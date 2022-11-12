Nashville, TN

Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing Them

Zack Love

Over the last two years, a rideshare driver has repeatedly drugged passengers, stealing their wallets and then buying gift cards with stolen credit cards. Police need your help to identify the suspect involved in the crimes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SX4On_0j8mZYPe00
Metro Nashville Police

In recent times, rideshare companies such as Lyft and Uber have become the new standard to get a ride over taxi cabs, especially when a person needs a designated driver after going to downtown Nashville.

Can the rideshare drivers really be trusted?

Metro Nashville Police detectives are searching for a woman posing as a rideshare driver in downtown Nashville and taking advantage of unsuspecting passengers.

Metro Nashville Police Needs Help Identifying a Woman in Robberies

According to WSMV 4 News, the blonde woman poses as a rideshare driver in downtown Nashville and waits for a male passenger to hop in.

WKRN News 2 reported that Nashville Metro Police have received “nearly a dozen incidents have been reported over the last two years matching the woman’s description.” 

WSMV 4 News confirmed that there have been at least 10 male victims of this same crime.

The victims all have a similar experience. After they enter the vehicle they believe is a legitimate rideshare, the female driver offers them a bottle of water.

The victim drinks the free water, and blacks out.

When they wake up, they are without their wallets.

Police have learned that the victims’ credit cards are then taken to Kroger, Target, and Walmart, where the blonde woman (pictured below) is seen buying large sums of gift cards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02x7BN_0j8mZYPe00
SuspectMetro Nashville Police department

In at least one case, the victim’s phone was used to transfer money using Bitcoin and Cash App.

Nashville Metro Police: Have You Seen This Woman?

Nashville Metro Police detectives are seeking the public’s help to find the woman caught on security footage in the picture below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WWObI_0j8mZYPe00
Suspect caught on cameraMetro Nashville Police

If you can identify this woman posing as a rideshare driver, please contact Crime Stoppers at (615) 742–7463.

Tips For Preventing Rideshare Fraud

Here are a few quick tips to prevent rideshare fraud.

  • Verify the rideshare vehicle and license plate in the app matches the vehicle you are getting into. If they don’t match, it's not your ride.
  • When you meet the driver, don’t tell them your name immediately to find out if they are really your driver, and ask them, “Who are you here to pick up?” If they cannot tell you the correct name, do not get in.
  • If you are offered anything to eat or drink, politely decline.

Always be sure to verify these critical things when using a rideshare service, because safety is the #1 priority.

Please share this story on social media to keep friends and family informed and safe, especially those that use rideshare services. 

Sources

Sauter, Danica, and Courtney Allen. “Fake rideshare driver accused of drugging Nashville victims before stealing credit cards.” WSMV 4 Nashville. 7 November 2022.

Rains, Sierra. “Metro police search for woman allegedly posing as rideshare driver, drugging passengers to steal wallets.” WKRN News 2. 7 November 2022.

