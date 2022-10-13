Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' Scam

A Huntsville man didn’t suspect anything when his internet company called to inform him he was being hacked. The man was not from Comcast. Another woman from Bloomington, Indiana also falls victim to a 'tech support' scammer after calling the number on a pop-up message on her computer.

What happens when the trusted company that supplies the internet are scammers?

One man learns the hard way that it’s best not to trust every stranger that calls his phone claiming to be a Comcast employee. It's a mistake that cost him $20,000.

Story #1: A Huntsville Man Becomes a Victim of a Comcast Scammer

WHNT News 19 reported on 13 April 2022, David Nuttall of Huntsville was working remotely from home in February 2022 when his internet started to act up.

Not long after he started having issues, he received a phone call from a person that identified as a Comcast employee. This Comcast employee wanted to help him “reset his router” so he could restore his internet.

So the fake Comcast employee directed David to the command prompt screen on this computer. He gave David several prompts to run while on the phone with him.

At that point, David didn’t think much of it. It seemed like technical things a typical technical support agent would do.

Then the fake Comcast agent told David that he was actively being hacked, offering a solution to stop the hack. This involved David installing remote software on his computer that allowed the scammer to take control.

The scammer found David’s crypto exchange account and transferred $20,000 out of David’s account.

This is what David said about the scam:

“It appears the hack is so sophisticated that they have a mirror of Comcast set up. If you call certain phone numbers it sounds just like Comcast, it sounds like ‘oh let me transfer you to security’ and you speak to humans. They claim to help you. So, if someone phones you — they are not who they say they are. My rule is anyone offering help that you have not contacted is probably hacking you.” -David Nuttall, scam victim (WHNT News 19)

In another similar story, a mother of three from Bloomington, Indiana also falls victim to a “tech support" scam after calling a random phone number that appeared in a pop-up message on her computer screen. The technician claims he works for Microsoft.

Story #2: Bloomington, Indiana Mother Loses $1,400 in Tech Support Scam

WRTV ABC News reported that Serene Coons, a mother of three, was doing homework with all of a sudden her computer screen blacked out, and then came back on with a pop-up message containing a phone number to call.

“I called them and I was speaking to a foreign guy; he sounded foreign. He told me my computer was being hacked, my ID number. He showed me everything on my computer, what was going on.” -Serene Coons, scam victim (Source: WRTV ABC News)

The man claimed to be a “technician working for Microsoft.” He convinced Serene that he was helping her to stop hackers by installing a program on her computer. The truth was he was seeking to take control of her computer remotely.

“He downloaded some info on my computer, which I thought it was a program to get rid of hackers — you know, like software. The way he was talking to me, he sounded like a professional.” -Serene Coons, scam victim (Source: WRTV ABC News)

The fake Microsoft technician was able to steal $1,400 from Serene Coons. Now she is more careful if she receives a pop-up message on her computer.

WRTV ABC News reached out to Microsoft about Serene Coons experience with the ‘tech support’ scam.

They made the following statement:

“Microsoft does not send unsolicited email messages or make unsolicited phone calls to request personal or financial information, or to provide technical support to fix your computer. If you didn’t ask us to, we won’t call you to offer support.” (Source: WRTV ABC News)

It's always best to call a company directly when you need their services. Never trust random strangers that call your phone claiming to be technical support, and never call pop-up messages for technical support.

Help inform friends and family about this scam by sharing this information. It’s important to stay up-to-date on the latest scams, so we can prevent them from happening.

