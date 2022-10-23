A Florida Teenager Steals $13,500 from Her Grandmother and Hands the Money Out to Classmates at Lake Weir Middle School

A troubled teenager in Marion County, Florida steals $13,500 from her grandmother and began handing it all out to her classmates at Lake Weir Middle School. Now police and school officials are trying to recover the stolen money.

Girl holding cash Photo by Alexander Mils on Pexels

One troubled teenager is in a lot of trouble after stealing from her grandmother and giving the money away to her classmates. Now the girl is facing felony charges after her arrest on Friday morning with a bond set at $2,000.

Insider reported that a 14-year-old girl in Marion County, Florida took $13,500 in cash from her grandmother and began handing it out to her classmates at Lake Weir Middle School on 20 October 2022. Lake Weir Middle School is in Summerfield, FL, which is about 60 miles northwest of Orlando, FL.

The teenager was telling other students that she was given the money by a “former student” who “wanted it to be shared.” (Source: Sky News)

This was a lie, of course.

Lake Weir Middle School

Sky News reported that the police (Marion County Sheriff’s Office) showed up at Lake Weir Middle School on Thursday after they learned about the cash being handed out.

A police investigation found that “the girl had broken into her grandmother’s safe and stolen about $13,500 of the woman’s life savings.” (Source: Sky News)

FOX 4 News reported the $13,500 in her grandmother’s safe was “half of her grandmother’s life savings left over after she’d sold her house.”

Lake Weir Middle School Principal Called Parents

After the cash incident occurred, the Lake Weir Middle School principal began calling parents, to get in touch with their children that may have received cash from the teenager. (Source: FOX 4 News)

One parent, Michelle Spaulding, asked her daughter is she was offered cash by the teenager.

The Mom recounted to FOX 4 News:

“That’s when she was like, ‘Yeah, mom! The child did come up to me and ask me if I wanted $100.” And Spaulding’s child said, ‘No, it’s got to be stolen, I don’t want nothing to do with it.’” -Michelle Spaulding, parent of student at Weir Middle School (Source: FOX 4 News)

Michelle Spaulding’s daughter did not personally know the troubled teenager that offered her cash.

Michelle said:

“She’s never seen the kid at all. Which I thought was even more shocking.” -Michelle Spaulding, parent of student at Weir Middle School (Source: FOX 4 News)

“I really hope it gets recovered, because that’s so devastating. I feel really bad for the family.” -Michelle Spaulding, parent of student at Weir Middle School (Source: FOX 4 News)

Marion County Sheriff’s Office is Trying to Recover the Money

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and school officials are trying to recover all of the money the teenager handed out at the Middle School.

FOX 4 News reported the progress:

“They found around $2,500 left in the teenager’s backpack. One student handed in $200 and at least one other brought $500 back to the front office. The Sheriff’s Office and school officials are asking parents to check with their kids to see if they received any of the stolen money.” (Source: FOX 4 News)

If you have any information regarding the cash being handed out at Lake Weir Middle school, please call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at: (352) 732–8181.

