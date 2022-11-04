Exciting Kayak Expansion to Apollo Park is Coming to MidCity in Huntsville, AL and Kayak Bass Fishing News

Construction will begin soon on a “key element of the MidCity Master plan” that will add a kayak water course to Apollo Park, offering a unique and fun activity to MidCity.

Kayaking at sunset Pete Nowicki on Unsplash

More outdoor activities are coming to Huntsville for those wanting to explore kayaking.

Apollo Park in MidCity is Getting a Kayak Course

An expansion is coming to the Apollo Park pond in MidCity, which will include a kayak course. The 10-acre park is located adjacent to Top Golf and the Orion Amphitheater, in an area where the Madison Square Mall used to be.

AL.com reported that “the Huntsville Planning Commission approved the location and character of the second phase of the park at its meeting last week” as this is a “public-private” venture between the city and MidCity developers.”

Kayak Course is an Expansion to the Original Pond Built in 2017

This project connects the 2017 pond and runs under the bridge to Top Golf, continuing down to the food village and the dome next to the Orion Amphitheater. During actual events and concerts, the path to the kayak course will be closed off, but that doesn’t stop kayakers from hearing the music while on the water course. (Source: AL.com)

Andy Dinges of Garver Engineers is working on this park expansion with the city.

He shared these details with AL.com on the expansion:

A kayak school will be built along the course.

It will be “more than double the size of the existing pond.”

There will be 30-foot flumes for the kayak course.

There will be a pump station to circulate the water for the streams.

There will be a river rock boat launch will be installed in the upper pool.

There will be an area for hammocks.

(Source: AL.com)

Dinges also said this about the landscaping:

“There will be a lot of heavy landscaping and bouldering and rocks. Most of the channels will be river rocks. That will make it look a little more natural.” -Andy Dinges of Garver Engineers (Source: AL.com)

“They will only stick up about a foot above the water level. The visible ones will get stone veneers. We’re trying to create a natural-looking stream. There will be a pedestrian bridge with handrails. Swing structures will be going in with large timber frames and welded steel.” -Andy Dinges of Garver Engineers (Source: AL.com)

In addition to the kayak course, some other additions coming to Apollo Park with this phase include:

A 12-ft. mural wall with LED lighting

A fitness court with commissioned artwork

A playground

Plenty of open space

Walking paths

Walking paths

For those wanting even more to do with a kayak, another announcement for Kayak Bass Fishing was reported in September 2022.

More Related News for Both Kayak and Fishing Lovers

In September 2022, WAFF 48 News reported that Kayak Bass Fishing announced that it is moving its headquarters to the East Harbor of Ditto Landing in Huntsville, Alabama.

After the headquarters for Kayak Bass Fishing is complete, it will host seminars, be a hub for activities, and even house a production studio.

Kayak Bass Fishing will “be bringing its national championship event to Huntsville in 2023, 2025 and 2031. It will also feature tour events throughout the season.” (Source: WAFF 48 News)

Residents of Huntsville and the surrounding area will benefit greatly from these exciting new outdoor activities around kayaking, exercising, and fishing. It will certainly give locals more things to do right here in our hometown.

