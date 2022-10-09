San Diego, CA

FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment Schemes

Zack Love

The FBI caught up to wanted fugitive Justin Costello after following his trail of lies and scams to defraud others, racking up $35 million in alleged crimes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XFd7r_0iRX16Qy00
FBI (modified with text)

Some people are just habitual liars. In this story of lies, many innocent people lost money after investing in his two companies. One man with a huge ego thought he could spin a web of lies to impress potential investors.

Lying in itself is not a crime, but stealing money from people is. The FBI put him on the “Wanted Fugitive” list for 22 counts of fraud by wire and 3 counts of securities fraud.

Wanted Fugitive Justin Costello was Apprehended on Oct. 4, 2022

CNBC reported that FBI SWAT team of the San Diego branch caught up to wanted fugitive Justin Costello in El Cajon, California (located in San Diego County) on Tuesday, 4 October 2022.

Costello, a resident of Bellevue, Washington, was originally going to surrender to the FBI on Thursday, 29 September 2022 after being indicted by a grand jury in Washington state federal court on Wednesday, 28 September 2022. However, Justin Costello did not show up at the FBI office in San Diego. After he failed to show up, the FBI issued a “Wanted” poster for his arrest. (Source: FBI)

On Wednesday, 5 October 2022, Costello complained about health issues and was taken to a hospital.

On Twitter, FBI Seattle (@FBISeattle) tweeted thanks to the San Diego branch for their part in the arrest of Justin Costello on Tuesday, 4 October 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sDUTQ_0iRX16Qy00
Source: FBI Seattle

Justin Costello was using his companies to line his own pockets, as he lied to investors to gain more investment capital.

Justin Costello’s Companies Hempstract and GRN Holding Corp.

Two of the companies Justin Costello had were Hempstract and GRN Holding Corp.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have named him and an alleged co-conspirator David Ferraro for defrauding investors to promote penny stocks without giving full disclosure of their own shares. David Ferraro, 44, from Radford, VA, was using a Twitter account (@computerbux) to promote the penny stocks.

The SEC charged these men in a civil lawsuit.

One example in the civil lawsuit cites that Costello tricked a married couple into paying $1.8 million for the stock — more than a 9,000% markup to the real stock price. (Source: CNBC)

U.S. Attorney Nick Brown of the Western District of Washington state commented on Justin Costello:

“Mr. Costello allegedly told many tall tales to convince victims to invest millions of dollars — money he then used for his own benefit. In a complex scheme involving shell companies, penny stocks, and financial services for marijuana businesses, Mr. Costello used Twitter, press releases, securities filings, and claims of great wealth to paint a picture of fabulous financial success.” -U.S. Attorney Nick Brown of the Western District of Washington (Source: CNBC)

Justin Costello’s Company, Pacific Banking Corp.

Justin Costello’s company Pacific Banking Corp. provided banking services to three marijuana companies.

He used Pacific Banking Corp. to defraud investors by making false claims.

CNBC reported that “more than 7,500 investors lost $25 million in a scheme that claimed his company was going to purchase 10 other firms,” and “another 29 investors lost $6 million that invested directly” after hearing false claims by Costello. In addition to these crimes, he then “used about $42,000 of investors’ money for costs associated with his wedding.”

Steven Selna, a lawyer for CCSAC, Inc. a cannabis company swindled by Pacific Banking Corp., told CNBC Costello was holding $2.9 million that belongs to CCSAC and failed to pay about $2.2 million in taxes to the state of California on behalf of CCSAC. Costello also diverted $300,000 of CCSAC’s money to purchase a publicly traded shell company with Pacific Banking Corp. (Source: CNBC)

“All we’re interested in is getting our client’s money back.” -Steven Selna, Lawyer for CCSAC (Source: CNBC)

In the civil indictment, a judge ordered Costello to declare the name of the financial institution where CCSAC funds were being held.

Costello admitted in a sworn declaration that "at least $2.9 million of CCSAC's funds were being held in a credit union in Tacoma, Washington in the name of GRN Funds LLC." (Source: CNBC)

When authorities checked the account balance at the credit union in Tacoma, Washington, they found a balance of $15.35 as of September 9, 2022. CCSAC's money was clearly not there.

Ultimately, Costello used $3.6 million from Pacific Banking Corp. for personal gain and diverted some of this into other firms he owned. (Source: CNBC)

With of all his schemes going on, Costello still had time for a lavish wedding, paid for by investor money without their knowledge.

The Lavish Wedding & Lies he told Investors

Justin Costello had a lavish wedding to Katrina Rosseini, complete with ice sculptures and a cake displaying “007” and a pistol — a reference to James Bond, but it is clear Justin Costello was not James Bond. He wanted to portray a lavish lifestyle of wealth, as many investors had given him money.

Justin Costello told investors these other lies to get their investment money:

  • Lie #1: He had a Harvard MBA, despite only taking one continuing education class at Harward
  • Lie #2: He was a hedge fund billionaire
  • Lie #3: He was a special forces veteran that was wounded in Iraq
  • Lie #4: He had 14 years of experience on Wall Street
  • Lie #5: He managed money for a wealthy Saudi sheikh

(Source: CNBC)

Justin Costello to Face Federal Court in Washington State

Justin Costello has lied to many people and used his companies to gain and divert investments during the period of July 2019 to May 2021. His schemes have come to an end, but many people have lost money to his investment schemes.

He will now have to answer for his crimes in federal court in the Western District of Washington state.

Sources

FBI official website. Date accessed: 8 October 2022.

FBI official website “Wanted” page. Date accessed: 8 October 2022.

FBI Seattle twitter profile.

Mangan, Dan. “Fugitive Justin Costello arrested in alleged $35 million fraud based on ‘mirage’ of being billionaire, Harvard MBA, Iraq veteran.” CNBC. 5 October 2022.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Fugitive# Most Wanted# Investment fraud# Securities fraud# FBI

Comments / 24

Published by

Zack writes news stories that impact local communities. He has degrees from UAH and an MBA from the University of North Alabama.

Huntsville, AL
2229 followers

More from Zack Love

Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' Scam

A Huntsville man didn’t suspect anything when his internet company called to inform him he was being hacked. The man was not from Comcast. Another woman from Bloomington, Indiana also falls victim to a 'tech support' scammer after calling the number on a pop-up message on her computer.

Read full story
2 comments
Birmingham, AL

How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'

Find out how Kroger is increasing its delivery business in Birmingham, AL when the closest physical store is in Huntsville, AL. Grocery delivery services grew more popular during the pandemic. Brands like Instacard and Shipt are household names because they offer convenience to busy families.

Read full story
Deptford Township, NJ

82-year-old Elderly New Jersey Woman on Oxygen Loses $8K in a Targeted ‘Grandson in Jail’ Scam

An elderly woman is deceitfully scammed by several people, including someone posing as her grandson that calls her begging to be bailed out of jail. It wasn’t her grandson. Scammers have absolutely no shame. They will literally steal money from their own grandmother over getting a real job. The common scam that victimizes grandparents, causing concern that their grandchildren need to be bailed out of jail is often referred to as the “grandma scam" or the “grandson in jail" scam.

Read full story
5 comments
Stanley, NC

A Down Syndrome Employee was Fired from Wendy's After 20 Years of Service, Then Offered His Job Back. Big Mistake.

Dennis Peek faithfully worked at Wendy’s in Stanley, NC for over 20 years before he was fired before his shift. After the incident, Wendy’s has admitted it was an “unfortunate mistake and lapse in protocol.” They attempt to offer Dennis his job back, but the damage has already been done.

Read full story
436 comments
Birmingham, AL

Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'

Apartment-rental startup Landing is cutting 110 jobs, with some of those jobs layoffs in Birmingham, AL. The CEO of Landing says they remain committed to growing Alabama. It’s always good to come home to where your roots are.

Read full story
2 comments

Los Angeles Woman Loses $18,500 to 'Bank of America' Scammer using Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scam

A Los Angeles small business owner receives a fraud text on her phone claiming to be from Bank of America, and the next thing she knows, she is sending thousands of dollars to a scammer with Zelle.

Read full story
59 comments
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Water Works 'Proposed Rate Increase' Despite Decreasing Demand for Water is a Growing Nightmare for Customers

Birmingham Water Works Board has taken a lot of criticism, with Chairman Chris Rice resigning multiple times, and now they announce the water bill may go up again, causing more problems for Birmingham residents.

Read full story
2 comments
Merced, CA

California Family of Four Tragically Found After Kidnapping at Gunpoint

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office was asking for information help to solve the kidnapping of a family of four in Merced, California. They were found dead on Wednesday, 5 October 2022.

Read full story

Fishing Tourney Cheaters are Finally Caught at Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT) Forfeiting the $30K Cash Prize

Two men at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT) fishing tournament were caught cheating at the final weigh-in as angry competitors wonder if they cheated before in their previous tourney wins.

Read full story
San Jose, CA

California Woman Selling Novelty Gifts Gets Scammed on Zelle, Scammer Taunts her and Wells Fargo Denies her Claim

A California Wells Fargo customer gets scammed on Zelle, and the scammer laughs in her face after she sends him the money, and demands it back. When she files a claim with her bank, they deny her claim because "she initiated it."

Read full story
14 comments
Tulare, CA

Wells Fargo 'Fraud Department' Scam Tricks Tulare, California Woman into Transferring $34K to Scammer

A California woman loses $34,000 from her Wells Fargo bank accounts after being tricked by a scammer posing as her bank's fraud department. Most bank customers trust their own fraud department, but what happens when your bank’s fraud department wants to scam you?

Read full story
3 comments

CDC: Norovirus 'Stomach Virus' Outbreaks are Returning to Pre-Pandemic Levels with 222 Grand Canyon National Park Cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have issued warnings that norovirus, the “stomach bug,” is on the rise again. Sign in front of Grand CanyonImage by Daniel Bichler from Pixabay.

Read full story
9 comments
Huntsville, AL

Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory Berlin

Amazon’s Huntsville, AL fulfillment center catches on fire on Monday night, while another fire burns at Tesla’s Berlin Gigafactory, over 4,700 miles away. Amazon's fire was put out quickly, while Tesla's faces scrutiny from a local group to stop operations after their fire.

Read full story
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops Service

The City of Huntsville announces a construction contract for its new transit transfer station, and the Greyhound Bus inter-city stops service abruptly stops without notice. Bus Leaving the StationPhoto by Сергей Велов on Pexels.

Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'

For over 10 years, the Philadelphia Police Department logged the coordinates for crimes "without an exact location" to Disney World. It continued unchecked for years until a news investigation questioned the practice. So they decided to log these crimes into the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

Read full story
12 comments
Birmingham, AL

Little London Kitchen in Birmingham, AL Closes its Brick-and-Mortar Location Permanently After Staffing Issues

The owners of the Birmingham, AL restaurant Little London Kitchen announced that it is closing down permanently with an emotional farewell to customers. Bea and Matthew Morrissette made a tough decision when they decided to close Little London Kitchen restaurant on 23 September 2022. For owner, Bea Morrissette, it wasn’t just a food-truck-turned-restaurant, but also a "home away from home" (referring to London as he former home).

Read full story
1 comments
Jackson, GA

Woman in Jackson, GA Receives $543 Cash from KFC Drive-Thru with her Sandwich & Two Similar Stories From Fast Food

A grandmother calls the police after she receives $543 cash with her KFC sandwich from the drive-thru. Her husband is battling cancer and they have $2 million in medical bills. Not everyone would have returned the money.

Read full story
1 comments
Memphis, TN

Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life Savings

A Tennessee man is devastated after a scammer on WhatsApp fools him into investing into cryptocurrency. Find out what happened to this wishful cryptocurrency investor. Most "pig butchering" scams take place as described in the following story. Pig butchering is when an unknown person, a stranger, contacts a victim by phone, text, email or WhatsApp and start an unlikely “friendship” with the victim. After a period of building a friendship, the stranger then turns the friendship into an "investment opportunity" with "too good to be true" returns.

Read full story
17 comments
Beaufort County, SC

South Carolina Women Lose $840K & $130K to Scammers Posing as FBI & CIA Agents

Two women from Beaufort County, SC become victims to a scam with fake agents that is targeting many Americans. Woman looking at her phonePhoto by Becca Tapert on Unsplash. Beaufort County, SC Woman Loses $864K in Scam with a ‘Fake FBI’ agent.

Read full story
20 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy