Los Angeles Woman Loses $18,500 to 'Bank of America' Scammer using Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scam

Zack Love

A Los Angeles small business owner receives a fraud text on her phone claiming to be from Bank of America, and the next thing she knows, she is sending thousands of dollars to a scammer with Zelle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AXZ8t_0iQsilDK00
Photo by Christina Morillo on Pexels (modified)

Most Americans don’t think that scammers are sophisticated enough to trick them into sending their own money out of their own bank account using Zelle. Think again. It happens every day.

Scammers use Sophisticated Techniques to Steal Money

Scammers nowadays are taking advantage of the security features that many banks and credit unions use to protect their customers from fraud. Specifically, the fraud alert texts. Scammers like to trick people into a false sense of security, that they are talking to the “good guys” on the phone when it is completely the opposite.

This happened to one California woman, and she is upset she fell for it.

The Scam Started with a Fraud Alert Text from ‘Bank of America’

ABC 7 News reported in March 2022, Los Angeles resident Lura Ball didn’t question the text she received on her phone, which appeared to be a text fraud alert from Bank of America. In fact, she routinely ignores these kinds of text messages.

Quickly after the text, she then received a call that spoofed the caller ID to show as ‘Bank of America.’

“I usually just ignore those, and I get a phone call from Bank of America small business saying there are several fraud attempts.” -Lura Ball, scam victim (Source: ABC 7 News)

So she answered the call. The caller identifies as ‘Bank of America small business.’ Lura owns a small business called Lura’s Kitchen, so it still seemed within the realm of possibilities that this call was a genuine spokesperson from Bank of America.

The Conversation Followed the “Typical” Zelle Scam Script

The spokesperson claiming to be a Bank of America employee told Lura that there were several fraud attempts on her account and the only way to stop it was for Lura to use Zelle to send the money back to herself “so her money wouldn’t leave her account.”

However, the scammer was lying to Lura. They weren’t trying to help her reverse the fraud transaction — which is why this scam is typically called the Zelle ‘Reverse Transaction’ scam.

The scammer wants her to send thousands of dollars to an account that is tied to their bank account but is linked to Lura’s name and phone number. Keep in mind, the scammer had her name and phone number from the beginning. The only thing the scammer needed Lura to do, was to initiate the transfer to ‘herself’ in Zelle.

Lura unknowingly sent her money out, just as the scammer requested, thinking that she stopped the fraud, but she didn't stop it. She actually sent her money out of her account, just as the scammer wanted.

A total of $18,500 left her bank account after she pressed sent money to ‘herself’ in Zelle. Her money went to the scammer.

“All of a sudden I started getting alerts from one of my other emails saying that I had transferred money to a Chase account and I said ‘what?’” (Source: ABC 7 News)

That’s when Lura fully realized that she had been scammed.

She contacted Bank of America about the scam and filed a claim, and she says Bank of America has denied her claim twice. (Source: ABC 7 News)

This story is nothing new. In fact, Americans are falling victim every day to similar Zelle reverse transaction scams in every state, and these scams are happening all over the world.

Bank of America Issued a Statement Regarding Fraud Alerts

ABC 7 News contacted Bank of America about what happened to Lura Ball.

Bank of America provided a statement to ABC 7 News:

“Banks would not ask a customer to transfer funds between accounts or request sensitive account information. We alert clients during the transaction if they are sending money to a new recipient that they should only send to people they trust and never transfer money as a result of an unexpected call or text. We send fraud alerts to clients and regularly update a comprehensive online Security Center with information about avoiding scams. We encourage clients to contact the bank directly if they have a question about any transaction, claim or communication. We review and evaluate every claim based on the unique circumstances. Clients can request an additional review if they disagree with the initial decision.”

(Source: ABC 7 News)

Bank of America Website: Fraud Prevention Page

Bank of America’s fraud prevention page on its website reminds its customers of the following:

“The first thing to look for: As with fraudulent emails, fraudulent text messages often suggest urgent action, attempting to get you to act quickly before you have time to carefully read and examine the message. They often don’t address you by name and contain obvious grammar and/or spelling errors.

If you receive a fraudulent text message do not respond to it or click any link in it.”

(Source: Bank of America website fraud prevention page)

Quick Tips to Prevent the Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Fraud

Never stay on the phone with an unknown caller that contacts you about fraud. Tell them you will research it yourself and contact your bank directly at a later time. It will become immediately clear if this is a scammer because they will want you to "send the money to yourself" immediately and won't let you get off the phone until you do. Use any excuse necessary to get off the phone.

Next, call your bank or credit union directly on their published number, and confirm with the actual institution that the fraud took place. Never call the number given to you in an email or text. It could be the scammer's phone number.

The month of October is "Cyber Security Awareness Month," which means that it is important to brush up and review the latest information on new scams and ways to prevent them from happening at home and at work.

Help inform friends and family about this scam by sharing this information. It’s important to stay up-to-date on the latest scams, so we can prevent them from happening.

Sources

Bank of America website fraud prevention page. Date accessed: 7 October 2022.

Granda, Carlos. “LA woman loses over $18K through ‘Zelle’ after scammers text, call her pretending to be bank.” ABC 7 News. 12 March 2022.

