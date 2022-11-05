70-Year-Old Milwaukee Woman Scammed Out of $38.5K by 'Fake FBI Agent' Impersonator

A Wisconsin woman is fooled by a scammer pretending to be an FBI agent that told her the federal government was after her money. It was a lie to gain her trust before stealing from her life savings.

Senior citizens should be on high alert for scammers impersonating government officials.

One innocent senior woman in Milwaukee, Wisconsin that has worked in the same grocery store for the last 25 years, has lost a lot of her hard-earned money after one man impersonates an FBI agent.

A 70-Year-Old Senior Milwaukee Woman Took a Scam Phone Call

Jan Jackson of Milwaukee, Wisconsin took a phone call recently that changed her life forever, for the worse.

WISN 12 News reported that Jan Jackson received a phone call in September 2022 that she now regrets.

She answered the phone and a man said he was an FBI agent, and he was calling because there was a warrant out for her arrest for drug abuse, money laundering, and theft.

Jan Jackson told WISN 12 News:

“He kept saying that he was looking out for my best interest,” Jackson said. “(He said) there was a warrant out for my arrest, that he sent me a copy of and he knew I wasn’t guilty of anything.” -Jan Jackson, scam victim (Source: WISN 12 News)

Jan Jackson is a woman that has never had a criminal record and worked faithfully for the same grocery store over the last 25 years. So she was surprised when this “FBI agent” called with these accusations.

But some things looked legitimate to Jan, such as the caller ID, which showed the caller was from a Washington, D.C. area code.

She said:

“He was very calm, very professional. His phone number was Washington, D.C., area code.” -Jan Jackson, scam victim (Source: WISN 12 News)

The “fake FBI agent” continued to call Jan multiple times a day, and would ask her things, like if she had gotten home safely, which built a sense of trust with her.

She said:

“He just seemed concerned with me. I had no reason, I didn’t feel I had a reason to doubt him.” -Jan Jackson, scam victim (Source: WISN 12 News)

After Trusting the Fake FBI Agent, the Scam Happened

After building trust with Jan Jackson, the fake FBI agent told her that she needed to keep her money safe from the federal government, and there was only one way to accomplish this.

She needed to wire her money to him in Hong Kong.

Jan believed him, so she cashed out money from her 401(k), her IRA, and her retirement savings accounts.

Then she wired $38,500 USD to him in Hong Kong from Landmark Credit Union, just as he instructed.

Jan Jackson Contacted WISN 12 News to Tell Her Story

Jan Jackson told WISN 12 News her story, so others might learn from her tough lesson, especially vulnerable senior citizens.

She said:

“I feel so stupid,” Jackson said. “I contacted WISN 12 News because I needed someone on my side.” -Jan Jackson, scam victim (Source: WISN 12 News)

In hindsight, she regrets not seeing the red flags.

She said:

“I should have known better. I mean, why would I send money to somebody in Hong Kong when I don’t even know who he is? Looking back at it, I feel like there were red flags in front of my face all the time time, but I just didn’t see them. I mean, he was so kind and considerate and so concerned about me, that I just didn’t question any further.” -Jan Jackson, scam victim (Source: WISN 12 News)

WISN Interviewed a Real FBI Assistant Special Agent About Scams

Robert Botsch, an assistant special agent with the FBI said the seniors often become victims of government impersonation scams.

He said:

“Last year in Wisconsin, about 100 seniors fell victim to government impersonation scams, losing close to $6 million total.” -Robert Botsch, an assistant special agent with the FBI (Source: WISN 12 News)

Investigative reporter Caroline Reinwald asked Robert Botsch the following question:

“How is that possible? How is someone falling prey to that much money loss at once?”

His response:

“Nationally, there’s about 300,000 victims that lost over $100,000 each. The average loss was about $18,000 per person,” Botsch said. “It really comes down to whoever the scammer is able to manipulate.” -Robert Botsch, an assistant special agent with the FBI (Source: WISN 12 News)

Scammers are actively looking for new victims they can manipulate and steal from, which is why it is important to inform and protect elderly relatives from becoming victims of government impersonation scams.

Tips to Remember that will Prevent Scams

Most scams start when a person answers a call, a text, or an email from a complete stranger. These never end well.

First tip: If you don’t recognize the number, let it go to voicemail or to an answering machine.

Next, the scammer attempts to gain the trust of the victim, by acting concerned about them. Then they will ask for money.

Second tip: Never share any information with a stranger about your bank accounts, retirement accounts, or cash. Get off the phone, end all text communication, and never respond to emails with strangers. Block them if you can.

If someone contacts you and says there is a warrant for your arrest, hang up the phone and call your local police and verify this information yourself.

If someone contacts you and says you are being hacked, hang up the phone, and contact someone you trust that can look into this.

Government officials and technical support do not call people directly and ask for cash payments or gift cards. Always speak with family members before sending payment to a stranger through a phone call, a text, or an email.

Please keep friends and family informed about the dangers of scammers by sharing this article with others on social media.

