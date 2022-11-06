Dothan, AL

McDonald's in Dothan, AL Served a Woman Coffee Containing a 'Harmful Chemical' and Now She has Filed a $13M Lawsuit

A woman ordered a caramel macchiato at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Dothan, AL and shortly after taking the first sip, her throat started burning. This was because her coffee contained a “caustic chemical liquid” and the McDonald’s manager refused to call 911 or help her.

A McCafe coffeeErik Mclean on Unsplash

There is a good reason to always check your coffee before taking a sip after one woman received a terrible surprise due to employee miscommunication and incompetence.

A Woman Orders a Caramel Macchiato and Gets ‘Chemicals in a Cup’

KTLA 75 News reported that Sherry Head ordered a caramel macchiato in December 2021 from a McDonald’s drive-thru in Dothan, Alabama and what she received was not coffee.

Insider reported that while she was sitting at the drive-thru at 3520 Ross Clark Circle in Dothan, Sherry could recall hearing a staff member first tell her that the coffee machine was being cleaned, but then another employee said the machine was “ready to go.” (Source: Insider)

So she received her hot drink and didn’t think twice at first.

Then Sherry began drinking her macchiato, and something didn’t taste right. She started feeling “a burning and numbing sensation in her mouth and throat.” She removed the lid and to her shock, she was not drinking a coffee at all, but “some type of chemical.” (Source: Insider)

Sherry Head pull back through the drive-thru line and told employees what had happened. She witnessed the manager screaming at employees they should have been “more careful.” (Source: Insider)

The manager told Sherry Head “it was fine” but refused to let her see the chemical bottle and refused to call 911 or poison control for her. Instead, she slammed the drive-thru window shut on her. (Source: Insider)

Sherry Head then called 911 herself.

When first responders arrived, the McDonald’s manager refused to let medical professionals see the bottle containing chemical ingredients.

One of the restaurant’s owner-operators, Gerry Murphy, spoke to Insider about this situation.

He said:

“Immediately upon learning of this concern, we conducted a thorough investigation to understand the facts,” Murphy told Insider. “We are aware of the complaint filed in the circuit court of Houston County, Alabama.” -Gerry Murphy, McDonald’s owner-operator of Dothan McDonald’s (Source: Insider)

Sherry Head has Filed a $13M Lawsuit Against McDonald’s Restaurants

KTLA 75 News reported on 19 September 2022 that Sherry Head’s lawyer filed a lawsuit against McDonald’s Restaurants,

The lawsuit states:

“For nearly a decade, McDonald’s has been promising to improve safety standards to prevent its customers from being poisoned by chemical cleaning solutions; and for nearly a decade, McDonald’s has failed to do so . . . it is time for McDonald’s to change its ways.” -Plaintiff Sherry Head’s lawsuit (Source: KTLA 75 News)
“As a direct result of drinking the dangerous chemical concoction served to her by McDonald’s, plaintiff suffered injuries to her mouth, throat, esophagus, stomach, digestive tract, and other internal organs,” the lawsuit said. “McDonald’s conduct towards the plaintiff was atrocious and utterly intolerable.” -Plaintiff Sherry Head’s lawsuit (Source: KTLA 75 News)

Sherry Head’s lawsuit against McDonald’s is seeking $3 million in compensatory damages and $10 million in punitive damages in Houston County Court., a lawsuit totaling $13 million. (Source: KTLA 75 News)

According to Sherry Head’s lawsuit, a number of other examples are provided where McDonald’s has “allegedly served cleaning chemicals to customers in drinks including iced tea, hot chocolate, lattes, and Coke.” (Source: Insider)

This story is not the first time a lawsuit has been filed against McDonald's.

One of the most famous lawsuits against McDonald’s was Liebeck v. McDonald’s Restaurants (1994). That case is described below.

Stella Liebeck Spilled Scalding McDonald’s Coffee on Herself

The New York Times/YouTube

On 27 February 1992, Stella Liebeck ordered a 49-cent cup of coffee from the drive-thru window at a McDonald’s restaurant, located at 5001 Gibson Boulevard Southeast, in Albuquerque, NM.

Liebeck was sitting in the passenger’s seat of a 1989 Ford Probe, a model that did not have cup holders. 

Her grandson parked the car so that Liebeck could add cream and sugar to her coffee, and she placed the coffee cup between her knees and pulled the far side of the lid tab toward her to remove it. 

When doing so, she spilled the entire cup of coffee on her lap. 

Liebeck was wearing cotton sweatpants, which “absorbed the coffee and held it against her skin, scalding her thighs, buttocks, and groin.” (Source: McCann, Haltom, Bloom, 2001)

Stella Liebeck was taken to the hospital and medical staff determined that she had “suffered third-degree burns on six percent of her skin and lesser burns over sixteen percent” of her body. She had to undergo skin grafting and lost 20 pounds — which was approximately 20 percent of her body weight — and Liebeck was left with permanent body disfigurement. (Nader & Smith, 1996)

Settlements Were Attempted Before the Trial

On 12 March 1993 Liebeck’s attorney filed a complaint for damages against McDonald’s Restaurants. 

At that time, the plaintiff (Stella Liebeck) was seeking to settle with McDonald’s Restaurants for only $20,000. Her past medical expenses totaled $10,500 and future expenses were expected to be an additional $2,500. Her daughter’s loss of income was $5,000, so the actual expenses total $18,000. (Amended Complaint, 1993)

The counter-offer: McDonald’s Restaurants offered to settle for only $800. 

Liebeck then brought on attorney Reed Morgan, who filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Mexico.

This attorney claimed gross negligence against McDonald’s that was “unreasonably dangerous” and “defectively manufactured.” Reed Morgan first offered to settle the case for $90,000. (Source: Gerlin, 2015)

McDonald’s rejected this offer to settle.

Reed Morgan’s next offer to settle before going to trial was $300,000. (Source: Gerlin, 2015)

McDonald’s rejected this offer also.

The case went to trial. The Liebeck case trial took place from August 8 to 17, 1994, before New Mexico District Court Judge Robert H. Scott.

Two significant discoveries found in the trial:

  • McDonald’s had franchisees serve their coffee at between 180–190 °F, and other food establishments in the same city served coffee at least 20 °F lower than McDonald’s (Source: Tort Museum)
  • Between 1982 to 1992, there were over 700 reports of customers, including children receiving burns from McDonald’s coffee (Source: Tort Museum)

The Jury Reached a Verdict in the Liebeck v. McDonald's Case Trial

A twelve-person jury reached its verdict on 18 August 1994 that “McDonald’s was 80 percent responsible for the incident and Liebeck was 20 percent at fault. Though there was a warning on the coffee cup, the jury decided that the warning was neither large enough nor sufficient. They awarded Liebeck $200,000 in compensatory damages, which was reduced by 20 percent to $160,000. 

In addition, they awarded her $2.7 million in punitive damages.” 

According to The New York Times, the jurors arrived at the $2.7 million figure from Reed Morgan’s suggestion to penalize McDonald’s for two days of coffee revenues, which is about $1.35 million per day. (Source: The New York Times, 2013)

McDonald’s should make sure that all employees receive proper training for the safety of its customers before injuries happen.

