The 'Largest Starbucks in Alabama' is Set for the Future Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriot in Downtown Huntsville

There is exciting news announced for Starbucks coffee lovers in Huntsville, AL. This nationwide chain is set to be built inside a future Marriot hotel. It will be the largest location in Alabama and conveniently across the street from the Von Braun Civic Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bu1BA_0iiPGdnX00
Rendering of Autograph Collection Hotel by MarriotAL.com

An exciting new Starbucks has been announced for Huntsville, Alabama. It will be the largest store of this popular coffee chain in Alabama and will be in close proximity to the Von Braun Civic Center.

That means if people are attending a concert or performance at the civic center, they will have a convenient option to walk across the street and hang-out spot after the event.

In the past, AL.com reported on 29 August 2012 that the largest Starbucks in the U.S. was opening at the University of Alabama - Tuscaloosa, Ferguson Center game room. However, that was not the case, as a Starbucks spokesperson told The Crimson White "this location is not their largest store."

The "World's Largest Starbucks" is currently the "Starbucks Reserve Roastery" in Chicago, which takes up more than 35,000 square feet. While the announced Starbucks coming to Huntsville is nowhere near that size, it is still an exciting announcement. (Source: ChooseChicago)

The ‘Largest Starbucks in Alabama’ is Coming to Huntsville

AL.com reported that the planned Starbucks will be the largest location in the state of Alabama. This Starbucks will be located inside a future $40 million hotel, named the “Autograph Collection Hotel” by Marriot.

Where will the Autograph Collection Hotel and Starbucks be located?

This hotel will be constructed on the southwest corner of a parking garage on Monroe Street, which is conveniently located across the street from Propst Arena of the Von Braun Civic Center.

The largest Starbucks in Alabama is expected to be on the ground floor of the hotel and is planned to have an outdoor seating area on Monroe Street for customers wanting that fresh aroma of traffic along with their coffee.

The Size of the Largest Starbucks in Alabama

The size of the new Starbucks will be bigger than the typical drive-thru locations.

David Branch, the senior project manager and director of firm operations for Fifth Dimension Architecture and Interiors of Birmingham, the designers of the project, said this:

“Starbucks has the drive-thru locations that average around 1,600 to 1,800 square feet. This will one will be around 2,800 square feet.” -David Branch, Senior Project Manager for Fifth Dimension Architecture and Interiors (Source: AL.com, Thornton)

The Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriot is part of the $325 million ‘Front Row’ development project.

The Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriot is Part of the $325 Million Front Row Development

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eZvkm_0iiPGdnX00
Rendering of future Front Row mixed-use projectAL.com/Torti Gallas + Partners

The Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriot is part of a $325 million development project in Huntsville, dubbed “Front Row” — a mixed-use development located where the Coca-Cola bottling plant used to be on Clinton Ave. (Source: AL.com, Thornton)

3 Selling Points of the Front Row Development in Downtown Huntsville

A press release describing the project said these 3 things:

  • The Front Row project will span 11 acres and “is set to deliver an incomparable mix of residential, retail and office spaces, entertainment and community to the heart of Alabama’s largest city.” (Source: AL.com, Gattis)
  • The development will include multi-family residences — “unlike anything currently found in the market,” the press release said — as well as chef-inspired restaurants, Class A office space, a boutique hotel and “an active, accessible urban plaza for community events and programming.” (Source: AL.com, Gattis)
  • “The unparalleled project matches the exciting growth and vibrancy of the Huntsville community and will be one of the most transformative projects to the city’s evolving downtown core.” (Source: AL.com, Gattis)
  • The future hotel will have unique features, such as two full-service restaurants inside, and a rooftop bar from the 8th floor with a view overlooking Big Spring Park. (Source: AL.com, Thornton)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W3luY_0iiPGdnX00
Official websiteFrontrowhsv.com

The official website for the Front Row project says this about the development:

"Located in the burgeoning downtown district of Huntsville on Clinton Ave, Front Row will be an 11+ acre mixed-use development delivering high-end residential, Class A office space, and a dynamic blend of retail, destination-worthy dining, and entertainment. The development will bring unmatched density and innovative modern design to the area, elevating Huntsville to a major regional destination that rivals neighbors to the north and south. Front Row will become the forefront of the downtown district, connecting the area in and around the Von Braun Center, the city’s premier event venue, as well as Big Spring Park, Fountain Circle, Holmes Avenue North, and Northwest Downtown." -Frontrowhsv.com (official website)

There are many large and exciting projects on the horizon in Huntsville, Alabama. The largest Starbucks, Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriot, and Front Row mixed-use development are just a few projects that will transform the downtown area as the city continues to grow.

Sources

Bartelt, Angie. "New bigger, better Starbucks opens with ribbon cutting ceremony." The Crimson White. 9 October 2012.

Flanagan, Ben. "Largest Starbucks in U.S. opening in UA Ferguson Center game room." AL.com. 29 August 2022.

Front Row Huntsville official website. Date accessed: 21 October 2022.

Gattis, Paul. “Get first look at downtown Huntsville’s planned $325 million development near Von Braun Center.” AL.com. 30 June 2022.

O'Connor, Kelsey. "The world’s largest Starbucks is now open in Chicago." ChooseChicago.com. 18 February 2022.

Thornton, William. “Alabama’s largest Starbucks coming to Huntsville Autograph Collection Hotel.” AL.com. 19 October 2022.

