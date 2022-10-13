Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' Scam

Zack Love

A Huntsville man didn’t suspect anything when his internet company called to inform him he was being hacked. The man was not from Comcast. Another woman from Bloomington, Indiana also falls victim to a 'tech support' scammer after calling the number on a pop-up message on her computer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N1MU2_0iWd0NOw00
Credit: Mike Mozart (CC BY 2.0)

What happens when the trusted company that supplies the internet are scammers?

One man learns the hard way that it’s best not to trust every stranger that calls his phone claiming to be a Comcast employee. It's a mistake that cost him $20,000.

Story #1: A Huntsville Man Becomes a Victim of a Comcast Scammer

WHNT News 19 reported on 13 April 2022, David Nuttall of Huntsville was working remotely from home in February 2022 when his internet started to act up.

Not long after he started having issues, he received a phone call from a person that identified as a Comcast employee. This Comcast employee wanted to help him “reset his router” so he could restore his internet.

So the fake Comcast employee directed David to the command prompt screen on this computer. He gave David several prompts to run while on the phone with him.

At that point, David didn’t think much of it. It seemed like technical things a typical technical support agent would do.

Then the fake Comcast agent told David that he was actively being hacked, offering a solution to stop the hack. This involved David installing remote software on his computer that allowed the scammer to take control.

The scammer found David’s crypto exchange account and transferred $20,000 out of David’s account.

This is what David said about the scam:

“It appears the hack is so sophisticated that they have a mirror of Comcast set up. If you call certain phone numbers it sounds just like Comcast, it sounds like ‘oh let me transfer you to security’ and you speak to humans. They claim to help you. So, if someone phones you — they are not who they say they are. My rule is anyone offering help that you have not contacted is probably hacking you.” -David Nuttall, scam victim (WHNT News 19)

In another similar story, a mother of three from Bloomington, Indiana also falls victim to a “tech support" scam after calling a random phone number that appeared in a pop-up message on her computer screen. The technician claims he works for Microsoft.

Story #2: Bloomington, Indiana Mother Loses $1,400 in Tech Support Scam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1crAms_0iWd0NOw00
WRTV ABC News

WRTV ABC News reported that Serene Coons, a mother of three, was doing homework with all of a sudden her computer screen blacked out, and then came back on with a pop-up message containing a phone number to call.

“I called them and I was speaking to a foreign guy; he sounded foreign. He told me my computer was being hacked, my ID number. He showed me everything on my computer, what was going on.” -Serene Coons, scam victim (Source: WRTV ABC News)

The man claimed to be a “technician working for Microsoft.” He convinced Serene that he was helping her to stop hackers by installing a program on her computer. The truth was he was seeking to take control of her computer remotely.

“He downloaded some info on my computer, which I thought it was a program to get rid of hackers — you know, like software. The way he was talking to me, he sounded like a professional.” -Serene Coons, scam victim (Source: WRTV ABC News)

The fake Microsoft technician was able to steal $1,400 from Serene Coons. Now she is more careful if she receives a pop-up message on her computer.

WRTV ABC News reached out to Microsoft about Serene Coons experience with the ‘tech support’ scam.

 They made the following statement:

“Microsoft does not send unsolicited email messages or make unsolicited phone calls to request personal or financial information, or to provide technical support to fix your computer. If you didn’t ask us to, we won’t call you to offer support.” (Source: WRTV ABC News)

It's always best to call a company directly when you need their services. Never trust random strangers that call your phone claiming to be technical support, and never call pop-up messages for technical support.

Help inform friends and family about this scam by sharing this information. It’s important to stay up-to-date on the latest scams, so we can prevent them from happening.

Sources

Jones, Hannah. “Huntsville resident loses $20,000 in phone scam.” WHNT News 19. 13 April 2022.

Kenney, Kara. “Bloomington mom of three loses $1,400 to tech support scam.” WRTV ABC News. 7 March 2022.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# technical support# scams# Comcast# Microsoft# scam

Comments / 5

Published by

Zack writes news stories that impact local communities. He has degrees from UAH and an MBA from the University of North Alabama.

Huntsville, AL
2391 followers

More from Zack Love

Trussville, AL

A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking Sting

A middle-aged doctor tries to become a 17-year-old girl’s “Sugar Daddy” with inappropriate texting and is caught trying to meet her at a hotel with condoms and alcohol in tow. Thankfully, the police set up a sting to catch this man before he is able to harm the teenage girl.

Read full story
2 comments
Concord, CA

Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle Scam

A woman from Concord, CA looking for a work-from-home job falls victim to a scammer that promises a job and then scams her shortly after the interview. Image by Rubaitul Azad on Unsplash (modified)

Read full story
3 comments
Paterson, NJ

Paterson, NJ is Forced to Hire Back Fired Planner After Laser Eye Surgery Left Him Legally Blind

A planner for the city of Paterson, NJ had laser surgery on his eyes, and unfortunately had permanent blurred vision, so the city fired him. In a tragic story, one city employee had laser surgery on his eyes to correct a vision problem, and the resulting surgery left him with permanently blurry vision. He worked for the city of Paterson, NJ, and they were not sympathetic to his situation and fired him.

Read full story
14 comments
Birmingham, AL

How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'

Correction: Article originally referenced the closest physical store was in Huntsville. It now reads that "the closest physical store in North Alabama is in Decatur, AL." Find out how Kroger is increasing its delivery business in Birmingham, AL when the closest physical store in North Alabama is in Decatur, AL.

Read full story
2 comments
Deptford Township, NJ

82-year-old Elderly New Jersey Woman on Oxygen Loses $8K in a Targeted ‘Grandson in Jail’ Scam

An elderly woman is deceitfully scammed by several people, including someone posing as her grandson that calls her begging to be bailed out of jail. It wasn’t her grandson. Scammers have absolutely no shame. They will literally steal money from their own grandmother over getting a real job. The common scam that victimizes grandparents, causing concern that their grandchildren need to be bailed out of jail is often referred to as the “grandma scam" or the “grandson in jail" scam.

Read full story
7 comments
Stanley, NC

A Down Syndrome Employee was Fired from Wendy's After 20 Years of Service, Then Offered His Job Back. Big Mistake.

Dennis Peek faithfully worked at Wendy’s in Stanley, NC for over 20 years before he was fired before his shift. After the incident, Wendy’s has admitted it was an “unfortunate mistake and lapse in protocol.” They attempt to offer Dennis his job back, but the damage has already been done.

Read full story
510 comments
Birmingham, AL

Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'

Apartment-rental startup Landing is cutting 110 jobs, with some of those jobs layoffs in Birmingham, AL. The CEO of Landing says they remain committed to growing Alabama. It’s always good to come home to where your roots are.

Read full story
2 comments
San Diego, CA

FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment Schemes

FBI (modified with text) Some people are just habitual liars. In this story of lies, many innocent people lost money after investing in his two companies. One man with a huge ego thought he could spin a web of lies to impress potential investors.

Read full story
24 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Woman Loses $18,500 to 'Bank of America' Scammer using Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scam

A Los Angeles small business owner receives a fraud text on her phone claiming to be from Bank of America, and the next thing she knows, she is sending thousands of dollars to a scammer with Zelle.

Read full story
60 comments
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Water Works 'Proposed Rate Increase' Despite Decreasing Demand for Water is a Growing Nightmare for Customers

Birmingham Water Works Board has taken a lot of criticism, with Chairman Chris Rice resigning multiple times, and now they announce the water bill may go up again, causing more problems for Birmingham residents.

Read full story
2 comments
Merced, CA

California Family of Four Tragically Found After Kidnapping at Gunpoint

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office was asking for information help to solve the kidnapping of a family of four in Merced, California. They were found dead on Wednesday, 5 October 2022.

Read full story

Fishing Tourney Cheaters are Finally Caught at Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT) Forfeiting the $30K Cash Prize

Two men at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT) fishing tournament were caught cheating at the final weigh-in as angry competitors wonder if they cheated before in their previous tourney wins.

Read full story
San Jose, CA

California Woman Selling Novelty Gifts Gets Scammed on Zelle, Scammer Taunts her and Wells Fargo Denies her Claim

A California Wells Fargo customer gets scammed on Zelle, and the scammer laughs in her face after she sends him the money, and demands it back. When she files a claim with her bank, they deny her claim because "she initiated it."

Read full story
14 comments
Tulare, CA

Wells Fargo 'Fraud Department' Scam Tricks Tulare, California Woman into Transferring $34K to Scammer

A California woman loses $34,000 from her Wells Fargo bank accounts after being tricked by a scammer posing as her bank's fraud department. Most bank customers trust their own fraud department, but what happens when your bank’s fraud department wants to scam you?

Read full story
3 comments

CDC: Norovirus 'Stomach Virus' Outbreaks are Returning to Pre-Pandemic Levels with 222 Grand Canyon National Park Cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have issued warnings that norovirus, the “stomach bug,” is on the rise again. Sign in front of Grand CanyonImage by Daniel Bichler from Pixabay.

Read full story
9 comments
Huntsville, AL

Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory Berlin

Amazon’s Huntsville, AL fulfillment center catches on fire on Monday night, while another fire burns at Tesla’s Berlin Gigafactory, over 4,700 miles away. Amazon's fire was put out quickly, while Tesla's faces scrutiny from a local group to stop operations after their fire.

Read full story
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops Service

The City of Huntsville announces a construction contract for its new transit transfer station, and the Greyhound Bus inter-city stops service abruptly stops without notice. Bus Leaving the StationPhoto by Сергей Велов on Pexels.

Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'

For over 10 years, the Philadelphia Police Department logged the coordinates for crimes "without an exact location" to Disney World. It continued unchecked for years until a news investigation questioned the practice. So they decided to log these crimes into the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

Read full story
12 comments
Birmingham, AL

Little London Kitchen in Birmingham, AL Closes its Brick-and-Mortar Location Permanently After Staffing Issues

The owners of the Birmingham, AL restaurant Little London Kitchen announced that it is closing down permanently with an emotional farewell to customers. Bea and Matthew Morrissette made a tough decision when they decided to close Little London Kitchen restaurant on 23 September 2022. For owner, Bea Morrissette, it wasn’t just a food-truck-turned-restaurant, but also a "home away from home" (referring to London as he former home).

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy