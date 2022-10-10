Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'

Apartment-rental startup Landing is cutting 110 jobs, with some of those jobs layoffs in Birmingham, AL. The CEO of Landing says they remain committed to growing Alabama.

It’s always good to come home to where your roots are.

This is certainly the case for Birmingham native, Bill Smith, Founder and CEO of Landing apartment-rental service. He made a strategic move to relocate its headquarters from San Francisco to Birmingham, AL in June 2021. This was announced in a press release on the city’s website .

Bill Smith’s sentiments were shared in this press release on 10 June 2021:

“As a Birmingham native, relocating our headquarters and expanding our Alabama team was a natural transition. I’m excited by the opportunity to continue to scale Landing, and bring new jobs and economic opportunities to my community. As we continue to expand across the country, we’re committed to the vibrant cities we operate in and will strive to have a positive impact on all of Landing’s communities.” -Bill Smith, Landing CEO (Source: Birminghamal.gov )

Fellow Alabamians were happy to welcome Bill and his company, Landing, back home to Birmingham, Alabama.

Now. What is Landing, exactly, and what do they do?

What is Landing, and What do they do?

Finding a good apartment at the right price can be a challenge, especially in cities that are in short supply. This is where the company Landing comes in. It was founded in 2019 to help renters search through up to 20,000 fully furnished apartment rentals in over 375 cities. (Source: Landing )

The annual membership fee for Landing is $199 USD, which includes “on-call concierge service and housekeeping services. (Source: AL.com , S1)

According to a Landing job posting, the company describes its services in this manner: “Landing revolutionizes apartment living by offering members the most streamlined end-to-end platform with access to furnished apartments that be booked within minutes.” (Source: Landing careers page )

For those unfamiliar with the brand, their CEO Bill Smith also founded the popular shopping app Shipt — a company that offers “same-day deliveries from stores you trust” as they promise on their official website .

Landing is Investing in Birmingham’s ‘Tech Ecosystem’ and Job Creation

AL.com reported that Landing “has invested $150 million in Birmingham” and pledges to help foster a “tech landscape” for the area.

Bill Smith said the following about Birmingham:

“Birmingham really has a thriving technology eco-system,” Smith said in an event at the company offices in the John Hand Building downtown. “Five years ago there weren’t really any venture investors in Birmingham. Now I can name several. There are so many amazing things happening here.” -Bill Smith, Landing CEO (Source: AL.com , S1)

Here are more details on Landing’s development of Birmingham’s tech ecosystem.

AL.com reported that on 22 October 2022, Landing announced a $1 million investment into “the city’s tech ecosystem, powering efforts to grow Birmingham’s talent. He laid out a vision for a tech workforce in the Magic City that would not only create companies, but attract other companies to vie for workers.” (Source: AL.com , S1)

“We’re going to use those funds to develop top tech talent in our state, in our region, and attract other high-potential startups to our region. We want other companies to come to Alabama and grow here and create jobs.” -Bill Smith, Landing CEO (Source: AL.com , S1)

This is how Bill Smith plans to do this: Landing launched an initiative to boost the tech ecosystem by launching a program called “Landing Fellows” — which is a “two-year advanced fellowship program for early career applicants, recent graduates and those changing careers, to work full-time at the company headquarters.” (Source: AL.com , S1)

Both Governor Kay Ivey and Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin thanked Bill Smith for his efforts to develop the city’s tech ecosystem.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey made the following comment about Landing:

“Landing is a fast-growing company with an innovative business model, and we are thrilled that it will establish its headquarters in Alabama,” Governor Ivey said. “This is great news for Birmingham and for the entire state because it shows that we have the workforce and capabilities needed by a cutting-edge company that is blazing new trails.” -Governor Kay Ivey (Source: Birminghamal.gov )

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said the following about Landing:

“Landing’s arrival couldn’t come at a better time,” Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin said. “As our city continues to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, the new jobs and revenue Landing will bring to our community will be a boost to our recovery efforts. The financial incentive we offer, pending the City Council’s approval, will help to hire and train our citizens for the more than 800 new jobs, and the revenue generated by the project will provide funding for City schools and infrastructure.” -Mayor Randall Woodfin (Source: Birminghamal.gov )

Landing CEO is ‘Looking for Leaders’ in Birmingham

Landing’s growth has led to a dramatic increase in employees. In 2020, Landing only had 50 employees, which dramatically increased to 600 employees by May 2022, and CEO Bill Smith is looking for leaders to install in his company. (Source: AL.com , S2)

“By the way, I want those leaders to be in Birmingham, always, always, always,” he said. “The challenge we have is sometimes we can’t find those leaders that have the level of experience we need. So we need to either create those leaders ourselves, or develop an ecosystem that people who started seven years ago at a high growth company and ‘know the movie’ can come and do the same for us.” -Bill Smith, Landing CEO (Source: AL.com , S2)

Landing Startup ‘Landed’ $125 Million Additional Funding in Aug. ‘22

AL.com reported at the end of August 2022 that Landing received $125 million in funding “through a combination of new equity and debt financings.”

This was made possible due to incredible growth from 2021 to 2022, expanding into 33 new markets, and seeing a 230% increase in reservations booked using their platform — with more reservations booked through August 2022 than in all of 2021. (Source: AL.com , S3)

Landing is Laying off 110 Employees in the U.S.

AL.com reported on 6 October 2022, Landing announced it will be laying off 110 employees in the U.S., and shifting about 70 jobs to other locations.

It’s important to note, some of these layoffs will be jobs from the Birmingham office, although this information was not publicly disclosed. Landing employees learned about the job cuts on Thursday, 6 October 2022. Landing made a statement that said it is committed to keeping its Alabama workforce to 900 employees. (Source: AL.com , S4)

Bill Smith said the following about the reorganization:

“We are confident that these organizational changes will best position the company for success and long-term growth. We remain committed to growing in Alabama and investing in the tech community in Birmingham, and this restructuring ensures that we will be in a position to do so well into the future.” -Bill Smith, Landing CEO (Source: AL.com , S4)

It is good to know that Bill Smith is committed to maintaining 900 jobs in Birmingham, AL despite the short-term layoffs as part of an operational reorganization.

Fun fact: This isn’t the first time a company from San Francisco decided to relocate its main headquarters to Alabama. In June 2013, Curse Gaming announced that it would be relocating its main headquarters to Huntsville, AL. Then in 2016, the popular game streaming service Twitch acquired Curse Gaming.

Sources

S1. Thornton, William. “ Landing opens Birmingham headquarters, pledges $1 million toward city’s tech ecosystem .” AL.com. 22 July 2022.

S2. Thornton, William. “ Birmingham can benefit from the pandemic’s effects on business, Landing’s Bill Smith says .” AL.com. 17 May 2022.

S3. Thornton, William. “ Bill Smith’s Landing secures $125 million in new funding .” AL.com. 29 August 2022.

S4. Thornton, William. “ Landing laying off 110 nationally, but still ‘committed to growing’ in Alabama .” AL.com. 6 Oct 2022.

Press Release. “ Landing to Partner with Alabama, Jefferson County, and Birmingham to Establish New HQ .” Birminghamal.gov. 10 June 2021.

Landing official website , and careers page . Date accessed: 9 October 2022.

Shipt official website . Date accessed: 9 October 2022.

Note: Several AL.com articles are cited and are distinguished by S1, S2, S3, etc. in chronological order of date published.