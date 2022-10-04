Fishing Tourney Cheaters are Finally Caught at Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT) Forfeiting the $30K Cash Prize

Two men at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT) fishing tournament were caught cheating at the final weigh-in as angry competitors wonder if they cheated before in their previous tourney wins.

Fishing on a boat Photo by Rex Roberts on Unsplash

Cheaters don’t always get caught, but sometimes they get caught ‘red-handed’ in the act of the crime. In the following story, two men think they can outsmart the system by deliberately cheating to win another tournament.

The Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT) Fishing Tournament

CBS News reported that on Friday, 30 September 2022, the Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT) fishing tournament was wrapping up. The team that brings in the five heaviest fish would win the $30,000 cash prize.

NPR reported that at least 70 teams entered the tournament, paying $400 per two-person team. By doing the math, that comes to $28,000 in entry fees.

One team hoping to win it all was Chase Cominsky and Jake Runyan — a team that had won the three previous LEWT tournaments in 2022, and hoping to secure the honor of “Team of the Year," a title given to the best of the best.

The only problem is they are not the best at being honest.

NPR reported that Chase Cominsky and Jake Runyan were disqualified from another fishing tournament in 2021 after one of them failed a polygraph test related to the tournament.

It might raise the question: "What are they dishonest about?"

The answer may be as big of a surprise as a fishing story.

The LEWT Fishing Tournament Scandal

LEWT fishing tournament director Jason Fischer was about to declare Chase Cominsky and Jake Runyan the winners of the tournament, but a fellow contestant at the event questions if their fish really weighed 34 pounds, as the scales showed. The crowd of fishermen looked on, and one man in the crowd was heard saying, “Yeah, right!” at the weight of their five walleye. (Source: NPR)

That got director Jason Fischer curious and he began to look closer.

For these two fishermen on this incredible tournament win streak, "luck" was not on their side on Friday. Not for cheaters. They thought they would take home the $30,000 cash prize again. They were so close to winning, but what happened next ended their run.

The New York Times reported the fishing tournament director, Jason Fischer, looked over their prize walleye haul of five fish and estimated that they should each probably weigh "about four pounds each." He inspected them much closer and felt the fish, and felt something hard in one of the walleye's stomachs, which should not have been there.

Chase Cominsky and Jacob Runyan watched as Jason Fischer grabbed a knife and sliced the fish open, revealing a secret that the duo hoped no one would discover: lead weights inside a walleye.

Fischer can be seen in a video on Twitter as he holds up a lead weight discovered in a walleye and acts animated in front of Jacob Runyan, before ejecting him from the tournament. (Screenshot of the Tweet below)

Jason Fischer confronting Jacob Runyan about cheating Twitter (public domain) user @DannyBTalks

In the video posted on Twitter Jason Fischer shouted, “We got weights in fish!” and pulled a lead weight from the fish’s stomach. He looked at Jake Runyan and said, “Get the [expletive] outta here!”

NPR reported that more than 7 pounds of lead weight were removed from all of their fish, giving Chase Cominsky and Jake Runyan the initial lead at the final weigh-in before they were caught cheating.

Afterward, director Jason Fischer, a police Sargeant in Cleveland, Ohio, spoke to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources about the events at the fishing tournament, and wildlife officers indicated that they “collected evidence and are preparing a report.” The Cuyahoga County prosecutor’s office would investigate and prosecute such a case.

The Cheaters Could Have Done This Before

To those participating in this Ohio tournament, it wouldn’t be a shock if Chase and Jake won, considering this same duo had won the last three LEWT fishing tournaments in June, July, and September 2022, and there were other fishing tournaments they had won, earning them “tens of thousands of dollars.” (Source: The New York Times)

Some fishermen wanted the police to come out and arrest the men for being dishonest, as their previous tournament wins may have been a result of cheating by stuffing fish with lead weights.

A Professional Angler Shares How Some Cheat in Tournaments

Ross Robertson, a professional angler, has shared the many ways that people can cheat at fishing tournaments.

Some ways people cheat are:

Contestants are hiding fish in prohibited places

Contestants stuff fish with ice

Friends deliver “pre-caught” fish to tournament contestants

(Source: The New York Times)

““You have to consider that in some of these tournaments, ounces can mean tens, or hundreds, of thousands of dollars.” -Ross Robertson, professional angler (Source: The New York Times)

Large cash prizes mean that some unethical fishing tournament participants are tempted to cheat to win the large cash prize.

Jason Fischer Posted an Apology on Facebook after Scandal

After the fishing tournament was over, director Jason Fischer posted the real winners on Facebook, and said the following:

“Disgusted guys and gals, I’m sorry for letting you down for so long and I’m glad I caught cheating taking place in YOUR LEWT at the same time. I hope you know now that when I say ‘you built this LEWT and I will defend its integrity at all costs’, I mean it. You all deserve the best.” -Jason Fischer, director of Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT) fishing tournament (Source: CBS News)

It's a good thing these cheaters were caught because they are stealing the cash prize from those that really deserve it.

It doesn't pay to cheat, and it's certainly not fair to others that are playing by the rules.

Sources

Chappell, Bill. “The scales turn against 2 fishermen after weights are found in fish at a tournament.” NPR. 3 October 2022.

Twitter account: @DannyBTalks tweet.

Martinez, Gina. “Lake Erie fishing tournament rocked by cheating scandal after contestants allegedly caught stuffing fish with weights.” CBS NEWS. 2 October 2022.

Patel, Vimal. “Fishing Contest Rocked by Cheating Charges After Weights Found in Winning Catches.” The New York Times. 2 October 2022.