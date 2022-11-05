Milwaukee, WI

70-Year-Old Milwaukee Woman Scammed Out of $38.5K by 'Fake FBI Agent' Impersonator

Zack Love

A Wisconsin woman is fooled by a scammer pretending to be an FBI agent that told her the federal government was after her money. It was a lie to gain her trust before stealing from her life savings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jcwJN_0izRJFPd00
Anna Shvets on Pexels

Senior citizens should be on high alert for scammers impersonating government officials.

One innocent senior woman in Milwaukee, Wisconsin that has worked in the same grocery store for the last 25 years, has lost a lot of her hard-earned money after one man impersonates an FBI agent.

A 70-Year-Old Senior Milwaukee Woman Took a Scam Phone Call

Jan Jackson of Milwaukee, Wisconsin took a phone call recently that changed her life forever, for the worse. 

WISN 12 News reported that Jan Jackson received a phone call in September 2022 that she now regrets. 

She answered the phone and a man said he was an FBI agent, and he was calling because there was a warrant out for her arrest for drug abuse, money laundering, and theft.

Jan Jackson told WISN 12 News:

“He kept saying that he was looking out for my best interest,” Jackson said. “(He said) there was a warrant out for my arrest, that he sent me a copy of and he knew I wasn’t guilty of anything.” -Jan Jackson, scam victim (Source: WISN 12 News)

Jan Jackson is a woman that has never had a criminal record and worked faithfully for the same grocery store over the last 25 years. So she was surprised when this “FBI agent” called with these accusations.

But some things looked legitimate to Jan, such as the caller ID, which showed the caller was from a Washington, D.C. area code.

She said:

“He was very calm, very professional. His phone number was Washington, D.C., area code.” -Jan Jackson, scam victim (Source: WISN 12 News)

The “fake FBI agent” continued to call Jan multiple times a day, and would ask her things, like if she had gotten home safely, which built a sense of trust with her.

She said:

“He just seemed concerned with me. I had no reason, I didn’t feel I had a reason to doubt him.” -Jan Jackson, scam victim (Source: WISN 12 News)

After Trusting the Fake FBI Agent, the Scam Happened

After building trust with Jan Jackson, the fake FBI agent told her that she needed to keep her money safe from the federal government, and there was only one way to accomplish this.

She needed to wire her money to him in Hong Kong.

Jan believed him, so she cashed out money from her 401(k), her IRA, and her retirement savings accounts. 

Then she wired $38,500 USD to him in Hong Kong from Landmark Credit Union, just as he instructed.

Jan Jackson Contacted WISN 12 News to Tell Her Story

Jan Jackson told WISN 12 News her story, so others might learn from her tough lesson, especially vulnerable senior citizens.

She said:

“I feel so stupid,” Jackson said. “I contacted WISN 12 News because I needed someone on my side.” -Jan Jackson, scam victim (Source: WISN 12 News)

In hindsight, she regrets not seeing the red flags.

She said:

“I should have known better. I mean, why would I send money to somebody in Hong Kong when I don’t even know who he is? Looking back at it, I feel like there were red flags in front of my face all the time time, but I just didn’t see them. I mean, he was so kind and considerate and so concerned about me, that I just didn’t question any further.” -Jan Jackson, scam victim (Source: WISN 12 News)

WISN Interviewed a Real FBI Assistant Special Agent About Scams

Robert Botsch, an assistant special agent with the FBI said the seniors often become victims of government impersonation scams.

He said:

“Last year in Wisconsin, about 100 seniors fell victim to government impersonation scams, losing close to $6 million total.” -Robert Botsch, an assistant special agent with the FBI (Source: WISN 12 News)

Investigative reporter Caroline Reinwald asked Robert Botsch the following question:

“How is that possible? How is someone falling prey to that much money loss at once?”

His response:

“Nationally, there’s about 300,000 victims that lost over $100,000 each. The average loss was about $18,000 per person,” Botsch said. “It really comes down to whoever the scammer is able to manipulate.” -Robert Botsch, an assistant special agent with the FBI (Source: WISN 12 News)

Scammers are actively looking for new victims they can manipulate and steal from, which is why it is important to inform and protect elderly relatives from becoming victims of government impersonation scams.

Tips to Remember that will Prevent Scams

Most scams start when a person answers a call, a text, or an email from a complete stranger. These never end well.

First tip: If you don’t recognize the number, let it go to voicemail or to an answering machine.

Next, the scammer attempts to gain the trust of the victim, by acting concerned about them. Then they will ask for money.

Second tip: Never share any information with a stranger about your bank accounts, retirement accounts, or cash. Get off the phone, end all text communication, and never respond to emails with strangers. Block them if you can.

  • If someone contacts you and says there is a warrant for your arrest, hang up the phone and call your local police and verify this information yourself.
  • If someone contacts you and says you are being hacked, hang up the phone, and contact someone you trust that can look into this.
  • Government officials and technical support do not call people directly and ask for cash payments or gift cards. Always speak with family members before sending payment to a stranger through a phone call, a text, or an email.

Please keep friends and family informed about the dangers of scammers by sharing this article with others on social media.

Source

Reinwald, Caroline. “‘I feel so stupid’: senior scammed out of half her life savings through government impersonation.” WISN 12 News. 3 November 2022.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# government impersonation# scams# elderly# Senior citizens# fraud

Comments / 4

Published by

Zack writes news stories that impact local communities. He has a bachelor's degree from UAH and an MBA from the University of North Alabama.

Huntsville, AL
3021 followers

More from Zack Love

Huntsville, AL

Village of Promise Hosts 'One Table' Event to Celebrate Diversity With a Free Thanksgiving Meal at Big Spring Park

Village of Promise Huntsville is hosting a free Thanksgiving meal on 21 November 2022 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Big Spring Park in downtown Huntsville. What happens when strangers with different backgrounds come together for a meal?

Read full story
Dothan, AL

McDonald's in Dothan, AL Served a Woman Coffee Containing a 'Harmful Chemical' and Now She has Filed a $13M Lawsuit

A woman ordered a caramel macchiato at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Dothan, AL and shortly after taking the first sip, her throat started burning. This was because her coffee contained a “caustic chemical liquid” and the McDonald’s manager refused to call 911 or help her.

Read full story
5 comments
Tuscaloosa, AL

Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"

Many students witnessed Large CH-47 Chinook helicopters land at the UA Student Recreation Center fields on Wednesday, 2 November 2022, pick up 88 UA ROTC cadets and leave within minutes. Find out where they were going.

Read full story
56 comments
Birmingham, AL

Alabama Power is Raising Rates and Birmingham Water Works Likely Will in 2023 & a Former BWW Employee Comes Forward

Alabama Power is raising its rates on Birmingham residents while Birmingham Water Works Board is struggling to right a sinking ship after billing issues. A former Birmingham Water Works engineer comes forward to disclose shocking details about how management doesn't care about ideas to improve and save money.

Read full story
10 comments
Huntsville, AL

Exciting Kayak Expansion to Apollo Park is Coming to MidCity in Huntsville, AL and Kayak Bass Fishing News

Construction will begin soon on a “key element of the MidCity Master plan” that will add a kayak water course to Apollo Park, offering a unique and fun activity to MidCity.

Read full story
Huntsville, AL

Despite Many Urban Growth Projects, There is a Growing Concern About the Lack of Affordable Housing in Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, the largest city in Alabama, continues to grow in population and has many mixed-use development projects in the works, yet there are growing concerns about affordable housing for low-income families and residents.

Read full story

Elon Musk Now 'Rules' Five Companies After Twitter Purchase - And He Even Brings a Sink to Twitter HQ

Elon Musk is a man that keeps sinking his money into more companies. This time, it’s Twitter, after fulfilling the original intention to buy it. Elon Musk even brings a sink to the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco to amuse himself prior to buying the company once and for all.

Read full story
12 comments
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino Community

In the month of October, Birmingham Police have been challenged to protect the Hispanic community from “a band of armed gunmen” as they continue to target and rob victims across the city.

Read full story
18 comments
Meridianville, AL

Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting Mail

Breland Homes is displeased that the USPS didn't inform them to install a cluster mailbox in the Bermuda Lakes subdivision in Meridianville, AL. Homeowners and renters stopped getting their mail, and blame Breland Homes, while Breland Homes says the United States Postal Service didn't tell them to install a Cluster Mailbox unit. Who's to blame?

Read full story
1 comments
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham’s Real Time Crime Center is Adding Additional New Technology to Stay ‘One Step Ahead’ of Criminals

The real-time crime center in Birmingham, AL is adding new technology after the one-year anniversary to stay “one step ahead of criminals,” according to the police chief. Find out what technology is already being used in this article.

Read full story
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville Animal Services Hosts First 'Howl-o-ween' Trunk or Treat Event on October 29, 2022 for a Dog-gone Fun Time

Huntsville Animal Services is hosting a special event to adopt a shelter pet on October 29 from 10 a.m. to noon. It's an excellent opportunity to find a loving companion needing a forever home.

Read full story
Marion County, FL

A Florida Teenager Steals $13,500 from Her Grandmother and Hands the Money Out to Classmates at Lake Weir Middle School

A troubled teenager in Marion County, Florida steals $13,500 from her grandmother and began handing it all out to her classmates at Lake Weir Middle School. Now police and school officials are trying to recover the stolen money.

Read full story
10 comments
Barrington, IL

Barrington, Illinois Woman Loses $82K in Romance Scam to Catfish from Dating Website Hinge

A 37-year-old single mother of three became a victim of a romance scam after believing the man she met on a dating site. She lost $82,000 in the scam and was "consumed for months."

Read full story
25 comments
Huntsville, AL

The 'Largest Starbucks in Alabama' is Set for the Future Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriot in Downtown Huntsville

There is exciting news announced for Starbucks coffee lovers in Huntsville, AL. This nationwide chain is set to be built inside a future Marriot hotel. It will be the largest location in Alabama and conveniently across the street from the Von Braun Civic Center.

Read full story
2 comments
Dundee, MI

An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected Ending

A 75-year-old woman from Dundee, Michigan received an unusual call from someone claiming to be from the Best Buy Geek Squad. The lie: To cancel her $120 subscription, she must process a refund, but it all ends in a rare twist of events that is not often reported with scams.

Read full story
6 comments
Oakland, CA

Restaurant Power Ranger Servers 'Morph' into Real-Life Heroes to Save a Woman Being Attacked by a Man in Ramen Shop

Real-life employees dressed as Power Rangers spring into action when a woman is being attacked by a man having a "mental health crisis" near Noka Ramen cocktail bar in Oakland, California. The woman runs into the noodle shop and cocktail bar for help and the Power Rangers spring into action. It's Morphin' Time!

Read full story
Mount Holly, NC

Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement Party

The former Wendy’s employee with Down syndrome that was unjustly fired after 20 years of service gets to live out one of his lifelong dreams of being an honorary police officer for one day, before his big retirement celebration on 5 November 2022.

Read full story
6 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Woman Loses $390,000 in Cryptocurrency Romance Scam After Getting Her Mother's Inheritance

One woman from Tennessee thought she met someone special, bonding over a shared culture, and he has her invest $390K in cryptocurrency. The only problem is, it wasn’t real. She wasn’t really getting the incredible returns it showed on the bogus app. It was all a lie.

Read full story
8 comments
Detroit, MI

Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is Robbed

After a U.S. postal worker is robbed for his mailbox key, authorities find much more than just stolen mail. They find stolen cars and a crime ring. Dodge ChallengerPhoto by Haidong Liang on Unsplash.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy