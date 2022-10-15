How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'

Correction: Article originally referenced the closest physical store was in Huntsville. It now reads that "the closest physical store in North Alabama is in Decatur, AL."

Find out how Kroger is increasing its delivery business in Birmingham, AL when the closest physical store in North Alabama is in Decatur, AL.

Kroger in Madison, AL Credit: Sager Davidson

Grocery delivery services grew more popular during the pandemic. Brands like Instacard and Shipt are household names because they offer convenience to busy families.

Then, there are other reasons why grocery delivery services grew in popularity:

1. It allows people with viruses like Covid-19 to get contactless delivery

2. It allows people that are at higher risk of complications to avoid public places.

These are a few reasons why even after the pandemic is ending, grocery delivery services are still very popular.

That’s why Kroger Co. identified the Birmingham area as a perfect place to open a new spoke location--a coined term for a "last-mile cross-dock site." (These will be explained in a moment)

Birmingham’s Kroger Delivery Service is Popular

AL.com reported on 15 September 2022 that Kroger celebrated the opening of its spoke location delivery service in the Birmingham area.

WBRC reported that Kroger “cut the ribbon” on its grand opening in June 2022, and “has seen steady growth in orders since.”

In September, Kroger’s regional general manager David Matthews said:

“Last week we processed almost 2,000 orders, this week we’re on pace to process almost 3,000 deliveries at home.” -David Matthews, Kroger Regional General Manager (Source: WBRC 6 News )

Birmingham’s Spoke Location was First Announced in March 2022

On 4 March 2022, MadeinAlabama first reported Kroger Co. announced its plan to hire 161 new employees in Birmingham. Kroger “leased a 50,000-square-foot facility at 30 West Oxmoor Road that will serve as a last-mile spoke location for its new delivery network.”

That became a reality at its grand opening in September.

What is a Spoke Location?

A spoke location is basically a market Kroger enters and provides grocery delivery services without a physical grocery store present. Kroger’s technical inside term for this is a “last-mile cross-dock site.” (Source: DeliMarketNews )

Creating “spoke locations” is a relatively new strategy for Kroger, when they want to enter into a new market without opening a physical store. Using e-commerce technology from Ocado Group, Kroger can have a digital presence by offering grocery delivery services from another location.

Kroger’s Vice President and Head of E-Commerce, Bill Bennett says this about their new service:

“Through this zero-compromise service, customers can get fresh, affordable groceries brought to their door through a best-in-class white glove delivery experience, enabled by our refrigerated trucks and amazing trained drivers. This cutting-edge technology sets a new unmatched standard for grocery delivery.” -Bill Bennett, Kroger VP and Head of E-Commerce (Source: DeliMarketNews )

Their first successful project was entering the Florida market in 2021 without physical stores. For those not familiar with Florida, it is where the grocery store chain Publix is headquartered.

In March 2022, Kroger announced cross-dock spokes opening in Austin and San Antonio in Texas. (Source: MadeinAlabama )

AL.com reported that in the past three months prior to the official opening in Birmingham, Kroger successfully opened six other spoke fulfillment centers in Austin, Chicago, Louisville, Nashville, Oklahoma City, and San Antonio. (Source: AL.com )

In Birmingham, creating a spoke location with “e-commerce technology” was all made possible due to the Birmingham Business Alliance (BBA) that provided “essential economic development support to Kroger’s project team.” (Source: MadeinAlabama )

Where are the closest physical Kroger stores to Birmingham?

Kroger has 10 stores across north and east Alabama, yet the Birmingham spoke location receives the groceries from a high-tech customer service hub in Atlanta, GA. Most people probably would not expect this.

“When we talk about fresh, one of the benefits of being in Atlanta, is we’re right next door to the distribution center, so the moment the distribution center gets a fresh load from one of our growers, they do their process of checking, and then my order comes over that same day, roughly a few hours later.” -David Matthews, Kroger Regional General Manager (Source: WBRC 6 News )

This is because, in driving time, Birmingham is approximately 76 miles from Decatur (over 1 hour), 101 miles (1 hr. and 34 minutes) from the physical stores in Huntsville, AL, and about 147 miles from Atlanta, GA, which takes about 2 hours and 19 minutes to drive.

What is the significance of Kroger having a spoke location in Birmingham?

By opening a spoke location in Birmingham, Kroger is competing in the Birmingham market, where the company Shipt has its headquarters. Shipt is a grocery and retail delivery service that has partnerships with Publix and Target. (Source: AL.com )

How Do Birmingham Residents Order Groceries from Kroger?

How does a person in Birmingham get Groceries from Kroger?

First, register an account on its website or on the app.

Then go to this page on the website specifically for “Grocery Delivery in Birmingham.”

Enter your location, select your groceries, and then pay for them. The standard, non-membership delivery fee is $6.95 per order.

There are also two membership packages available:

Kroger offers its “boost” annual membership for $59 per year, which provides free grocery delivery (the $6.95 delivery fee per order is waived), 2 times the fuel points, and other “exclusive perks.” The $59 price is for free next-day delivery, and for an upgrade to $99 per year, the delivery is in as little as two hours. (Source: Kroger.com )

From a business standpoint, Kroger is using state-of-the-art e-commerce technology to break into new markets without having to build new stores. This is a game-changer and may force grocery competitors to re-examine how they do business.

