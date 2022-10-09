FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment Schemes

The FBI caught up to wanted fugitive Justin Costello after following his trail of lies and scams to defraud others, racking up $35 million in alleged crimes.

Some people are just habitual liars. In this story of lies, many innocent people lost money after investing in his two companies. One man with a huge ego thought he could spin a web of lies to impress potential investors.

Lying in itself is not a crime, but stealing money from people is. The FBI put him on the “Wanted Fugitive” list for 22 counts of fraud by wire and 3 counts of securities fraud.

Wanted Fugitive Justin Costello was Apprehended on Oct. 4, 2022

CNBC reported that FBI SWAT team of the San Diego branch caught up to wanted fugitive Justin Costello in El Cajon, California (located in San Diego County) on Tuesday, 4 October 2022.

Costello, a resident of Bellevue, Washington, was originally going to surrender to the FBI on Thursday, 29 September 2022 after being indicted by a grand jury in Washington state federal court on Wednesday, 28 September 2022. However, Justin Costello did not show up at the FBI office in San Diego. After he failed to show up, the FBI issued a “Wanted” poster for his arrest. (Source: FBI )

On Wednesday, 5 October 2022, Costello complained about health issues and was taken to a hospital.

On Twitter, FBI Seattle (@FBISeattle) tweeted thanks to the San Diego branch for their part in the arrest of Justin Costello on Tuesday, 4 October 2022.

Justin Costello was using his companies to line his own pockets, as he lied to investors to gain more investment capital.

Justin Costello’s Companies Hempstract and GRN Holding Corp.

Two of the companies Justin Costello had were Hempstract and GRN Holding Corp.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have named him and an alleged co-conspirator David Ferraro for defrauding investors to promote penny stocks without giving full disclosure of their own shares. David Ferraro, 44, from Radford, VA, was using a Twitter account (@computerbux) to promote the penny stocks.

The SEC charged these men in a civil lawsuit.

One example in the civil lawsuit cites that Costello tricked a married couple into paying $1.8 million for the stock — more than a 9,000% markup to the real stock price. (Source: CNBC )

U.S. Attorney Nick Brown of the Western District of Washington state commented on Justin Costello:

“Mr. Costello allegedly told many tall tales to convince victims to invest millions of dollars — money he then used for his own benefit. In a complex scheme involving shell companies, penny stocks, and financial services for marijuana businesses, Mr. Costello used Twitter, press releases, securities filings, and claims of great wealth to paint a picture of fabulous financial success.” -U.S. Attorney Nick Brown of the Western District of Washington (Source: CNBC )

Justin Costello’s Company, Pacific Banking Corp.

Justin Costello’s company Pacific Banking Corp. provided banking services to three marijuana companies.

He used Pacific Banking Corp. to defraud investors by making false claims.

CNBC reported that “more than 7,500 investors lost $25 million in a scheme that claimed his company was going to purchase 10 other firms,” and “another 29 investors lost $6 million that invested directly” after hearing false claims by Costello. In addition to these crimes, he then “used about $42,000 of investors’ money for costs associated with his wedding.”

Steven Selna, a lawyer for CCSAC, Inc. a cannabis company swindled by Pacific Banking Corp., told CNBC Costello was holding $2.9 million that belongs to CCSAC and failed to pay about $2.2 million in taxes to the state of California on behalf of CCSAC. Costello also diverted $300,000 of CCSAC’s money to purchase a publicly traded shell company with Pacific Banking Corp. (Source: CNBC )

“All we’re interested in is getting our client’s money back.” -Steven Selna, Lawyer for CCSAC (Source: CNBC )

In the civil indictment, a judge ordered Costello to declare the name of the financial institution where CCSAC funds were being held.

Costello admitted in a sworn declaration that "at least $2.9 million of CCSAC's funds were being held in a credit union in Tacoma, Washington in the name of GRN Funds LLC." (Source: CNBC )

When authorities checked the account balance at the credit union in Tacoma, Washington, they found a balance of $15.35 as of September 9, 2022. CCSAC's money was clearly not there.

Ultimately, Costello used $3.6 million from Pacific Banking Corp. for personal gain and diverted some of this into other firms he owned. (Source: CNBC )

With of all his schemes going on, Costello still had time for a lavish wedding, paid for by investor money without their knowledge.

The Lavish Wedding & Lies he told Investors

Justin Costello had a lavish wedding to Katrina Rosseini, complete with ice sculptures and a cake displaying “007” and a pistol — a reference to James Bond, but it is clear Justin Costello was not James Bond. He wanted to portray a lavish lifestyle of wealth, as many investors had given him money.

Justin Costello told investors these other lies to get their investment money:

Lie #1: He had a Harvard MBA, despite only taking one continuing education class at Harward

He had a Harvard MBA, despite only taking one continuing education class at Harward Lie #2: He was a hedge fund billionaire

He was a hedge fund billionaire Lie #3: He was a special forces veteran that was wounded in Iraq

He was a special forces veteran that was wounded in Iraq Lie #4: He had 14 years of experience on Wall Street

He had 14 years of experience on Wall Street Lie #5: He managed money for a wealthy Saudi sheikh

(Source: CNBC )

Justin Costello to Face Federal Court in Washington State

Justin Costello has lied to many people and used his companies to gain and divert investments during the period of July 2019 to May 2021. His schemes have come to an end, but many people have lost money to his investment schemes.

He will now have to answer for his crimes in federal court in the Western District of Washington state.

