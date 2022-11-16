Sen. Tommy Tuberville Supports Donald Trump for President in 2024: "You Know What You're Getting With President Trump"

Tommy Tuberville continues to support Donald Trump as Trump begins his 2024 Presidential re-election campaign as many Republicans are moving on.

Tommy Tuberville with U.S. Congress meeting Ukraine President, Sept. 2021 public domain

AL.com reported that “Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville is sticking with former President Donald Trump in 2024, despite recent calls from some within the GOP for the political party to nominate a different candidate.”

It is clear Tuberville is one of Donald Trump’s strongest supporters, as Donald Trump has gone on the record as saying, as Tuberville was making an appearance at the January 6 committee hearing. (Source: AL.com)

It was revealed that on January 6, President Trump called Utah Senator Mike Lee, “who handed the phone over to Tuberville” and they briefly spoke before Tuberville evacuated the Capitol. (Source: AL.com)

Tommy Tuberville Picks Donald Trump over Ron DeSantis

Tommy Tuberville spoke to AL.com on Tuesday, 15 November 2022.

AL.com reported that Tuberville has been a Trump ally since the 202 campaign. Tuberville also says he doesn’t know Ron DeSantis.

“I know everyone likes Ron DeSantis, but I don’t know him,” Tuberville said. “He’s running on the same platform as President Trump. The same things.”

“I think they will be the two guys who will go after it,” Tuberville said about the GOP presidential primary. “I don’t have a problem with either of them. But I like President Trump for the simple fact that he knows what he has to do.” -U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (Source: AL.com)

Tommy Tuberville believes Donald Trump gives stability.

He said:

“I’m looking for stability. I’m looking for someone who will make real, real hard decisions.” -U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (Source: AL.com)

Meanwhile, there is a growing trend voiced among former Trump supporters and politicians that it is time to move on from Donald Trump to a candidate that has less baggage that can better unite Americans.

Two recent examples:

Mo Brooks says Trump ‘dishonest, disloyal, incompetent, crude’ (AL.com)

Scoop: Christie applauded after bashing Trump at GOP governor meeting (Axios.com)

Tommy Tuberville was in the news just a month ago, but not for the right reasons after his remarks from a Trump rally were reported by WAAY-TV 31 News.

WAAY-TV 31: Tommy Tuberville Under Fire For ‘Racist Remarks’ at Trump Rally in October 2022

Senator Tommy Tuberville speaking at a Trump rally in October 2022 WAAY-TV 31 News

WAAY-TV 31 News reported on 10 October 2022 that Tommy Tuberville’s remarks at a Trump rally about reparations were “under fire” as being racist.

WAAY-TV 31 News showed this excerpt taken from the Trump rally:

“They want crime because they want to take over what you got, they want to control what you have, they want reparation because they think the people that do the crime are owed that.” -U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (Source: WAAY-TV 31 News, YouTube)

WAAY-TV 31 News anchor Marie Waxel said following the video:

“Senator Tuberville was talking about how Democrats are responding to rising crime rates — the comments on reparations suggest a racist stereotype about black people committing crimes. FBI data shows that crime has actually slowed in the past year, and most crimes are committed by white people.” -Marie Waxel, WAAY-TV 31 News anchor (Source: WAAY-TV 31 News, YouTube)

Rolling Stone said this about his remarks:

“SEN. TOMMY TUBERVILLE (R-Ala.) went on a wildly racist, white nationalist tirade, referring to Black Americans as “the people who do the crime” during his speech at Saturday’s Trump rally.” (Source: Rolling Stone)

The full paragraph of the excerpt WAAY-TV 31 News shortened in their On-Air segment was reported by Rolling Stone.

Tuberville said at the rally:

“[Democrats are] not soft on crime. They’re pro-crime. They want crime. They want crime because they want to take over what you got. They want to control what you have. They want reparations because they think the people that do the crime are owed that. Bullsh@%!” the senator and former Auburn football coach said as the crowd cheered. “They are not owed that!” -U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (Source: Rolling Stone)

Aside from his notoriety for coaching Auburn football, we know Tommy Tuberville is a Donald Trump supporter, no matter what. It is clear where his loyalty lies.

Sources

Koplowitz, Howard. “Donald Trump call to ‘strongest’ supporter Tommy Tuberville makes appearance at Jan. 6 committee hearing.” AL.com. 21 July 2022.

Swan, Jonathan. “Scoop: Christie applauded after bashing Trump at GOP governor meeting.” Axios. 15 November 2022.

Sharp, John. “Tuberville sticking with Trump: ‘He doesn’t have to learn the ropes’.” AL.com. 15 November 2022.

Wade, Peter. “Watch Trump Crowd Eat Up Sen. Tuberville’s Bizarre Racist Tirade.” Rolling Stone. 9 October 2022.

YouTube: “Alabama U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville under fire for remarks at Trump rally.” WAAY-TV 31 News. 10 October 2022.