Trussville, AL

A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking Sting

Zack Love

A middle-aged doctor tries to become a 17-year-old girl’s “Sugar Daddy” with inappropriate texting and is caught trying to meet her at a hotel with condoms and alcohol in tow. Thankfully, the police set up a sting to catch this man before he is able to harm the teenage girl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23BA0g_0iZkFnes00
Days Inn MotelPhoto by patrick janicek (CC by 2.0)

It’s bad when a trusted family Doctor violates his oath to “do no harm,” especially when it comes to children and teenagers.

In a setup similar to the NBC show, To Catch a Predator, Dr. Janaki Earla got caught trying to meet up with a minor and was arrested by law enforcement.

AL.com reported that 59-year-old Dr. Janaki Earla is now sitting in Blount County Jail after unsuccessfully trying to meet his 17-year-old patient at a Days Inn motel.

Dr. Earla Gave a Physical Exam to a 17-Year-Old Girl on Oct. 4, 2022

It all started on 4 October 2022 when he was seeing the 17-year-old as a patient for a physical exam at Wellness Medical Center in Trussville, AL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dkTvB_0iZkFnes00
Wellness Medical Center in Trussville, ALAL.com

Authorities documented that Dr. Earla took the teenager to his office and gave compliments on her beautiful features and then had the girl put her cell phone number into his cell phone.

The girl told her mother that during the physical exam “Earla had put the stethoscope on her breasts instead of above her breasts.” (Source: AL.com, Trussville Tribune)

Her mother was obviously not okay with this unprofessional behavior and contacted the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

Trussville Tribune reported “the Blount County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation on Oct. 5 after the teen’s mother contacted investigators to report an inappropriate incident during the teen’s Oct. 4 appointment with Earla.”

Dr. Earla Sends Text Messages to the 17-Year-Old Girl on Oct. 5, 2022

On 5 October, Dr. Earla texted the 17-year-old to ask her how she was feeling.

AL.com shared some of the text messages he sent to her:

“You can text me whenever you feel like it.” -Dr. Janaki Earla
“Please promise me that you won’t tell anyone. I mean it.” -Dr. Janaki Earla
“Let’s keep it a secret and I won’t tell anything to anyone I promise. I respect your mom and dad, and this is between you and me.” -Dr. Janaki Earla

The mother grants police “consent to search her daughter’s iPhone” on 5 October 2022.

An Undercover FBI Investigator Begins Texting Dr. Earla on Oct. 6, 2022

The next day, the mother gives the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force permission to take over her daughter’s identity online and on her devices in a sting to catch Dr. Earla. (Source: AL.com)

The FBI investigator texts Dr. Earla, “please don’t tell my parents.”

Dr. Earla discusses over texts his desire to be her “Sugar Daddy” and explained what a Sugar Daddy is and how this type of person supports their “Sugar Baby” in that type of relationship.

The FBI investigator responds to Dr. Earla, “So are you my Suggar (sic) daddy?”

Dr. Earla replies, “Yes. Love you baby.”

The FBI investigator asks Dr. Earla what he wants to do to her.

Dr. Earla texts, “You can treat me like a lover.”

Then he shares the following in a text:

“I took a risk and asked you to be my sugar baby. I was afraid to say, and you may freak out. I am a middle-aged sad man and you’re a bubbly senior in high school and about to (go to) college and one of my friends said that he had a sugar baby who is also a senior in school and she made a big difference in his life, and they had fun together and said that you will see a huge, nice experience.” -Dr. Janaki Earla (Source: AL.com)

Dr. Earla Wants to Set up a Rendevous Meeting with the 17-year-old

AL.com reported that the texting continued between the FBI investigator posing as the 17-year-old girl.

Dr. Earla eventually wanted to set up a location to meet the girl, starting out at the movie theater. He suggested they go see a non-English speaking movie at the Trussville Regal Theater, so there wouldn’t be many people in attendance, for privacy. (Source: AL.com)

Next, he changed the venue to the Days Inn in Oneonta, AL. He wanted to meet her there after he left work, to arrive at 6 p.m. “and promised to bring condoms, a pizza, alcohol and money for her.” (Source: AL.com)

On 11 October, Dr. Earla traveled to the Days Inn in Oneonta with the intent to meet the teenage girl, just as he expressed in his text messages.

Law enforcement arrested him with the following items: a box of condoms, Jagermeister, Jose Cuervo, HPNOTIQ, a 12-pack of White Claw, and $386 in cash. (Source: AL.com)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aqY0n_0iZkFnes00
Dr. Janaki Earla mugshotBlount County Sheriff's Office

At the time of arrest, “Earla admitted to his crime, and to knowing that the girl was 17.” (Source: Trussville Tribune)

Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey is asking anyone else that may have been a victim of Dr. Earla to please call (205) 625–4171 to report an incident.

Thankfully, this man is locked up so he can no longer take advantage of patients. He should not be allowed to practice medicine in the state of Alabama.

Sources

Blount County Sheriff's Office official website: Inmate roster page.

Robinson, Carol. “Trussville doctor allegedly asked to be a teen patient’s ‘sugar daddy,’ set up motel meeting in Oneonta.” AL.com. 13 Oct. 2022.

McGough, Crystal. “Trussville doctor arrested in Blount County on charges of first-degree human trafficking of a minor.” Trussville Tribune. 13 Oct. 2022.

