A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her Up

Zack Love

An exhausted nurse from Adamsville, AL falls asleep while waiting on test results in an examination room at an American Family Care practice in Forestdale. No one bothers to wake her up before closing the business for the night. It doesn't look very professional for a clinic that is supposed to care for the community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34jItx_0j7n4cdO00
American Family Care in Forestdale, ALAmerican Family Care

Did you ever hear the joke, “What do you do if there is a kidnapping in Texas?”

Well, the punchline is: “Well, wake him up.”

Well, what if you have a nurse napping in an American Family Care practice in Alabama?

Nothing, apparently, if you are the staff of the clinic in Forestdale, AL.

There is no punchline because this did happen to an Alabama woman on Thursday, 10 November 2022 and no one cared enough to wake her up.

To most people, leaving a patient asleep in a doctor’s office sounds very unprofessional. It doesn’t sound like a great business practice either, with valuable medical equipment inside an office. It appears that nobody cares.

Here’s What Happened to an Alabama Nurse on 10 November 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I71f9_0j7n4cdO00
Dianne King, a nurseDianne King

AL.com reported that Dianne King, 46, a nurse from Adamsville, AL went to the American Family Care (AFC) at 1664 Forestdale Blvd. in Forestdale, AL on Thursday, 10 November 2022.

She entered the AFC around 4 p.m. and “saw a nurse practitioner and was swabbed for a number of potential illnesses. As she waited, she dosed off. When she woke, it was four hours after she first arrived at the office.” (Source: AL.com)

She was placed in an examination room at 6 p.m. The nurse took the swabs and then left her in the room as Dianne waited on the test results. During that time, she must have fallen asleep. 

When she awoke, it was 7:55 p.m., and the office was very quiet and completely empty of staff.

She said:

“It was deafening quiet. It was the weirdest thing.” -Dianne King, patient at American Family Care (Source: AL.com)

Dianne King Documented Her Experience in a Facebook Live Video

Dianne King took a Facebook live video and posted it, sharing her experience. At the time of publication, it had 42,000 views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BwPnn_0j7n4cdO00
Screenshot of empty AFC hallway (video at link)Dianne King

In the Facebook live video, she is filming an empty clinic as she talks.

She starts the video in the patient examination room where she wakes up.

She says in the video:

“I can’t even..I can’t believe this is happening right now, but literally, I came to American Family Care…because I’m sick. I got here at four, signed in, got in the back at six, got all my swabs, and then at seven fifty-five I wake up, cause I took a nap and literally…everyone left.” -Dianne King, patient at American Family Care (Source: AL.com)

She gets up from her seat and walks out into the clinic, showing an empty practice with the lights still on.

She continues:

“There’s not a soul here.” She walks down an empty hall and says, “Hello?”

She continues to walk through the empty AFC practice, and eventually walks out into the empty waiting room area and says:

“I mean, who leaves a patient, laying in a room?”

She opens another door to the entrance lobby area, still empty, and says, “Hello?”

She then makes her way out to the parking lot and her white Audi is the only car remaining in the parking lot.

She explains in the video, “Everybody is gone and I’m the only one here!”

Near the end of the video, she gets a shot of the “What do you Think?” sign hanging on the wall, because this was clearly a bad experience for her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07JWG2_0j7n4cdO00
Screenshot: AFC "What do you Think?" signDianne King

One thing is for sure: Nobody wants to wake up sick and alone in an empty doctor’s office.

That sure doesn't highlight a clinic that truly cares about its patients.

Have you had a bad experience at an American Family Care or doctor's office? (Share your thoughts/experience in the comments, and share this article on social media.)

Sources

Robinson, Carol. “Alabama woman falls asleep in American Family Care, wakes up alone in empty doctor’s office.” AL.com. 11 November 2022.

Dianne King's Facebook live video. “AFC AMERICAN FAMILY CARE IN FORESTDALE.”

