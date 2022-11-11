Sewanee Elementary School Resource Officer Smells Marijuana Coming From Delivery Truck & Find Fentanyl in Franklin Co.

A School Resource Officer thinks he smells weed coming from a food delivery truck parked at Sewanee Elementary School and he finds fentanyl and a loaded gun in the food delivery truck.

Sewanee Elementary School Franklin County Schools

A School Resource Officer (SRO) was using his nose to check out something that didn’t smell “up-and-up” from a delivery truck at a Franklin County elementary school. This led to the officer asking more questions before finding a serious drug and loaded weapon in tow.

The Delivery Truck Smelled Like Marijuana

The delivery truck at an impound lot Franklin County Sheriff's Office

WAFF 48 News reported that the School Resource Officer Josh Alexander noticed a smell of marijuana emanating from a produce delivery truck parked at Sewanee Elementary School on Thursday, 10 November 2022.

SRO Josh Alexander next spoke to the driver of the delivery truck, and the truck driver told him there are illegal narcotics in the truck.

After a search of the truck, SRO Alexander found a loaded 9mm handgun, 7.6 ounces of what he believed to be fentanyl, 9 ounces of marijuana, and $4,463 in cash.

SRO Josh Alexander Franklin County Sheriff's Office

The delivery driver, Christopher James Duncan was taken into custody by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. This driver has made other deliveries earlier in the day to Cowan Elementary School and Huntland School.

Christopher James Duncan Franklin County Sheriff's Office

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Post

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) shared about Christopher James Duncan's deliveries:

“Christopher Duncan made two produce deliveries earlier this morning at two other Franklin County schools. The produce for Sewanee Elementary, Cowan Elementary, and Huntland School was isolated and seized.” -Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (Source: FCSO Facebook post)

Drugs, cash, and the loaded gun that were seized can be seen in the following photo.

Drugs, a gun, and money seized Franklin County Sheriff's Office

The Charges Against Christopher James Duncan

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office also posted what Christopher James Duncan will be charged with.

Christopher James Duncan is charged with:

Drug-Free Zone Violation

Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance With Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, or Sell

Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance With Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, or Sell

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Unlawful Possession of a Weapon

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported Duncan is being held on a $250,000.00 bond.

Final Thoughts

Parents should be concerned about the safety of their children when delivery drivers bringing food to elementary schools are also transporting fentanyl, a dangerous drug. Thankfully, SRO Josh Alexander caught the delivery driver transporting these drugs near children at Franklin County public schools.

