Birmingham, AL

Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'

Zack Love

Apartment-rental startup Landing is cutting 110 jobs, with some of those jobs layoffs in Birmingham, AL. The CEO of Landing says they remain committed to growing Alabama.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fY3ZE_0iSpguPa00
Source: Landing

It’s always good to come home to where your roots are.

This is certainly the case for Birmingham native, Bill Smith, Founder and CEO of Landing apartment-rental service. He made a strategic move to relocate its headquarters from San Francisco to Birmingham, AL in June 2021. This was announced in a press release on the city’s website.

Bill Smith’s sentiments were shared in this press release on 10 June 2021:

“As a Birmingham native, relocating our headquarters and expanding our Alabama team was a natural transition. I’m excited by the opportunity to continue to scale Landing, and bring new jobs and economic opportunities to my community. As we continue to expand across the country, we’re committed to the vibrant cities we operate in and will strive to have a positive impact on all of Landing’s communities.” -Bill Smith, Landing CEO (Source: Birminghamal.gov)

Fellow Alabamians were happy to welcome Bill and his company, Landing, back home to Birmingham, Alabama.

Now. What is Landing, exactly, and what do they do?

What is Landing, and What do they do?

Finding a good apartment at the right price can be a challenge, especially in cities that are in short supply. This is where the company Landing comes in. It was founded in 2019 to help renters search through up to 20,000 fully furnished apartment rentals in over 375 cities. (Source: Landing)

The annual membership fee for Landing is $199 USD, which includes “on-call concierge service and housekeeping services. (Source: AL.com, S1)

According to a Landing job posting, the company describes its services in this manner: “Landing revolutionizes apartment living by offering members the most streamlined end-to-end platform with access to furnished apartments that be booked within minutes.” (Source: Landing careers page)

For those unfamiliar with the brand, their CEO Bill Smith also founded the popular shopping app Shipt — a company that offers “same-day deliveries from stores you trust” as they promise on their official website.

Landing is Investing in Birmingham’s ‘Tech Ecosystem’ and Job Creation

AL.com reported that Landing “has invested $150 million in Birmingham” and pledges to help foster a “tech landscape” for the area.

Bill Smith said the following about Birmingham:

“Birmingham really has a thriving technology eco-system,” Smith said in an event at the company offices in the John Hand Building downtown. “Five years ago there weren’t really any venture investors in Birmingham. Now I can name several. There are so many amazing things happening here.” -Bill Smith, Landing CEO (Source: AL.com, S1)

Here are more details on Landing’s development of Birmingham’s tech ecosystem.

AL.com reported that on 22 October 2022, Landing announced a $1 million investment into “the city’s tech ecosystem, powering efforts to grow Birmingham’s talent. He laid out a vision for a tech workforce in the Magic City that would not only create companies, but attract other companies to vie for workers.” (Source: AL.com, S1)

“We’re going to use those funds to develop top tech talent in our state, in our region, and attract other high-potential startups to our region. We want other companies to come to Alabama and grow here and create jobs.” -Bill Smith, Landing CEO (Source: AL.com, S1)

This is how Bill Smith plans to do this: Landing launched an initiative to boost the tech ecosystem by launching a program called “Landing Fellows” — which is a “two-year advanced fellowship program for early career applicants, recent graduates and those changing careers, to work full-time at the company headquarters.” (Source: AL.com, S1)

Both Governor Kay Ivey and Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin thanked Bill Smith for his efforts to develop the city’s tech ecosystem.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey made the following comment about Landing:

“Landing is a fast-growing company with an innovative business model, and we are thrilled that it will establish its headquarters in Alabama,” Governor Ivey said. “This is great news for Birmingham and for the entire state because it shows that we have the workforce and capabilities needed by a cutting-edge company that is blazing new trails.” -Governor Kay Ivey (Source: Birminghamal.gov)

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said the following about Landing:

“Landing’s arrival couldn’t come at a better time,” Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin said. “As our city continues to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, the new jobs and revenue Landing will bring to our community will be a boost to our recovery efforts. The financial incentive we offer, pending the City Council’s approval, will help to hire and train our citizens for the more than 800 new jobs, and the revenue generated by the project will provide funding for City schools and infrastructure.” -Mayor Randall Woodfin (Source: Birminghamal.gov)

Landing CEO is ‘Looking for Leaders’ in Birmingham

Landing’s growth has led to a dramatic increase in employees. In 2020, Landing only had 50 employees, which dramatically increased to 600 employees by May 2022, and CEO Bill Smith is looking for leaders to install in his company. (Source: AL.com, S2)

“By the way, I want those leaders to be in Birmingham, always, always, always,” he said. “The challenge we have is sometimes we can’t find those leaders that have the level of experience we need. So we need to either create those leaders ourselves, or develop an ecosystem that people who started seven years ago at a high growth company and ‘know the movie’ can come and do the same for us.” -Bill Smith, Landing CEO (Source: AL.com, S2)

Landing Startup ‘Landed’ $125 Million Additional Funding in Aug. ‘22

AL.com reported at the end of August 2022 that Landing received $125 million in funding “through a combination of new equity and debt financings.”

This was made possible due to incredible growth from 2021 to 2022, expanding into 33 new markets, and seeing a 230% increase in reservations booked using their platform — with more reservations booked through August 2022 than in all of 2021. (Source: AL.com, S3)

Landing is Laying off 110 Employees in the U.S.

AL.com reported on 6 October 2022, Landing announced it will be laying off 110 employees in the U.S., and shifting about 70 jobs to other locations.

It’s important to note, some of these layoffs will be jobs from the Birmingham office, although this information was not publicly disclosed. Landing employees learned about the job cuts on Thursday, 6 October 2022. Landing made a statement that said it is committed to keeping its Alabama workforce to 900 employees. (Source: AL.com, S4)

Bill Smith said the following about the reorganization:

“We are confident that these organizational changes will best position the company for success and long-term growth. We remain committed to growing in Alabama and investing in the tech community in Birmingham, and this restructuring ensures that we will be in a position to do so well into the future.” -Bill Smith, Landing CEO (Source: AL.com, S4)

It is good to know that Bill Smith is committed to maintaining 900 jobs in Birmingham, AL despite the short-term layoffs as part of an operational reorganization.

Fun fact: This isn’t the first time a company from San Francisco decided to relocate its main headquarters to Alabama. In June 2013, Curse Gaming announced that it would be relocating its main headquarters to Huntsville, AL. Then in 2016, the popular game streaming service Twitch acquired Curse Gaming.

Sources

S1. Thornton, William. “Landing opens Birmingham headquarters, pledges $1 million toward city’s tech ecosystem.” AL.com. 22 July 2022.

S2. Thornton, William. “Birmingham can benefit from the pandemic’s effects on business, Landing’s Bill Smith says.” AL.com. 17 May 2022.

S3. Thornton, William. “Bill Smith’s Landing secures $125 million in new funding.” AL.com. 29 August 2022.

S4. Thornton, William. “Landing laying off 110 nationally, but still ‘committed to growing’ in Alabama.” AL.com. 6 Oct 2022.

Press Release. “Landing to Partner with Alabama, Jefferson County, and Birmingham to Establish New HQ.” Birminghamal.gov. 10 June 2021.

Landing official website, and careers page. Date accessed: 9 October 2022.

Shipt official website. Date accessed: 9 October 2022.

Note: Several AL.com articles are cited and are distinguished by S1, S2, S3, etc. in chronological order of date published.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Apartments# Birmingham# Job cuts# Tech jobs# Startups

Comments / 2

Published by

Zack writes news stories that impact local communities. He has degrees from UAH and an MBA from the University of North Alabama.

Huntsville, AL
2352 followers

More from Zack Love

Concord, CA

Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle Scam

A woman from Concord, CA looking for a work-from-home job falls victim to a scammer that promises a job and then scams her shortly after the interview. Image by Rubaitul Azad on Unsplash (modified)

Read full story
1 comments
Paterson, NJ

Paterson, NJ is Forced to Hire Back Fired Planner After Laser Eye Surgery Left Him Legally Blind

A planner for the city of Paterson, NJ had laser surgery on his eyes, and unfortunately had permanent blurred vision, so the city fired him. In a tragic story, one city employee had laser surgery on his eyes to correct a vision problem, and the resulting surgery left him with permanently blurry vision. He worked for the city of Paterson, NJ, and they were not sympathetic to his situation and fired him.

Read full story
11 comments
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' Scam

A Huntsville man didn’t suspect anything when his internet company called to inform him he was being hacked. The man was not from Comcast. Another woman from Bloomington, Indiana also falls victim to a 'tech support' scammer after calling the number on a pop-up message on her computer.

Read full story
5 comments
Birmingham, AL

How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'

Find out how Kroger is increasing its delivery business in Birmingham, AL when the closest physical store is in Huntsville, AL. Grocery delivery services grew more popular during the pandemic. Brands like Instacard and Shipt are household names because they offer convenience to busy families.

Read full story
1 comments
Deptford Township, NJ

82-year-old Elderly New Jersey Woman on Oxygen Loses $8K in a Targeted ‘Grandson in Jail’ Scam

An elderly woman is deceitfully scammed by several people, including someone posing as her grandson that calls her begging to be bailed out of jail. It wasn’t her grandson. Scammers have absolutely no shame. They will literally steal money from their own grandmother over getting a real job. The common scam that victimizes grandparents, causing concern that their grandchildren need to be bailed out of jail is often referred to as the “grandma scam" or the “grandson in jail" scam.

Read full story
7 comments
Stanley, NC

A Down Syndrome Employee was Fired from Wendy's After 20 Years of Service, Then Offered His Job Back. Big Mistake.

Dennis Peek faithfully worked at Wendy’s in Stanley, NC for over 20 years before he was fired before his shift. After the incident, Wendy’s has admitted it was an “unfortunate mistake and lapse in protocol.” They attempt to offer Dennis his job back, but the damage has already been done.

Read full story
503 comments
San Diego, CA

FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment Schemes

FBI (modified with text) Some people are just habitual liars. In this story of lies, many innocent people lost money after investing in his two companies. One man with a huge ego thought he could spin a web of lies to impress potential investors.

Read full story
24 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Woman Loses $18,500 to 'Bank of America' Scammer using Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scam

A Los Angeles small business owner receives a fraud text on her phone claiming to be from Bank of America, and the next thing she knows, she is sending thousands of dollars to a scammer with Zelle.

Read full story
59 comments
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Water Works 'Proposed Rate Increase' Despite Decreasing Demand for Water is a Growing Nightmare for Customers

Birmingham Water Works Board has taken a lot of criticism, with Chairman Chris Rice resigning multiple times, and now they announce the water bill may go up again, causing more problems for Birmingham residents.

Read full story
2 comments
Merced, CA

California Family of Four Tragically Found After Kidnapping at Gunpoint

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office was asking for information help to solve the kidnapping of a family of four in Merced, California. They were found dead on Wednesday, 5 October 2022.

Read full story

Fishing Tourney Cheaters are Finally Caught at Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT) Forfeiting the $30K Cash Prize

Two men at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT) fishing tournament were caught cheating at the final weigh-in as angry competitors wonder if they cheated before in their previous tourney wins.

Read full story
San Jose, CA

California Woman Selling Novelty Gifts Gets Scammed on Zelle, Scammer Taunts her and Wells Fargo Denies her Claim

A California Wells Fargo customer gets scammed on Zelle, and the scammer laughs in her face after she sends him the money, and demands it back. When she files a claim with her bank, they deny her claim because "she initiated it."

Read full story
14 comments
Tulare, CA

Wells Fargo 'Fraud Department' Scam Tricks Tulare, California Woman into Transferring $34K to Scammer

A California woman loses $34,000 from her Wells Fargo bank accounts after being tricked by a scammer posing as her bank's fraud department. Most bank customers trust their own fraud department, but what happens when your bank’s fraud department wants to scam you?

Read full story
3 comments

CDC: Norovirus 'Stomach Virus' Outbreaks are Returning to Pre-Pandemic Levels with 222 Grand Canyon National Park Cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have issued warnings that norovirus, the “stomach bug,” is on the rise again. Sign in front of Grand CanyonImage by Daniel Bichler from Pixabay.

Read full story
9 comments
Huntsville, AL

Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory Berlin

Amazon’s Huntsville, AL fulfillment center catches on fire on Monday night, while another fire burns at Tesla’s Berlin Gigafactory, over 4,700 miles away. Amazon's fire was put out quickly, while Tesla's faces scrutiny from a local group to stop operations after their fire.

Read full story
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops Service

The City of Huntsville announces a construction contract for its new transit transfer station, and the Greyhound Bus inter-city stops service abruptly stops without notice. Bus Leaving the StationPhoto by Сергей Велов on Pexels.

Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'

For over 10 years, the Philadelphia Police Department logged the coordinates for crimes "without an exact location" to Disney World. It continued unchecked for years until a news investigation questioned the practice. So they decided to log these crimes into the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

Read full story
12 comments
Birmingham, AL

Little London Kitchen in Birmingham, AL Closes its Brick-and-Mortar Location Permanently After Staffing Issues

The owners of the Birmingham, AL restaurant Little London Kitchen announced that it is closing down permanently with an emotional farewell to customers. Bea and Matthew Morrissette made a tough decision when they decided to close Little London Kitchen restaurant on 23 September 2022. For owner, Bea Morrissette, it wasn’t just a food-truck-turned-restaurant, but also a "home away from home" (referring to London as he former home).

Read full story
1 comments
Jackson, GA

Woman in Jackson, GA Receives $543 Cash from KFC Drive-Thru with her Sandwich & Two Similar Stories From Fast Food

A grandmother calls the police after she receives $543 cash with her KFC sandwich from the drive-thru. Her husband is battling cancer and they have $2 million in medical bills. Not everyone would have returned the money.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy