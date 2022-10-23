A Florida Teenager Steals $13,500 from Her Grandmother and Hands the Money Out to Classmates at Lake Weir Middle School

Zack Love

A troubled teenager in Marion County, Florida steals $13,500 from her grandmother and began handing it all out to her classmates at Lake Weir Middle School. Now police and school officials are trying to recover the stolen money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nc85b_0ijlFNtP00
Girl holding cashPhoto by Alexander Mils on Pexels

One troubled teenager is in a lot of trouble after stealing from her grandmother and giving the money away to her classmates. Now the girl is facing felony charges after her arrest on Friday morning with a bond set at $2,000.

Insider reported that a 14-year-old girl in Marion County, Florida took $13,500 in cash from her grandmother and began handing it out to her classmates at Lake Weir Middle School on 20 October 2022. Lake Weir Middle School is in Summerfield, FL, which is about 60 miles northwest of Orlando, FL.

The teenager was telling other students that she was given the money by a “former student” who “wanted it to be shared.” (Source: Sky News)

This was a lie, of course. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WYY8H_0ijlFNtP00
Lake Weir Middle School

Sky News reported that the police (Marion County Sheriff’s Office) showed up at Lake Weir Middle School on Thursday after they learned about the cash being handed out. 

A police investigation found that “the girl had broken into her grandmother’s safe and stolen about $13,500 of the woman’s life savings.” (Source: Sky News)

FOX 4 News reported the $13,500 in her grandmother’s safe was “half of her grandmother’s life savings left over after she’d sold her house.” 

Lake Weir Middle School Principal Called Parents

After the cash incident occurred, the Lake Weir Middle School principal began calling parents, to get in touch with their children that may have received cash from the teenager. (Source: FOX 4 News)

One parent, Michelle Spaulding, asked her daughter is she was offered cash by the teenager.

The Mom recounted to FOX 4 News:

“That’s when she was like, ‘Yeah, mom! The child did come up to me and ask me if I wanted $100.” And Spaulding’s child said, ‘No, it’s got to be stolen, I don’t want nothing to do with it.’” -Michelle Spaulding, parent of student at Weir Middle School (Source: FOX 4 News)

Michelle Spaulding’s daughter did not personally know the troubled teenager that offered her cash.

Michelle said:

“She’s never seen the kid at all. Which I thought was even more shocking.” -Michelle Spaulding, parent of student at Weir Middle School (Source: FOX 4 News)
“I really hope it gets recovered, because that’s so devastating. I feel really bad for the family.” -Michelle Spaulding, parent of student at Weir Middle School (Source: FOX 4 News)

Marion County Sheriff’s Office is Trying to Recover the Money

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and school officials are trying to recover all of the money the teenager handed out at the Middle School.

FOX 4 News reported the progress:

“They found around $2,500 left in the teenager’s backpack. One student handed in $200 and at least one other brought $500 back to the front office. The Sheriff’s Office and school officials are asking parents to check with their kids to see if they received any of the stolen money.” (Source: FOX 4 News)

If you have any information regarding the cash being handed out at Lake Weir Middle school, please call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at: (352) 732–8181.

Sources

Al-Arshani. “A 14-year-old girl in Florida took $13,500 in cash from her grandma’s life savings and gave it out to her classmates, police says.” Insider. 22 October 2022.

Edinger, Marie and FOX 35 News Staff. “Florida middle school student stole $10K from grandparents, passed it out to kids, school says.” FOX 4 News. 21 October 2022.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office official Facebook page. Date accessed: 23 October 2022.

Sky News. “Teenage girl breaks into her grandma’s safe, steals $13,500, and shares it with her classmates.” Sky News. 22 October 2022.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Lake Weir# Stolen money# Teenager# Theft# School

Comments / 10

Published by

Zack writes news stories that impact local communities. He has a bachelor's degree from UAH and an MBA from the University of North Alabama.

Huntsville, AL
2628 followers

More from Zack Love

Huntsville, AL

Huntsville Animal Services Hosts First 'Howl-o-ween' Trunk or Treat Event on October 29, 2022 for a Dog-gone Fun Time

Huntsville Animal Services is hosting a special event to adopt a shelter pet on October 29 from 10 a.m. to noon. It's an excellent opportunity to find a loving companion needing a forever home.

Read full story
Barrington, IL

Barrington, Illinois Woman Loses $82K in Romance Scam to Catfish from Dating Website Hinge

A 37-year-old single mother of three became a victim of a romance scam after believing the man she met on a dating site. She lost $82,000 in the scam and was "consumed for months."

Read full story
25 comments
Huntsville, AL

The 'Largest Starbucks in Alabama' is Set for the Future Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriot in Downtown Huntsville

There is exciting news announced for Starbucks coffee lovers in Huntsville, AL. This nationwide chain is set to be built inside a future Marriot hotel. It will be the largest location in Alabama and conveniently across the street from the Von Braun Civic Center.

Read full story
2 comments
Dundee, MI

An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected Ending

A 75-year-old woman from Dundee, Michigan received an unusual call from someone claiming to be from the Best Buy Geek Squad. The lie: To cancel her $120 subscription, she must process a refund, but it all ends in a rare twist of events that is not often reported with scams.

Read full story
6 comments
Oakland, CA

Restaurant Power Ranger Servers 'Morph' into Real-Life Heroes to Save a Woman Being Attacked by a Man in Ramen Shop

Real-life employees dressed as Power Rangers spring into action when a woman is being attacked by a man having a "mental health crisis" near Noka Ramen cocktail bar in Oakland, California. The woman runs into the noodle shop and cocktail bar for help and the Power Rangers spring into action. It's Morphin' Time!

Read full story
Mount Holly, NC

Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement Party

The former Wendy’s employee with Down syndrome that was unjustly fired after 20 years of service gets to live out one of his lifelong dreams of being an honorary police officer for one day, before his big retirement celebration on 5 November 2022.

Read full story
5 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Woman Loses $390,000 in Cryptocurrency Romance Scam After Getting Her Mother's Inheritance

One woman from Tennessee thought she met someone special, bonding over a shared culture, and he has her invest $390K in cryptocurrency. The only problem is, it wasn’t real. She wasn’t really getting the incredible returns it showed on the bogus app. It was all a lie.

Read full story
8 comments
Detroit, MI

Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is Robbed

After a U.S. postal worker is robbed for his mailbox key, authorities find much more than just stolen mail. They find stolen cars and a crime ring. Dodge ChallengerPhoto by Haidong Liang on Unsplash.

Read full story
6 comments
Oconee County, GA

80-Year-Old Georgia Elderly Woman Loses $80K in Prize Scam After 'Brother-in-Law' Tells Her to Go to a Website

An elderly woman thinks her brother-in-law is messaging her, but it turns out to be a scammer that leads her to a bogus website that tells her she won a cash prize. She then sends $80,000 over a series of payments to claim her prize. It was all part of the scam.

Read full story
Birmingham, AL

Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in Birmingham

An innocent teenager was playing video games in a bedroom with a friend and a stray bulllet strikes his face. He was rushed to the hospital and has been recovering for over 108 days. He now gets to go home. Read about his difficult journey.

Read full story
3 comments
Trussville, AL

A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking Sting

A middle-aged doctor tries to become a 17-year-old girl’s “Sugar Daddy” with inappropriate texting and is caught trying to meet her at a hotel with condoms and alcohol in tow. Thankfully, the police set up a sting to catch this man before he is able to harm the teenage girl.

Read full story
22 comments
Concord, CA

Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle Scam

A woman from Concord, CA looking for a work-from-home job falls victim to a scammer that promises a job and then scams her shortly after the interview. Image by Rubaitul Azad on Unsplash (modified)

Read full story
5 comments
Paterson, NJ

Paterson, NJ is Forced to Hire Back Fired Planner After Laser Eye Surgery Left Him Legally Blind

A planner for the city of Paterson, NJ had laser surgery on his eyes, and unfortunately had permanent blurred vision, so the city fired him. In a tragic story, one city employee had laser surgery on his eyes to correct a vision problem, and the resulting surgery left him with permanently blurry vision. He worked for the city of Paterson, NJ, and they were not sympathetic to his situation and fired him.

Read full story
19 comments
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' Scam

A Huntsville man didn’t suspect anything when his internet company called to inform him he was being hacked. The man was not from Comcast. Another woman from Bloomington, Indiana also falls victim to a 'tech support' scammer after calling the number on a pop-up message on her computer.

Read full story
5 comments
Birmingham, AL

How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'

Correction: Article originally referenced the closest physical store was in Huntsville. It now reads that "the closest physical store in North Alabama is in Decatur, AL." Find out how Kroger is increasing its delivery business in Birmingham, AL when the closest physical store in North Alabama is in Decatur, AL.

Read full story
2 comments
Deptford Township, NJ

82-year-old Elderly New Jersey Woman on Oxygen Loses $8K in a Targeted ‘Grandson in Jail’ Scam

An elderly woman is deceitfully scammed by several people, including someone posing as her grandson that calls her begging to be bailed out of jail. It wasn’t her grandson. Scammers have absolutely no shame. They will literally steal money from their own grandmother over getting a real job. The common scam that victimizes grandparents, causing concern that their grandchildren need to be bailed out of jail is often referred to as the “grandma scam" or the “grandson in jail" scam.

Read full story
7 comments
Stanley, NC

A Down Syndrome Employee was Fired from Wendy's After 20 Years of Service, Then Offered His Job Back. Big Mistake.

Dennis Peek faithfully worked at Wendy’s in Stanley, NC for over 20 years before he was fired before his shift. After the incident, Wendy’s has admitted it was an “unfortunate mistake and lapse in protocol.” They attempt to offer Dennis his job back, but the damage has already been done.

Read full story
512 comments
Birmingham, AL

Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'

Apartment-rental startup Landing is cutting 110 jobs, with some of those jobs layoffs in Birmingham, AL. The CEO of Landing says they remain committed to growing Alabama. It’s always good to come home to where your roots are.

Read full story
2 comments
San Diego, CA

FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment Schemes

FBI (modified with text) Some people are just habitual liars. In this story of lies, many innocent people lost money after investing in his two companies. One man with a huge ego thought he could spin a web of lies to impress potential investors.

Read full story
24 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy