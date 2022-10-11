Deptford Township, NJ

82-year-old Elderly New Jersey Woman on Oxygen Loses $8K in a Targeted ‘Grandson in Jail’ Scam

Zack Love

An elderly woman is deceitfully scammed by several people, including someone posing as her grandson that calls her begging to be bailed out of jail. It wasn’t her grandson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Th4Dc_0iUgTH6h00
Credit: Libby Maurer

Scammers have absolutely no shame. They will literally steal money from their own grandmother over getting a real job. The common scam that victimizes grandparents, causing concern that their grandchildren need to be bailed out of jail is often referred to as the “grandma scam" or the “grandson in jail" scam.

In the next story, scammers upset one grandmother from Deptford Township, NJ so bad that she began shaking out of fear for her grandson.

This scam is taking place all over the U.S. with many elderly people falling victim to its guile.

NJ.com reported that there were 7,276 imposter scams in the first six months of 2022 alone, of which some included the “grandma scam” or “grandson in jail" scam.

Libby Maurer Would Do Anything to Help her Grandson in Jail

WPVI 6 ABC News reported that 82-year-old Libby Maurer was working on a puzzle at home on 16 September 2022 when she received a phone call from an unknown number. On the phone, a frantic male claimed to be her grandson. He was so hysterical, she didn’t have time to calmly assess the situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wg5vB_0iUgTH6h00
Libby MaurerSource: WPVI 6 ABC News

Libby described what the caller (she thought was her grandson) said:

“And this person is hysterical, crying on the phone, saying, ‘I was in a car accident, I broke my nose and split my lip.’” -Libby Maurer, scam victim (Source: WPVI 6 ABC News)

He told Libby on the phone that he was in police custody for a “car accident and needed $8,000 sent to a public defender in cash for his release.” (Source: WPVI 6 ABC News)

“He said you have to get me out and call the public defender. I asked to call his father and he said, ‘No, please, I’m begging you. Don’t call anybody. I’ll explain later.’” -Libby Maurer, scam victim (Source: NJ.com)

He gave her the phone number of the “public defender” and told her to call him. She did as instructed.

“He answered immediately. He said I can’t tell anybody because it’s under a gag order,” Maurer said. “He kept talking and said he needs $8,000, which was 10% of what the judge put his bail at.” -Libby Maurer, scam victim (Source: NJ.com)

So she went to the bank to get the cash. The bank did not stop her from withdrawing the $8,000 in cash but recommended that she call ahead of time in the future.

“My hand was shaking when I went to get the money out of the bank. My whole body was shaking.” -Libby Maurer, scam victim (Source: WPVI 6 ABC News)

When she returned home she was on the phone with a man claiming to be the “public defender.” This man instructed her that a courier would drive to her house and stop in front of her driveway and would roll down the window. He wanted her to walk up to the car and hand the cash to the courier with the window rolled down.

There was only one problem. Libby said her oxygen cord would not reach the end of the driveway. So the courier had to get out of his car. The courier was caught on camera, which can be seen in the screenshot below.

“He said go to the curb and he’ll open the window just hand it through the window. Well I didn’t do that, the oxygen only went to the right out front so I stayed there.” -Libby Maurer, scam victim (Source: WPVI 6 ABC News)

After it was all over. She realized that she had been scammed.

“Years ago I heard about this scam, but I was so emotional that I didn’t think twice about anything, or question it. If I just made one telephone call,” said Libby. “Somebody would’ve talked me down.” -Libby Maurer, scam victim (Source: WPVI 6 ABC News)
“I do believe in karma. I don’t wish them any tragedy. But they’re not going to enjoy that money.” -Libby Maurer, scam victim (Source: WPVI 6 ABC News)

The ‘Courier’ that Came to Pick up Libby’s $8,000 Cash

The “courier” and his getaway car were caught on Libby’s security system camera. The courier appeared to be a white male. Police identified the vehicle as a Silver Hyundai Elantra Touring edition, the model year between 2009–2012. (Source: WPVI 6 ABC News)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzCKB_0iUgTH6h00
Source: WPVI 6 ABC News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QLE3U_0iUgTH6h00
Hyundai ElantraSource: WPVI 6 ABC News

If you have any information related to the courier or vehicle in Deptford Township, NJ please do not hesitate to contact Det. Maureen Packer at (856) 845–6300, ext. 1352, or mpacker@deptford-nj.org.

Let's Stop These Scams From Happening

Scams are already bad, but targeting the elderly is probably the lowest of the low. Let's keep our loved ones safe by educating them on the dangers of taking unknown calls.

Help inform friends and family about this scam by sharing this information. It’s important to stay up-to-date on the latest scams, so we can prevent them from happening.

Sources

Hartman, Trish. “82-year-old New Jersey woman loses $8,000 in ‘grandparent scam’.” 6 ABC News (WPVI). 7 October 2022.

Mueller, Karin Price. “She lost $8K in a ‘grandma scam.’ Police ask if you recognize the suspect.NJ.com. 6 October 2022.

