 19th in Huntsville, AL at Dragon's Forge Café in Lowe Mill Arts Center

Fantasy novelist Arthur Griffin is hosting a Medieval Murder Mystery Dinner party on November 19, 2022, in honor of his sci-fi fantasy mystery novel release. It will be at Dragon's Forge Cafe at the Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment venue.

Read full story
Ardmore, AL

Armed Robber Dies After Being Shot by Ex-Marine at an Ardmore, AL Gas Station at his Second Armed Robbery

An armed man robs a gas station in Ardmore, AL at gunpoint and is making his getaway when an ex-Marine in the parking lot tells him to put down his weapon. The armed robber points his gun at the ex-Marine.

Read full story
7 comments
Daphne, AL

An Alabama Woman Helps Catch Thieves at Dick's Sporting Goods That Recently Used Her Stolen Debit Card, Find Out How

A woman from Daphne, AL goes to the police station to file a report that her debit card was stolen when she receives fraud alert texts that help the police find the thieves quickly. Find out what the police find on the men.

Read full story
Birmingham, AL

51-Year-Old Man with Asperger's Syndrome Receives a Blessing from Brother and Sister in Birmingham in a Touching Story

WVTM 13 News reported on a 51-year-old man that rides his bike almost 50 miles every day he works at Applebee’s as a dishwasher, and a kind brother and sister read about his story. They bless him with a gift that was sitting in their basement.

Read full story
9 comments
Alabama State

Mo Brooks Will Not Support 'Dishonest' Donald Trump in a Plea to Republicans to not Support Him

Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks is letting his truth be known ahead of Donald Trump’s expected presidential announcement on 15 November 2022. Mo Brooks (left) next to former President Donald Trump (right) in 2017Public domain.

Read full story
285 comments
Nashville, TN

Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing Them

Over the last two years, a rideshare driver has repeatedly drugged passengers, stealing their wallets and then buying gift cards with stolen credit cards. Police need your help to identify the suspect involved in the crimes.

Read full story
10 comments
Forestdale, AL

A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her Up

An exhausted nurse from Adamsville, AL falls asleep while waiting on test results in an examination room at an American Family Care practice in Forestdale. No one bothers to wake her up before closing the business for the night. It doesn't look very professional for a clinic that is supposed to care for the community.

Read full story
173 comments
Sewanee, TN

Sewanee Elementary School Resource Officer Smells Marijuana Coming From Delivery Truck & Find Fentanyl in Franklin Co.

A School Resource Officer thinks he smells weed coming from a food delivery truck parked at Sewanee Elementary School and he finds fentanyl and a loaded gun in the food delivery truck.

Read full story
Chesterfield, VA

'Tunnel to Towers' Nonprofit Honors Disabled & Retired U.S. Army Veteran Hero by Paying off his Mortgage for Veteran's D

The nonprofit T2T did something special for a disabled and retired army veteran that has helped many people in the Chesterfield community with his nonprofit organizations for disabled people.

Read full story
1 comments
Hackettstown, NJ

Man Uploads a Video on TikTok to Help an Elderly NJ Woman Retire From Working at Walmart & Raises Over $100K in 24 hrs

A man working for a company selling phones out of Walmart took a short video clip and posted it on TikTok to help an elderly Walmart employee retire. He also started a GoFundMe campaign and it raised over $100,000 in less than 24 hours and has received over $170,000 to date.

Read full story
50 comments
Raleigh, NC

Terrified 17-Year-Old Girl Jumped Out of Moving Lyft Ride Fearing for Her Safety Inside the Vehicle with Male Driver

A teenage girl in Raleigh, NC was creeped out by her Lyft driver and feared that she was going to pass out, so she jumped from the moving car. A lyft carMinneapolis Public Works TPP (CC BY 2.0)

Read full story
50 comments
Montgomery, AL

Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, AL will Become the Main Training Hub for the Boeing MH-139A 'Grey Wolf'

An exciting new assignment is coming as the Air Force Reserve’s 908th Airlift Wing. Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery will become the future training hub for pilots of Boeing’s MH-139A “Grey Wolf” helicopter making its debut at Air Force Bases across the country.

Read full story
1 comments
Huntsville, AL

Village of Promise Hosts 'One Table' Event to Celebrate Diversity With a Free Thanksgiving Meal at Big Spring Park

Village of Promise Huntsville is hosting a free Thanksgiving meal on 21 November 2022 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Big Spring Park in downtown Huntsville. What happens when strangers with different backgrounds come together for a meal?

Read full story
Dothan, AL

McDonald's in Dothan, AL Served a Woman Coffee Containing a 'Harmful Chemical' and Now She has Filed a $13M Lawsuit

A woman ordered a caramel macchiato at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Dothan, AL and shortly after taking the first sip, her throat started burning. This was because her coffee contained a “caustic chemical liquid” and the McDonald’s manager refused to call 911 or help her.

Read full story
7 comments
Tuscaloosa, AL

Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"

Many students witnessed Large CH-47 Chinook helicopters land at the UA Student Recreation Center fields on Wednesday, 2 November 2022, pick up 88 UA ROTC cadets and leave within minutes. Find out where they were going.

Read full story
58 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy