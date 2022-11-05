Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"

Many students witnessed Large CH-47 Chinook helicopters land at the UA Student Recreation Center fields on Wednesday, 2 November 2022, pick up 88 UA ROTC cadets and leave within minutes. Find out where they were going.

A Chinook helicopter Photo by Daniel Klein on Unsplash

Chinooks are impressive aircraft that often command attention when they fly at lower altitudes, and when these large aircraft land on fields, it garners more attention. It’s not an everyday occurrence, to say the least.

So when CH-47 Chinook helicopters landed at the University of Alabama (UA) campus in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday, 2 November 2022, it was noticed by the public.

Students on the UA campus may want to know why, and might ask the following questions:

“What’s going on?”

“Is there an emergency?”

“Is everything alright?”

The photo below was taken from the unpublicized Wednesday event.

CH-47 Chinook landing at UA SRC fields University of Alabama

CH-47 Chinooks Land at UA Student Recreation Center Fields

To answer the above questions, “This was a scheduled training exercise, and everything is fine,” as this was a planned event by the Alabama Army National Guard.

AL.com reported that this event was not “publicized beforehand,” which is why it may have caught some students and onlookers off guard, but it happened rather quickly — as they took off “within a matter of minutes” after the cadets boarded.

They were scheduled to land at the UA Student Recreation Center (SRC) fields on Wednesday to pick up 88 Army ROTC cadets and fly them to the Pelham Range complex on Fort McClellan.

Lt. Col. James Horn, professor of military science talked about the training planned for the 88 UA ROTC cadets.

He said:

“The cadets will remain at Fort McClellan for training for five days until they return Saturday night. Their training will include basic rifle marksmanship, land navigation, ground tactical operations, a leadership reaction course and a confidence obstacle course — all culminating with a rucksack march before they come home.” -LTC James Horn, Professor of Military Science (Source: AL.com)

AL.com reported that “for safety purposes, they didn’t want to draw a large crowd when the Chinooks landed on the UA Student Recreation Center fields,” which is why it was not publicized beforehand.

This is not the first time helicopters have landed at the UA Recreation Center fields for ROTC training, however, in the past, the training exercise was publicized and invited students and staff to watch the training exercise.

Blackhawk Helicopters Land at UA Student Recreation Center Fields in 2014

The University of Alabama newspaper, The Crimson White (CW) reported in 2014 that 6 UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters were scheduled to land at the UA Recreation Center Fields on Friday, 11 April 2022 between 1 p.m. to 1:20 p.m.

Kenneth Travis, a battalion commander in the ROTC shared at that time that “the freshmen and sophomores are the ones going on the field training activity. We usually take helicopters in the spring, but the two helicopters we usually take are too heavy to land on campus,” Travis said. “Because [Blackhawks] are lighter, we are able to land them on campus.”

The Crimson White (CW) reported “the Blackhawks will be flown by Alabama Army National Guardsmen. Each helicopter holds 11 people, and freshmen and sophomores will be the main passengers.”

Lt. Col. Ken Kemmerly, professor of military science, said “the ROTC has a special relationship with the National Guard that makes events like this possible.” (Source: The Crimson White)

“Alabama cadets benefit from realistic and one-of-a-kind training in air mobile operations, while the Guard benefits from conducting realistic training of inserting an infantry-sized element,” Kemmerly said. “Our appreciation of the Guard is especially acute since we recognize we are one of few schools in the state that annually receives requested aviation support. Without this opportunity, most cadets would never experience air operations until they were commissioned.” -LTC Ken Kemmerly, Professor of Military Science (Source: The Crimson White)

During the training session in 2014, students and staff were welcome to watch the field training exercises at the UA SRC fields.

Training exercises like these can bring the UA ROTC together and teach them leadership skills to prepare them for future endeavors in life, and it is a bonus that they can ride in real Army helicopters.

