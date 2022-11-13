Mo Brooks Will Not Support 'Dishonest' Donald Trump in a Plea to Republicans to not Support Him

Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks is letting his truth be known ahead of Donald Trump’s expected presidential announcement on 15 November 2022.

Mo Brooks (left) next to former President Donald Trump (right) in 2017 Public domain

Mo Brooks is trying to get ahead of an expected Donald Trump announcement coming from his Mar-a-Lago Club on 15 November 2022.

Reuters reported that former President Donald Trump told supporters at a political rally in Ohio that he will share a “big announcement on 15 November 2022.” (Source: Reuters)

Many people believe that Donald Trump will be announcing the start of a 2024 presidential run.

AL.com Interview with Mo Brooks: ‘Donald Trump is Dishonest’

Speaking in an interview with AL.com, Mo Brooks is not thrilled about the prospect of Donald Trump running and believes it would be a “bad mistake” for Republicans to have him as their nominee.

He said:

“It would be a bad mistake for the Republicans to have Donald Trump as their nominee in 2024.” -Mo Brooks, U.S. Representative, AL (Source: AL.com)

Mo Brooks went on to elaborate why saying:

“Donald Trump has proven himself to be dishonest, disloyal, incompetent, crude and a lot of other things that alienate so many independents and Republicans. Even a candidate who campaigns from his basement can beat him. It’s just the way it is.” -Mo Brooks, U.S. Representative, AL (Source: AL.com)

He wanted to clarify his past “support” for Donald Trump.

He said:

“I did not fight for Donald Trump after the 2020 election,” Brooks said. “I fought for election integrity. Donald Trump just happened to be the beneficiary of it.” -Mo Brooks, U.S. Representative, 5th District AL (Source: AL.com)

He also said:

“Keep in mind 2016 when I said he was dishonest, you cannot trust a single word that he says and I have never recanted that.”

“No question, I am displeased with Donald Trump,” Brooks said. “But that does not change the truthfulness of what I say. I challenge anybody to make the argument that you can trust the word of Donald Trump.” -Mo Brooks, U.S. Representative, 5th District AL (Source: AL.com)

When asked who he would support in a presidential run, Mo said:

“Ron DeSantis or somebody like him…But we need someone who is honorable, someone who has good character, someone that the American people respect. They might disagree with, but they respect. And Ron DeSantis is a fighter for the foundational principles that have combined to make America the greatest nation in world history.” -Mo Brooks, U.S. Representative, 5th District AL (Source: AL.com)

AL.com pointed out that Mo Brooks received Donald Trump’s endorsement in running for Congress twice, including when he unsuccessfully ran against Katie Britt, who won in Alabama in 2022. Now, Mo Brooks is set to “leave office Jan. 3 after six terms in Congress, saying he is retiring from politics.” (Source: AL.com)

AL.com Interview: Would Mo Brooks Run for Mayor of Huntsville, AL?

In the AL.com interview, he was asked if there is any merit in possibly running for mayor of Huntsville, AL one day.

Mo Brooks dispelled any thought that he would run for mayor of Huntsville, AL.

He said:

“If it does not involve me interacting with my 13 grandchildren, my four kids, my four kids-in-law and my wife, then it is probably false.” -Mo Brooks, U.S. Representative, 5th District AL (Source: AL.com)

He prefers to focus on his family as he plans to retire from politics.

Editorial Note

I personally met Mo Brooks at a Republican fundraising event in October 2016 in Huntsville, AL prior to the presidential election on Tuesday, 8 November 2016.

