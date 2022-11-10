Hackettstown, NJ

Man Uploads a Video on TikTok to Help an Elderly NJ Woman Retire From Working at Walmart & Raises Over $100K in 24 hrs

Zack Love

A man working for a company selling phones out of Walmart took a short video clip and posted it on TikTok to help an elderly Walmart employee retire. He also started a GoFundMe campaign and it raised over $100,000 in less than 24 hours and has received over $170,000 to date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qckCZ_0j5QIo7u00
Collage of NolaTikTok user @dbon973_

Take care of those in need. It is a command that is of Biblical proportions, and this is exactly what Devan Bonagura set out to do on Friday, 4 November 2022 when he recorded a short video clip of Nola in the breakroom at a Walmart in Hackettstown, New Jersey.

Nola is an elderly woman that must work to live at her age.

Insider/Yahoo! reported that during a casual conversation in the breakroom, Nola told Devan that she had to work to pay off her mortgage. Out of compassion, he decided to do something to help.

He had pure intentions when he took the original video clip of Nola and posted the video with the caption, "Life shouldn't b this hard..." to his TikTok account "@dbon973_". This video has been viewed 25.6 million times at the time of publication.

Devan Set up a GoFundMe Campaign for Nola

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23YsL9_0j5QIo7u00
GoFundMe for NolaNola Alone

Many of the viewers encouraged Devan to start a GoFundMe. He did just that and placed a link to the page in his bio, and over the next day, he watched as many people eager to help Nola donated money to this charitable mission. Devan was thrilled when the GoFundMe campaign surpassed $100,000 in donations in less than 24 hours, and he met with Nola on 5 November 2022 to present the account with all of the proceeds to her. (At the time of publication, the GoFundMe had surpassed $170,000, seen in the picture above)

In an excerpt of that presentation to Nola, Devan reintroduces himself and lets her know he recorded her and started a GoFundMe.

He says in the video:

“So I just wanted to formally again introduce myself, my name is Devon Bonagar. We met briefly in the breakroom yesterday, umm, and I took a short video of you in the breakroom and posted it on social media, and a lot of people saw the video and wanted to help you out. So I started a GoFundme page…a lot of supporters that started following me wanted to try and help you retire. They saw that you are a very hard worker, obviously, and we are all super proud of you and we wanted to offer you one-hundred-and-ten-thousand-dollars that has been raised for you, if you’re willing to accept.” (Source: @devan973_ )
“If you’re willing to accept it, I would be more than happy to write you over to that account and all of the funds will be given directly to you and your account.” (Source: @devan973_ )

He then asks her:

“Are willing you to accept it?”

She responded:

“I’d accept it but I’d still have to work until I get the other $70,000, or $60,000 to pay off the house.” (Source: @devan973_ )

He replies, “I hope this helps a little bit.”

Nola is happy that it brings her closer to retirement, and pays off over half of what she owes on her remaining mortgage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ujlCP_0j5QIo7u00
"WE LOVE YOU NOLA"@dbon973_

This video of Devan revealing to Nola what he did, and signing the account over to her daughter was posted in video (#2) to his TikTok account. The edited video shows that at the time it was posted, it had reached $114,801 and has continued to grow.

At the time of publication, her GoFundMe campaign, which is now run by her daughter, has passed $170,000 (seen in the picture above).

Walmart Manager Was Not Happy With Devan's Videos

Walmart is not pleased that Devan posted a video from their breakroom, and has asked Devan to take down the videos. Devan revealed in a later video (#3) on TikTok that not all positive things have come out of this.

He shared that the manager of this Walmart said "If you don't take down the videos, they will call the police and I'm no longer allowed in this Walmart."

Devan also shares that he was suspended "with pay" from his 3rd party job selling cell phones in Walmart.

If Walmart bans Devan, he will just take his business to Target.

Devan posted another video (#4) on his TikTok helping the homeless after going on a shopping run at his local Target.

Kindness Can Go Far in Life

It's very admirable what Devan did to help this elderly woman working in a Walmart in Hackettstown, New Jersey. He saw an opportunity to help. Many people commenting on all of his videos are still in disbelief of what he did, despite sharing the video evidence.

Would Nola have ever been able to pay off her mortgage working at Walmart?

Probably not, which is sad to think about. We should be taking care of the elderly as Devan did. He has demonstrated his faith in action through a generous deed.

It goes to show, that if we invest in kindness to help others, it truly goes a long way.

Sources

Castellaw, Christopher. “GoFundMe Raises Over $100,000 to Help Walmart Worker Retire After Viral TikTok Video.” MSN. 4 November 2022.

GoFundme Campaign: “Let’s help Nola retire

Mara Leighton. “A TikToker raised nearly $170,000 for an older Walmart worker so she could pay off her mortgage and retire.” Insider/Yahoo! 9 November 2022.

TikTok user account: @dbon973_

Original TikTok video posted: “Life shouldn’t b this hard…

TikTok video (#2): “WE LOVE YOU NOLA I HOPE THIS HELPS” - Devan presents money raised to Nola.

Follow-up TikTok video (#3): PSA (Suspended from his job)

TikTok video (#4) Today's Mission: Helping the homless

