Chesterfield, VA

'Tunnel to Towers' Nonprofit Honors Disabled & Retired U.S. Army Veteran Hero by Paying off his Mortgage for Veteran's D

Zack Love

The nonprofit T2T did something special for a disabled and retired army veteran that has helped many people in the Chesterfield community with his nonprofit organizations for disabled people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Af4D0_0j7Sz47s00
Retired Army Captain James Howard with his sonNBC 12 News

On 10 November 2022, in honor of Veteran’s Day, the Tunnel to Towers (T2T) Foundation honored Retired Army Captain James Howard by paying off the mortgage on his family home in Chesterfield, VA, and performing much-needed renovations to make his family home a “smart-home” and wheelchair-friendly.

NBC 12 News reported that the Tower to Towers (T2T) Foundation was formed after 9/11 with “the mission of providing mortgage-free specialty-adapted smart homes to wounded veterans and first responders to reclaim their independence.”

T2T published a post on its website about this special event:

“A procession by Chesterfield Fire and EMS led a motorcade of Patriot Guard motorcycle riders to escort the Howard family to their home dedication ceremony. The Chesterfield Police Department provides their Pipe and Drum and a color guard for the ceremony.

In attendance at the dedication ceremony are U.S. Army Captain James Howard, his wife Amanda, and son Luke, Chairman, and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation Frank Siller, Ret. FDNY Battalion Commander and Tunnel to Towers Board Member Jack Oehm, U.S. Army Col. Eddie Ray (who served with Captain Howard), Clover Hill District Supervisor and Current Board of Supervisors Chair Chris Winslow, Chesterfield County Administrator Dr. Joseph P. Casey.”

(Source: T2T.org)

Ret. Captain James Howard is very Thankful for This Gift

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lrjnR_0j7Sz47s00
Retired Army Captain James HowardNBC 12 News

Ret. Captain James Howard was very gracious to this gift from T2T, which has a program to build specially adapted smart homes to help “catastrophically injured veterans reclaim their day-to-day independence.”

He said. 

“It’s the most gracious gift my family can receive. To know that I can spend the rest of my life in this home and that it will be in my family forever.” -Ret. Army Captain James Howard (Source: T2T.org)

Ret. Captain James Howard is a hero, not only for his military service, but what he has done since retiring as a “C5 quadriplegic with no hand function, no leg function, and paralyzed from the chest down.”

Despite his own disability, it doesn't stop him from continuing to serve others in the community, which makes him a deserving hero for this gift.

Retired Army Captain James Howard: A Deserving Hero

Retired Captain James Howard considers his injury “a blessing by misfortune.” 

He said:

“I refer to my injury as a blessing from the misfortune which leads me to start two nonprofits to kind of help other children and veterans with disabilities.” -Ret. Army Captain James Howard (Source: NBC 12 News)

In the time since retiring, he started two all-volunteer nonprofits to help veterans and children with disabilities.

One of these is Veterans and Athletes United (VAU), which “has supported over 6,000 veterans since 2013” by providing accessible retreats and sports programs. This nonprofit boasts a Fallen Warrior Memorial, which is made up of more than 7,000 dog tags with the names inscribed of the service men and women killed in the War on Terror.

His other nonprofit, REACHcycles, provides specially adapted bikes to children with disabilities. It was established in 2014

Retired Captain James Howard has done a lot for others with disabilities through his nonprofits, and truly is a hero deserving of the gift provided by the T2T Foundation on 10 November 2022.

Nest, learn about his military service history and the injuries that led to his retirement.

Captain James Howard’s Service History

Retired Captain James Howard is a third-generation soldier with members of his family serving a span from WWII through the “War on Terror.” 

He graduated from the Virginia Military Institute in 2002 and completed Ranger, Sapper, Jumpmaster, and Special Forces courses.

Captain James Howard retired as a quadriplegic and in a wheelchair in 2010 due to multiple injuries he received during training and combat.

Combat Injuries During His Service Years

Retired Captain James Howard served multiple tours in Iraq in the 2000s, where he sustained combat injuries.

“I felt my obligation and during the time that our country was attacked it seemed like the right thing to do,” Howard said. “I consider that a point that changed my path in life.” -Ret. Army Captain James Howard (Source: NBC 12 News)

His first injury took place in January 2004, when his patrol was abused with 10 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and his vehicle was hit with two rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs). During this firefight, he suffered a concussion.

A month later, Captain Howard was on foot patrol with one of his team leaders when four IEDs exploded about ten feet away, throwing them into the air, where he suffered another concussion, broke his collarbone, damaged some of his vertebrae and threw shrapnel into his body.

In February 2008, Captain Howard was doing a long-distance endurance swim and injured his neck further in a diving accident. As a result, he was forced to retire from service for medical reasons in 2010 as a quadriplegic.

(Source: T2T.org)

The Chairman and CEO of the T2T Foundation, Frank Siller, took notice of the incredible things Ret. Captain James Howard was doing this through his nonprofit organizations for disabled people.

He made these remarks about Captain James Howard:

“For somebody with his injuries doing the work that he’s doing it tells us all that we’re here for others and not for ourselves.
We paid off the mortgage so now he doesn’t have to worry about that,” Siller said. “We serve the great heroes who protect us every single day. This man has earned this.” -Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the T2T Foundation (Source: T2T.org)

Please help me to honor Retired Captain James Howard by sharing this story with others on social media.

Sources

Nwoko, A.J. “‘This man earned this’: Retired army veteran gifted with mortgage-free home.NBC 12 News. 10 November 2022.

T2T (Tunnels To Towers). “Tunnel to Towers Delivers Mortgage-Free Smart Home to U.S. Army Veteran Captain James Howard.” Tunnel To Towers. Date accessed: 11 November 2022.

