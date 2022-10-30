Elon Musk is a man that keeps sinking his money into more companies. This time, it’s Twitter, after fulfilling the original intention to buy it. Elon Musk even brings a sink to the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco to amuse himself prior to buying the company once and for all.

Elon Musk is now the “King of Five Kingdoms,” bringing the total to five companies he either runs or founded as he purchases Twitter to give civilization a “common digital town square.” (Source: Twitter Elonmusk )

On 26 October 2022, Elon Musk posted a video clip of himself walking into the Twitter headquarters carrying a sink, and posted the caption: “Entering Twitter HQ — let that sink in!” He also changed his Twitter profile photo to a picture of himself holding the sink. A similar photo is seen below.

Elon Musk Shares His Rationale for Purchasing Twitter

He posted an image on Twitter on 27 October 2022 stating his rationale behind the purchase of Twitter.

His message within the image reads:

“I wanted to reach out personally to share my motivation in acquiring Twitter. There has been much speculation about why I bought Twitter and what I think about advertising. Most of it has been wrong.

The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence. There is currently a great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society.

In the relentless pursuit of clicks, much of traditional media has fueled and catered to these polarizing extremes, as they believe that is what brings in the money, but, in doing so, the opportunity for dialogue is lost.” -Elon Musk (Source: Twitter @elonmusk )

What are Elon Musk’s five companies?

Elon Musk’s Five Companies

In case the reader is wondering about Elon Musk’s five companies, they are below.

Twitter — Elon Musk acquired Twitter as a private company on Friday, 28 October 2022. This completes the Elon Musk Acquisition of Twitter Timeline* (see next section). SpaceX — Elon Musk is the founder and lead designer since 2002. Tesla — Elon Musk co-founded Tesla in 2003. The Boring Company — Elon Musk founded in 2016 Neuralink — Elon Musk co-founded this company in 2016.

(Source: WeGotThisCovered)

The Twitter acquisition completes the acquisition timeline, which is shared below.

The Elon Musk Acquisition of Twitter Timeline*

Here are the facts and major points regarding Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter:

March 14: Elon Musk surpassed more than 5% ownership in Twitter, acquiring 9.2%, giving him the largest stake in the company. (Source: ABC News)

March 26: Elon Musk disclosed publicly he had a significant stake in Twitter, after purchasing more than a 5% stake in Twitter and contemplated joining Twitter’s board.

March 27: Elon spoke with Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, and discussed several topics, including taking Twitter private and starting a rival social media service

On April 4, Elon Musk officially reported his 9.2% ownership stake in Twitter, and likely violated SEC securities laws due to his stock purchases prior to filing. (Source: Quartz)

On April 5, Twitter offered Elon Musk a seat on its board.

On April 10, Twitter’s CEO announced Elon Musk would not be joining the board.

On April 14, Elon Musk proposed a bid to buy Twitter at a price of $54.20 per share ($43.4 billion). (Source: ABC News)

On April 15, Twitter’s board attempted a “poison pill” strategy to prevent him from buying more shares to gain too much power.

Elon Musk then shared how he would finance the purchase of Twitter. He would borrow $13 billion from other sources, he would borrow $12.5 billion against his equity holdings, and pay $21 billion from his holdings.

On April 24, Twitter’s board reconsidered within 11 days and accepted Elon Musk’s bid to buy the company for $43.4 billion USD.

On April 25, Twitter’s board announced to be close to a deal with Elon Musk. Later that day, it announced that it accepted Elon Musk’s proposed bid, with a $1 billion termination fee if the deal does not go through.

Elon Musk filed Form 4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for each of the following stock sales:

On April 26, Elon Musk sold 3.7 million shares of Tesla shares for $3.3 billion USD.

On April 27, he sold 735,000 shares for $654 million USD.

On April 28, he sold an additional 5.2 million shares for $4.5 billion USD. In total, he sold $8.5 billion of Tesla shares in three days.

On May 4, Elon Musk secured more than $7 billion to finance the Twitter purchase. (Source: ABC News)

On May 10, Elon Musk spoke virtually at an auto conference saying he would reverse a ban on former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account. (Source: ABC News)

On May 12, Twitter announced a hiring freeze due to the ongoing Musk acquisition. (Source: ABC News)

On May 13, Elon Musk put the Twitter purchase “temporarily on hold” as his team investigated spam (bot) accounts, but two hours later says he is “still committed” to the deal. (Source: ABC News)

Elon Musk filed with the SEC that Twitter has “not complied with its contractual obligations” and “failed and refused to provide this information.” (Source: Fortune)

On May 26, Twitter shareholders file a class-action lawsuit against Elon Musk citing stock price manipulation. (Source: ABC News)

On June 6, Elon Musk requests more bot information from Twitter, threatening to pull out of the deal, while Twitter claims it has been sharing information “in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement.” (Source: ABC News)

July 8, 2022: Elon musk filed an amended form 13D, terminating his agreement to buy Twitter, provoking legal action from Twitter.

On July 12, Twitter sues Elon Musk in Delaware to force him to complete the acquisition. (Source: ABC News)

August 23, 2022: Just in the nick of time to add credence to Elon Musk’s case, CNN Business reported a former Twitter executive has come forward as a whistleblower with serious allegations against his former company. His name is Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, and he was hired by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to be the head of security. (Source: CNN Business)

On October 4, Elon Musk comes around, proposing to complete the acquisition of Twitter.

October 28, 2022: Elon Musk acquires Twitter at $54.20 a share (about $44 billion USD), taking the company private. (Source: ABC News)

This completes and concludes the Elon Musk acquisition of Twitter timeline.

Now we can all rest easy at night knowing that Elon Musk is preserving humanity by providing a platform where humans can have peaceful dialogue once again.

Thank you, Elon.

